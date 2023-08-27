MLB roundup: Twins edge Rangers on bases-loaded walk in 13th

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Michael A. Taylor walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning to drive in the winning run as the Minnesota Twins rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Royce Lewis hit a grand slam and Donovan Solano, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler each had two hits for the Twins. Dylan Floro (5-6) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Jonathan Hernandez (1-2), the eighth Texas pitcher, began the bottom of the 13th with back-to-back strikeouts of Lewis and Ryan Jeffers. But Joey Gallo and Matt Wallner followed with walks to load the bases and Taylor then drove in automatic runner Carlos Correa with a four-pitch walk.

Jonah Heim hit a grand slam, J.P. Martinez homered and Marcus Semien had two hits for Texas, which lost for the ninth time in the last 10 games. The Rangers took their 5-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but Lewis pulled Minnesota within a run with his grand slam.

Mets 3, Angels 2

Rafael Ortega collected the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning as New York edged visiting Los Angeles.

Francisco Alvarez was hit by a pitch leading off the ninth against Reynaldo Lopez (2-7). DJ Stewart followed with a single and Mark Vientos walked before Ortega singled to shallow right field. Adam Ottavino (1-4) threw a perfect ninth for the Mets.

Alvarez laced an RBI infield single in the fourth and Pete Alonso hit a game-tying double in the eighth for New York. Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach had two hits apiece. Luis Rengifo had two hits, including an eighth-inning homer, for the Angels.

Rays 7, Yankees 4

Brandon Lowe delivered a two-run single four-run sixth inning as Tampa Bay earned the victory over visiting New York at St. Petersburg, Fla., in a game that featured two bench-clearing incidents.

The Rays’ Brandon Lowe went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, including a double and a walk. Randy Arozarena was 2-for-4 with three runs and three stolen bases. Zack Littell (3-4) surrendered three home runs but earned the win, while Jason Adam shut down the ninth inning for his 12th save.

Kyle Higashioka and DJ LeMahieu hit back-to-back homers for the Yankees and Anthony Volpe popped a two-run shot.

Cubs 10, Pirates 1

Jeimer Candelario homered and Cody Bellinger finished with five RBIs to back a solid start by Javier Assad as visiting Chicago trounced Pittsburgh to take three of four games in the series.

Bellinger (two runs) and Nico Hoerner (three runs) each went 3-for-5 for the Cubs, who are 9-1 against Pittsburgh this season. Assad (3-2) gave up one run and three hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had an RBI groundout for the Pirates, who have lost four of their last five games. Pirates starter Bailey Falter (1-8) allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Giants 8, Braves 5

Patrick Bailey laced a bases-clearing double in a four-run fifth inning, the Rogers twins stalled an Atlanta rally and host San Francisco avoided a three-game sweep with a victory over the Braves.

Austin Slater had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Giants, who outscored the Braves 6-5 between the fifth and sixth innings of a game that both began and finished as a low-scoring affair. Starter Tristan Beck allowed three runs and three hits in his 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Scott Alexander (7-2) was credited with the win. The Giants who won for just the second time in their last six games.

Jared Shuster (4-3) took the loss, charged with four runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Marcell Ozuna finished with two runs and two RBIs for the Braves, who had won four straight games.

Rockies 4, Orioles 3

Colorado cranked out a ninth-inning run without the ball leaving the infield by scoring on pinch hitter Elias Diaz’s groundout to end a six-game losing streak by defeating host Baltimore.

In each game of Colorado’s skid, the Rockies led or were tied after the midway point of the contest. Ryan O’Hearn’s two-run, pinch-hit home run with one out in the eighth inning off reliever Jake Bird pulled Baltimore even at 3-3, but Colorado recovered.

Justin Lawrence (4-6) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Yennier Cano (1-3) suffered the loss by giving up an unearned run.

Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each went 3-for-5 from the top of the lineup as visiting Los Angeles posted a win over Boston in the finale of a three-game series.

Betts scored twice and drove in three runs, matching James Outman with a home run for Los Angeles, which won the series and moved to 6-2 in its last eight games. Gavin Stone (1-0) relieved opener Caleb Ferguson, pitching six-plus innings to earn the decision.

