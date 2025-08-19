Baseball fans have a busy week of pitching matchups coming up. There are crafty veteran aces and rookies finding their footing, none of this week’s series will lack excitement. Here are five pitching match-ups we will be paying close attention to.

1. Hunter Brown (Houston Astros) vs. Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers) — Tuesday, August 19

Hunter Brown (10–5, 2.45 ERA), the Astros right-hander, takes on Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and the Tigers ace, in a headline matchup. Brown has been excellent this month in three August starts, giving up just four runs over 19 innings.

Skubal has struggled of late, but has been and remains, a force. All in all, this is a critical matchup for both teams in their quest to win their division.

Trevor Rogers (Baltimore Orioles) vs. Dustin May (Baltimore Orioles) — Tuesday, August 19#

A breakout ace in the American League, Orioles’ Trevor Rogers (1.43 ERA) faces Boston’s Dustin May this Tuesday evening. Rogers has been incredible since the end of May, shutting down some of the best offenses in baseball over his last three starts.

May is coming off an impressive performance and, hopefully, he can replicate it to keep the Boston Red Sox in the race.

Carlos Rodón (New York Yankees) vs. Shane Baz (Tampa Bay Rays) — Tuesday, August 19

Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón (3.25 ERA) faces the Rays’ right-hander Shane Baz, and this is an important matchup in the AL East.

Rodón has been productive this season. And the Yankees need him to be effective as they look to solidify their spot in the playoffs.

Tyler Glasnow (Los Angeles Dodgers) vs. Nestor Cortés (San Diego Padres) — Saturday, August 23

Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow faces Padres left-hander Nestor Cortés in a National League West matchup.

Glasnow has been good this season, and the Dodgers will need a strong performance to maintain their lead in the division.

Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) vs. Austin Gomber (Colorado Rockies) — Sunday, August 24

Finally, Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes will face Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber.

Skenes has been spectacular in his rookie season, and tonight could give us a glimpse into the possible future of pitching in the National League.