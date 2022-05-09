MLB roundup: Yankees’ Nestor Cortes flirts with no-hitter

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Nestor Cortes came within five outs of a no-hitter before allowing a single to Eli White, and the New York Yankees pushed across a run in the eighth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI double for the Yankees, who won for the 13th time in 15 games and joined the crosstown New York Mets as the second team in the majors with 20 wins.

Cortes lost his no-hit bid when White hit a 91 mph fastball into short center field on the left-hander’s 103rd pitch. After White singled, manager Aaron Boone promptly lifted Cortes and the former 36th-round draft pick earned a standing ovation.

Cortes was bidding to throw the 13th no-hitter in team history and the second against Texas in less than a year. Cortes pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He struck out 11 — one shy of his career high set April 17 in Baltimore — and threw 103 pitches, also one shy of his career high.

Texas came within five outs of being no-hit for the third time in the past two seasons. The Rangers were also no-hit on April 9, 2021 in San Diego by Joe Musgrove.

Reds 10, Brewers 5

Kyle Farmer snapped a 0-for-34 slump with a three-run homer and Brandon Drury also hit a three-run shot to power host Cincinnati past Milwaukee.

Farmer’s homer broke the longest hitless drought by a Reds player since 1954 and led the Reds to their first winning streak of the year at two straight. Every Reds starter had at least one hit and one run scored.

Rowdy Tellez drove in a pair of runs for the Brewers, who lost their third in a row.

Orioles 6, Royals 1

Tyler Wells allowed one run in a career-high six innings as host Baltimore benefited from one big scoring burst to beat Kansas City.

A six-run fifth inning supported the first victory for Wells (1-2) since June 18 last season. Royals starter Carlos Hernandez (0-2) took the loss, unable to get through fifth. He was charged with all six runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Orioles’ big inning came with just four hits accompanied by a list of Kansas City miscues. Jorge Mateo and Trey Mancini (3-for-4) rapped run-scoring singles, and Ryan Mountcastle drove in two more with a single. Other runs scored on a throwing error and one of the two wild pitches in the inning.

Pirates 5, Dodgers 1

Jose Quintana threw six shutout innings to lead Pittsburgh past visiting Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series. Quintana (1-1) allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four.

The Pirates earned just their fourth victory in the past 12 games, while the Dodgers saw their six-game winning streak end. Jack Suwinski hit his first major league homer, Michael Perez homered for the second straight game since his promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis, and Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits of the 15 hits for the Pirates, who had lost 16 in a row against the Dodgers.

Edwin Rios homered to lead off the ninth and prevent Los Angeles from getting shut out for the first time this season.

Athletics 2, Tigers 0

Paul Blackburn allowed only four hits in 6 2/3 innings, Tony Kemp hit his first home run of the season, and visiting Oakland snapped a nine-game losing streak by blanking slumping Detroit.

Blackburn (4-0) walked none and struck out three. His season ERA dropped to 1.74 ERA with another stellar performance. Dany Jimenez struck out three in the ninth while recording his fifth save.

Detroit starter Michael Pineda gave up two runs on six hits and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings. The Tigers were shut out for the second consecutive game while losing their sixth straight.