Stone’s day ended after Justin Turner and Adam Duvall hit back-to-back homers to start the eighth for the Red Sox. Triston Casas also left the yard for Boston.

Phillies 3, Cardinals 0

Aaron Nola logged seven scoreless innings as part of a combined two-hitter as host Philadelphia beat St. Louis to complete a three-game series sweep.

Nola (12-8) surrendered just one hit while walking one and striking out nine, while Craig recorded his 20th save. Kyle Schwarber smacked his 36th homer for the Phillies, who have won five of their last six games.

Making his second career start, Cardinals left-hander Drew Rom (0-2) gave up two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six. St. Louis went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position while losing for the ninth time in 11 games.

Guardians 10, Blue Jays 7 (11 innings)

Kole Calhoun’s two-run double and Ramon Laureno’s two-run home run keyed a four-run 11th inning as Cleveland defeated host Toronto.

Calhoun and Laureano each had three hits in the rubber match of the three-game series. Emmanuel Clase (2-7) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the Guardians, allowing one run in the 11th. Jose Ramirez added a two-run homer for Cleveland.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Davis Schneider each hit a two-run home run for the Blue Jays. George Springer added a solo shot.

Astros 17, Tigers 4

Jeremy Pena had five of Houston’s 25 hits and drove in three runs while four of his teammates homered as the Astros pounded host Detroit.

Kyle Tucker and Yainer Diaz hit two-run shots, while Mauricio Dubon and Martin Maldonado had solo blasts. Justin Verlander (10-6) lasted five innings to record his 100th victory at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

Miguel Cabrera broke up Houston’s shutout bid with a three-run homer in the eighth. Detroit starter Alex Faedo (2-5) gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Marlins 2, Nationals 1

Jorge Soler slugged a two-run home run — his 35th dinger of the season — as host Miami avoided what would’ve been a three-game sweep by beating Washington.

The Marlins trailed 1-0 when Soler went deep for the seventh time in his past 12 games. Soler leads the majors with 19 go-ahead homers.

Despite the defeat, the Nationals have won five straight series to climb out of last place in the National League East. Washington is 11-4 in its past 15 games and 16-8 in August. Miami is just 3-8 in its past 11 games. However, the Marlins are 7-2 against the Nationals this year.

Brewers 10, Padres 6

Rowdy Tellez and Sal Frelick each doubled with the bases loaded during a seven-run sixth inning as Milwaukee rallied for a victory over visiting San Diego to extend its winning streak to a season-high eight games.

The National League Central-leading Brewers erased a 4-2 deficit in the decisive sixth with four hits and five walks off three Padres pitchers. Brewers starter Adrian Houser was lifted after the second with minor right forearm tightness. Bryse Wilson (6-0) followed with four scoreless innings for the win.

Gary Sanchez had a two-run homer and Matthew Batten a solo shot to put the Padres up 4-1 in the second. Steven Wilson (1-2) took the loss.

Mariners 3, Royals 2

Teoscar Hernandez and Julio Rodriguez hit home runs and Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings as Seattle defeated visiting Kansas City to move into sole possession of first place in the American League West.

Castillo (11-7) allowed one hit, walked one and struck out six. Andres Munoz struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save of the season for the Mariners, who swept the three-game series and have won 11 of their past 12 games.

Nelson Velazquez homered for the Royals, who lost for the seventh time in their past eight games. Kansas City rookie Alec Marsh (0-7) took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

White Sox 6, Athletics 1

Mike Clevinger struck out a season-high 10 across seven sharp innings of a combined two-hitter and Yoan Moncada was 4-for-4 with two RBIs as host Chicago defeated Oakland.

After losing the first two games of the four-game weekend series by a combined score of 20-9, the White Sox outscored the A’s 12-3 in the final two games to salvage a split. Clevinger (6-6) scattered one run, one hit and two walks. Chicago out-hit Oakland 14-2. Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi, and Andrew Vaughn had two hits each. Moncada collected his sixth career four-hit game and first at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A’s starter Paul Blackburn (3-4) allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

