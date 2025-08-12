With the season winding down, this week brings some big pitching matchups that could make a big difference. We have young stars stepping up and veterans holding the line, so here are five pitching matchups you don’t want to miss:

Spencer Strider vs. Clay Holmes - Braves at Mets (Tuesday, Aug. 12)

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Spencer Strider is striking out hitters at a league-leading pace and brings his high velocity to New York to face the Mets. Opposite of him is Clay Holmes making a rare start after years as a dominant late-inning arm. Strider will try to dominate the Mets with his fastball and Holmes will do his best to frustrate the hitters with heavy sinkers and late movement.

Paul Skenes vs. Freddy Peralta - Pirates at Brewers (Tuesday, Aug. 12)

Pittsburgh rookie Paul Skenes has been one of the best stories in baseball this season, with a 100mph fastball and elite strikeout numbers. He’ll get a test in Milwaukee against Freddy Peralta, a proven veteran with swing-and-miss stuff and the ability to keep hitters off balance. It’s a battle of youth vs experience and both teams need the win.

Jacob deGrom vs. Chris Bassitt - Rangers at Blue Jays (Friday, Aug. 15)

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Whenever Jacob deGrom pitches it’s a must-watch. The Rangers ace is back healthy and showing flashes of his Cy Young form. He’ll face Chris Bassitt, Toronto’s workhorse who relies on command and deception rather than velocity. It’s power vs precision and both pitchers will be under pressure with their teams chasing postseason spots.

Blake Snell vs. Dylan Cease - Dodgers at Padres (Saturday, Aug. 16)

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Two of the league’s most electric and unpredictable arms face off in this NL West showdown. Blake Snell‘s sweeping talent and strikeout skills will be tested against the Padres’ power bats. Dylan Cease will bring his high-spin fastball and wipeout slider to face the Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Yu Darvish - Dodgers at Padres (Sunday, Aug. 17)

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

And the weekend ends with another great pitching matchup in the same series. Tyler Glasnow has been the Dodgers’ best arm, striking out and going deep. Yu Darvish has one of the deepest pitch counts in baseball and is a big-game pitcher. This could feel like October baseball in August.