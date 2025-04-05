MLB rumors: Insider sheds light on Miami Marlins’ stance regarding Sandy Alcantara trade

The Miami Marlins are one of the worst MLB teams in 2025 with the franchise in the early stages of a rebuild that will take multiple years to complete. It’s one of the biggest reasons why NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara was prominently featured in MLB rumors this winter.

Alcantara, age 29, won the Cy Young Award in 2022 with league highs in complete games (six) and innings pitched (228.2). He then struggled in 2023 – 4.14 ERA and 1.21 WHIP – before going down with elbow issues that required Tommy John surgery. After missing the entire 2024 campaign, he’s back as Miami’s ace.

Sandy Alcantara stats (ESPN): 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7.6 H/9, 0.8 HR/9, 7.9 K/9 in 423 innings pitched since 2022

The veteran righty is off to a strong start this season, showcasing some of the same stuff that made him one of the best starting pitchers in MLB. Unsurprisingly, he’s generated significant trade interest with multiple clubs inquiring with Miami about a potential blockbuster deal.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Marlins have ‘consistently’ informed teams that Alcantara is not available for trade right now.

Sandy Alcantara contract (Spotrac): $17.3 million salary in 2025, $17.3M salary in 2026, $21 million club option for 2027

Miami has a unique issue that has some influence on its stance on Alcantara. Trading him would further reduce the lowest payroll in baseball, putting the franchise at risk of a grievance filed by the MLB Players Association. If Alcantara stays on the Marlins’ roster, there’s less risk of a grievance being filed at the end of the 2025 MLB season.

However, Miami is also likely hanging onto Alcantara until clubs get more desperate ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The two-time All-Star would be in high demand, especially since he is under club control through the 2027 season on a team-friendly contract. So, while the Marlins are rejecting trade inquiries now, that will likely change in July.