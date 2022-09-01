MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani’s 30th homer beats Yanks

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani’s three-run home run off Gerrit Cole in the sixth inning propelled the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

It was Ohtani’s 30th home run of the season, making him the first player in major league history to hit at least 30 homers and win at least 10 games as a pitcher. (Ohtani has 11 wins on the mound).

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (5-9) gave up two runs on just three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out seven while making 82 pitches. Jose Quijada (eighth inning) and Jimmy Herget (ninth inning, fifth save) each pitched a scoreless inning to finish it off.

Cole (10-7) gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out four, his lowest total in 15 starts. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out twice and walked twice.

Cardinals 5, Reds 3 (13 innings)

Albert Pujols drove a sacrifice fly to center to score Paul Goldschmidt with the go-ahead run and Lars Nootbaar followed two batters later with a two-run homer, lifting visiting St. Louis past Cincinnati in 13 innings.

Despite going 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position, the Cardinals matched their second-best August in history, finishing the month 22-7.

Chase Anderson (0-2), who made his Reds debut as a starter in the series opener on Monday, was again victimized by a tape measure homer. Nootbaar’s bomb landed on top of the Cardinals’ bullpen in right and put St. Louis ahead 5-2.

Phillies 18, Diamondbacks 2

Brandon Marsh tripled among his three hits and drove in three runs as Philadelphia established season bests for runs and hits while steamrolling Arizona in Phoenix.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins also had three hits apiece as the Phillies had 22 overall while avoiding being swept in the three-game series. Philadelphia’s Bailey Falter (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Jake McCarthy homered for the second straight game for the Diamondbacks, who allowed their most runs of the campaign while having a season-best, five-game winning streak halted.

Orioles 4, Guardians 0

Gunnar Henderson homered for his first major league hit and three Baltimore pitchers combined on a five-hitter to blank host Cleveland.

Ramon Urias added a two-run homer and had three RBIs for Baltimore, which snapped a two-game skid. Henderson, who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game, fouled out in the second inning before leading off the fourth with a 429-foot homer to right-center field against Triston McKenzie (9-11).

Jordan Lyles (10-9) allowed four hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Cionel Perez pitched 1 1/3 innings before Felix Bautista retired the Guardians in order in the ninth.

Braves 3, Rockies 2

Kyle Wright threw seven scoreless innings and earned his major-league-leading 17th victory as Atlanta edged visiting Colorado.

The win, powered by home runs from Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr., ended Atlanta’s three-game losing streak. The Braves remain three games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

Wright (17-5) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six. A.J. Minter worked a scoreless eighth before Kenley Jansen allowed a two-out walk to Randal Grichuk and a two-run homer to rookie Michael Toglia, the first of his career. Jansen closed out the game for his 30th save.

Astros 5, Rangers 3

Jose Altuve had two hits, two walks, two RBIs and scored two runs to help Houston to a win in Arlington, Texas.

David Hensley, a late addition to the lineup as the designated hitter after Chas McCormick was scratched with a sore finger, went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run for Houston. The Astros have won three in a row and seven of nine.

Corey Seager hit a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost four in a row and five of seven. Texas starter Martin Perez (10-5) gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings.

Rays 2, Marlins 1

Manuel Margot blooped an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning, leading Tampa Bay to a win over host Miami.

Margot also saved a run in the bottom of the 10th, making a spectacular catch while crashing into the center field fence. Former Marlins outfielder Harold Ramirez led the Rays, going 3-for-5 with an RBI double.

Jon Berti led the Marlins, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a single and a stolen base. Marlins starter Trevor Rogers, who was returning from a back injury, pitched for the first time since July 25, earning a no-decision. Rogers allowed five hits, one walk and one run in six innings, with five strikeouts.

Mets 2, Dodgers 1 (10 innings)

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo robbed Justin Turner of a home run in the seventh inning to preserve the lead for Jacob deGrom, who tossed seven strong innings as host New York edged Los Angeles.

