MLB world reacts to first-inning implosion by Jose Berrios

Making his first start since signing a seven-year, $131-million contract to stick around with the Toronto Blue Jays through 2028, Jose Berrios had a bad day on the mound.

Berrios took the ball as the Opening Day starter in Toronto’s season opener after coming over from the Minnesota Twins in a 2021 trade at the deadline, but he struggled to get in a groove. In fact, he never really even got started.

Berrios didn’t even make it out of the first inning before leaving with the bases loaded in a 3-0 ballgame. Here’s the final stat line for Berrios on the day.

Jose Berrios stats: .1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 HR, 34 pitches, 18 strikes, 108 ERA

Brutal. It’s safe to say, this isn’t how Berrios wanted to begin his year. But like anything in the sports world these days, playing on such a massive stage, there were plenty of fan reactions on social media.

Social media responds to a bad first start from Jose Berrios

José Berríos' first start of 2022:



Home run

Walk

Single

Wild pitch

Walk

Single

Forceout

HBP



He threw 31 pitches before recording an out, and leaves with the bases loaded. pic.twitter.com/JBdYkgZqEw — MLB Hater Muse (@MLBHaterMuse) April 8, 2022

BERRIOS GET AN OUT CHALLENGE #Jays — ali (@ArabGodZee) April 8, 2022

That was a weird pre-game ceremony, letting Jose Berrios throw BP for a bit. Has the game started? — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 9, 2022

Jose Berrios ties the Blue Jays record for the shortest Opening Day start in franchise history



Mark Bomback also went 0.1 IP in 1982 vs Milwaukee — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 9, 2022

It's never a good thing when the national anthem singers – Kibwe Thomas and Vanessa Alegacy – lasted longer than the Jays starting pitcher, Jose Berrios. Oh, Opening Day. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) April 9, 2022

Relax, everyone. Berrios has seven years to figure it out.#BlueJays — Paul Frank (@pwgfrank) April 8, 2022

jose berrios choking the lead for me in fantasy baseball pic.twitter.com/0dZMpwPeo1 — 𝘼𝙩𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙘𝘼𝙧𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙘 (@AtlanticArctic) April 8, 2022

Let’s go live to Jose Berrios pic.twitter.com/gqh8jqZ0C4 — J0EFN (@J_Scar1) April 9, 2022