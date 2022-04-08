MLB world reacts to first-inning implosion by Jose Berrios

Making his first start since signing a seven-year, $131-million contract to stick around with the Toronto Blue Jays through 2028, Jose Berrios had a bad day on the mound.
Berrios took the ball as the Opening Day starter in Toronto’s season opener after coming over from the Minnesota Twins in a 2021 trade at the deadline, but he struggled to get in a groove. In fact, he never really even got started.
Berrios didn’t even make it out of the first inning before leaving with the bases loaded in a 3-0 ballgame. Here’s the final stat line for Berrios on the day.
- Jose Berrios stats: .1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 HR, 34 pitches, 18 strikes, 108 ERA
Brutal. It’s safe to say, this isn’t how Berrios wanted to begin his year. But like anything in the sports world these days, playing on such a massive stage, there were plenty of fan reactions on social media.