Starling Marte’s two-run homer in the third off Tyler Anderson (13-3) provided all of the offense for the Mets, who have split the first two games of the three-game series with their fellow National League division leaders.

The loss was just the sixth in 28 games this month for the Dodgers. Anderson allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over seven innings.

Padres 5, Giants 4

San Diego posted a third consecutive win at San Francisco, riding Manny Machado’s three RBIs and Joe Musgrove’s 11 strikeouts to a series sweep.

Brandon Drury and Wil Myers combined for four hits and two runs in a nine-hit Padres attack, and Josh Hader came out of the doghouse to pitch a scoreless ninth, closing the door on San Diego’s fifth win in six games.

The loss was the Giants’ seventh in a row. They fell 10 1/2 games behind the Padres in the wild-card chase with just 33 games remaining. San Francisco’s Alex Wood (8-12) gave up four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Mariners 5, Tigers 3

Eugenio Suarez and Abraham Toro hit two-run home runs as visiting Seattle edged Detroit.

Suarez and Toro contributed two hits apiece as Seattle won for the fifth time in six games. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (10-12) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked one and fanned one.

Jeimer Candelario drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Riley Greene reached base three times. Greene extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fifth-inning infield single.

Brewers 6, Pirates 1

Freddy Peralta allowed one run over five innings and Milwaukee took advantage of some shoddy defense and nine walks from Pittsburgh pitchers to beat the visiting Pirates.

Keston Hiura and Luis Urias each had two hits with an RBI for the Brewers, who won two of three in the series. Fighting for a fifth consecutive postseason appearance, Milwaukee has won four of five following an 8-15 rut.

Ben Gamel homered and Kevin Newman had two hits for the Pirates, who dropped 19 of their final 25 games in August.

Nationals 5, Athletics 1

Anibal Sanchez pitched seven innings of three-hit ball to secure his first victory in nearly two years as Washington beat visiting Oakland.

Sanchez (1-5) allowed one run while striking out four and walking three. Luke Voit homered and CJ Abrams scored two runs for the Nationals, who won for just the third time in a nine-game span.

Washington’s Kyle Finnegan gave up two hits, including Seth Brown’s pinch-hit double, and a walk without allowing a run in the ninth because he struck out pinch hitter Stephen Vogt to end the game with the bases loaded.

Cubs 7, Blue Jays 5

Franmil Reyes hit a solo home run, Nico Hoerner had a two-run double and visiting Chicago defeated Toronto.

The Cubs avoided a sweep of the three-game series, and the Blue Jays finished a 2-4 homestand. Chicago opener Luke Farrell allowed two runs and two hits with two strikeouts in two-plus innings.

Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer for Toronto, and Cavan Biggio added a two-run blast. Blue Jays right-hander Mitch White (1-5) allowed six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Red Sox 6, Twins 5

Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs and J.D. Martinez also homered as Boston jumped out to a five-run lead and then held on for a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Bogaerts also doubled and stole a base while extended his hitting streak at Target Field to 18 games, the longest for an opposing player in the stadium’s history. It also was his sixth multi-hit game in his past seven games.

Luis Arraez homered and drove in three runs, Nick Gordon had two doubles and two RBIs and Gio Urshela and Max Kepler each added two hits for Minnesota, which had its five-game winning streak end.

White Sox 4, Royals 2

Lance Lynn pitched seven solid innings and AJ Pollock and Elvis Andrus launched solo home runs to help Chicago stop a five-game skid by beating visiting Kansas City.

Lynn (4-5) yielded just one run on four hits, logging eight strikeouts without walking a batter. Liam Hendriks notched his 29th save in 33 chances for the White Sox, who are without manager Tony La Russa indefinitely for medical testing.

The Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 19th home run, matching Salvador Perez for the team high. Kris Bubic fell to 2-10 despite registering a quality start, scattering two runs on five hits in six innings.

