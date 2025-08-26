Baseball’s final week of August is stacked with great arms. Between rookies making a name for themselves and pitchers fighting for playoff positioning, there is plenty to watch. Here are 5 can’t-miss Pitching matchups this week:

Lucas Giolito (Boston Red Sox) vs. Kyle Bradish (Baltimore Orioles) — Tuesday

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Lucas Giolito (8–2, 3.72 ERA) has been the ace Boston has needed in his first season. He will now be tested in a major divisional game.

Across from him, Kyle Bradish is back in Baltimore after some time off, and he immediately elevates the Orioles’ ceiling.

Dylan Cease (San Diego Padres) vs. Luis Castillo (Seattle Mariners) — Tuesday

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The battle of the borders continues as the San Diego Chargers send Dylan Cease (6–11, 4.71 ERA) to the mound in Seattle. He has a less-than-stellar record, but Cease still can throw a 100+ mph fastball and a swing-and-miss slider that can beat any lineup.

He’ll face Mariners ace Luis Castillo, one of the best arms in the game in big moments. With both teams competing for a potential postseason bid, T-Mobile Park is going to be electric.

Hurston Waldrep (Atlanta Braves) vs. Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins) — Tuesday

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Atlanta rookie Hurston Waldrep (4–0, 0.73 ERA) has been amazing since arriving in the majors and is leaning on a splitter that hitters just can’t figure out.

He’ll face 2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (7–11, 6.04 ERA) who is trying to get his season back on track. It’s a pitching matchup of a rising star vs a veteran trying to get back and that’s what makes this a must-watch.

Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs) vs. Logan Webb (San Francisco Giants) — Thursday

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Shota Imanaga (8–6, 3.03 ERA, 0.94 WHIP) has been great in his second year with the Cubs, after his All-Star rookie season.

And on the other hand, Logan Webb (12–9, 3.13 ERA), is as reliable as they come, getting his sinker to work, keeping the ball on the ground. Both teams are competing for a potential wild card, so this feels like an October game.

Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves) vs. Cristopher Sánchez (Philadelphia Phillies) — Saturday

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Chris Sale (5–4, 2.52 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list and could face Atlanta in one of the must-see games of the week. If that indeed takes place, he will be facing Cristopher Sánchez (11–5, 2.66 ERA), who has quietly become one of the more reliable left-handers in baseball this year.

If pitching goes according to plan, it will be playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park and should be a game to circle.