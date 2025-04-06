MLB Rumors: Latest timeline, cost of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension for Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays seemed to be at risk of losing All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to MLB free agency next winter after he turned down the club’s contract offer during spring training. Now, it appears the two sides could be on the verge of a historic deal.

Guerrero Jr. originally gave the franchise until Feb. 18 to sign him to a long-term deal, otherwise, he would focus on the regular season and then test the open market this winter. When the two sides couldn’t agree to terms in February, many presumed that he would walk in free agency.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr stats 2024 (ESPN): .323/.396/.544, .940 OPS, 30 home runs, 103 BI, 44 doubles, 98 runs scored, 2 steals, 96-72 K-BB in 616 at-bats

Things have taken a turn over the last month. Toronto made a recent contract offer in March that was rejected, but it represented progress in contract negotiations between the two sides. Following prolonged discussions in recent weeks, a deal appears to be on the horizon.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, Guerrero Jr. could sign a contract extension with the Blue Jays this week. The deal would reportedly keep him in Toronto for at least 14 years and be worth more than $500 million total over the lifetime of the contract.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr contract (Spotrac): $28.5 million salary in 2025, MLB free agent in 2026

The $500 million contract valuation is a figure widely reported to be what Guerrero Jr. was hoping to land in MLB free agency. At the time, there were a myriad of rumors linking him to clubs like the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets either as a trade target or potential free-agent signing.

However, after failing to land Shohei Ohtani and then Juan Soto in free agency, Toronto now seems poised to make Guerrero Jr. its highest-paid player in franchise history. The deal will make him the highest-paid first baseman in MLB and it will be one of the biggest contracts in MLB history.