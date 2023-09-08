MLB roundup: Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers salvage finale at Miami

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Pepiot was perfect through 6 2/3 innings and gave up one hit through seven as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday.

Pepiot was added to the Dodgers’ roster earlier in the day to fill the rotation spot of left-hander Julio Urias, who is on administrative leave after he was arrested earlier this week on charges of felony domestic violence.

Chris Taylor paced the Dodgers’ offense with a home run and five RBIs, while Amed Rosario drove in two runs. Freddie Freeman tied the Dodgers franchise record with his 52nd double of the season. Taylor, Will Smith and Miguel Rojas each had three hits.

The Marlins saw their first 20 batters retired in succession before Josh Bell ended Pepiot’s bid at perfection with a clean ground-ball single to center field with two outs in the seventh. Pepiot then struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. as Miami saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

Mariners 1, Rays 0

Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings and Mike Ford delivered an RBI single in the second as Seattle beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Castillo and relievers Isaiah Campbell, Matt Brash and Andres Munoz combined on a four-hitter. Munoz handled the ninth inning for his 12th save.

Zack Littell (3-5) took a tough-luck loss after yielding one run on five hits in eighth innings. The Rays left nine runners on base while dropping the opener of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 2

Tommy Pham homered twice and joined Ketel Marte in collecting three RBIs apiece as visiting Arizona downed Chicago.

Marte belted a two-run homer and added an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who recorded their third win in four games. Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson (7-7) allowed one run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Arizona shortstop Jordan Lawlar, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, went 1-for-4 in his major league debut.

Paul Sewald got the final out for his 31st save. Jeimer Candelario and Dansby Swanson drove in one run apiece for the Cubs, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

Braves 8, Cardinals 5

Matt Olson homered for the fourth straight game and Ronald Acuna Jr. added a pair of solo home runs to help Atlanta beat visiting St. Louis to end a three-game skid and salvage a game from the three-game series.

Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves, who hit 11 homers during the three-game series, 10 of them solo shots. Atlanta starter Max Fried (7-1) went six innings and allowed three runs.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (3-11) pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on eight hits. Tommy Edman had two hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals.

Tigers 10, Yankees 3

Spencer Torkelson hit two-run homers in the first inning and fourth innings as visiting Detroit rolled past New York.

Matt Vierling went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Andy Ibanez hit a two-run homer and added a sacrifice fly as Detroit snapped an eight-game skid in the Bronx that dated to April 3, 2019. Tyler Nevin contributed an RBI double as Detroit reached double-digit runs for the fourth time this season.

The Yankees dropped back to .500 and had their winning streak stopped at five, which matched their longest of the season. Carlos Rodon (2-5) was tagged for seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

