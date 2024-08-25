MLB umpire stretchered off after Giancarlo Stanton’s bat strikes neck

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

MLB umpires aren’t the most popular figures in baseball. Far from it. But no one deserves what happened to MLB ump Nick Mahrley on Sunday while on the receiving end of New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s bat.

Giancarlo Stanton’s bat sends MLB umpire Nick Mahrley to hospital

The New York Yankees are closing out their series against the Colorado Rockies today. After splitting the first two games, the Yankees are looking for the series win from Yankee Stadium.

But win or lose, the biggest story from Sunday’s matchup came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Giancarlo Stanton’s broken bat on a backswing flew back and connected with MLB umpire Nick Mahrley’s neck, knocking off his umpire mask protection.

It was a frightening scene, leading to Mahrley being loaded up on a stretcher and carted off the field. Mahrley has since been taken to a nearby hospital where doctors will evaluate him. The 41-year-old Illinois native is in his second season as an MLB umpire.

Mahrley’s injury led to a 16-minute delay in action before the game resumed with a three-man umpire crew instead of the usual four-person team. Crew chief Marvin Hudson has since taken over behind the plate, where he’ll finish out the rest of the game after starting at first base.

Stanton’s broken bat led to a single to left field, advancing Aaron Judge to second base and Juan Soto to third. Jazz Chisholm struck out before Anthony Volpe grounded out to shortstop to end the bottom of the fifth inning.

We’re still awaiting further updates to learn more about Mahrley’s status after the scary scene at Yankee Stadium.