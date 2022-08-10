MLB roundup: Rockies pound 22 hits in blowout of Cardinals

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 16-5 in Denver on Tuesday night.

C.J. Cron also went deep and finished with two hits and five RBIs, Brendan Rodgers had four hits on his 26th birthday, Jose Iglesias had three hits and Elehuris Montero and Elias Diaz had two hits each for Colorado, which set a season high for runs and hits (22) in a game.

Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Colorado got to St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (8-9) in the first inning. Cron followed one-out singles by Iglesias and Rodgers with his 23rd home run of the season to put the Rockies ahead 3-0. The Rockies blew things open in the third, jumping out to a 12-0 lead. Mikolas allowed 10 runs on 14 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Mariners 1, Yankees 0 (13 innings)

Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the 13th inning as host Seattle defeated New York.

The Yankees had runners thrown out on the bases in the 10th, 11th and 12th innings.

The game featured a showdown between right-handers Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. Cole went seven innings and allowed four hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. Castillo was making his T-Mobile Park debut after being acquired from Cincinnati before the trade deadline for three of the Mariners’ top five prospects. In eight innings, he gave up three hits and walked two while striking out seven.

Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 4

Tommy Henry tossed seven strong innings for his first major league victory and Jake McCarthy drove in three runs as Arizona beat Pittsburgh in Phoenix.

Ketel Marte had two RBIs while Christian Walker had three hits and drove in a run for Arizona, which led 2-1 before sending nine batters to the plate during a four-run seventh inning. The D-backs won for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Michael Chavis homered twice and had three RBIs for Pittsburgh, which has lost 11 of its last 15 games. Oneil Cruz and Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits apiece.

Padres 7, Giants 4

Manny Machado hit a three-run, walk-off homer off reliever Tyler Rogers to give host San Diego a win over San Francisco.

Juan Soto hit a game-tying home run in the fourth — his first blast as a Padre and 22nd of the season. That ended a run of 26 scoreless innings for San Diego.

In the top of the ninth, the Giants scored three runs off Josh Hader to tie the score 4-4.

Nationals 6, Cubs 5

Rookie Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and visiting Washington snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Chicago.

Keibert Ruiz recorded his first two-homer game and had four RBIs for the Nationals, who won for just the third time in 13 games and also ended a six-game road skid.

Recently acquired infielder Zach McKinstry and Seiya Suzuki each had three hits for Chicago, which has dropped two of three at home after winning five straight there. Suzuki also hit his ninth homer of the campaign.

White Sox 3, Royals 2 (Game 2)

Eloy Jimenez had three hits and a walk as Chicago defeated host Kansas City to split a doubleheader.

The White Sox grabbed the lead in the third inning when Lenyn Sosa connected for his first major league home run. Yoan Moncada also homered. Davis Martin (2-3), the 27th man called up for the doubleheader for the White Sox, allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Vinnie Pasquantino became the 13th Royal to hit home runs in both games of a doubleheader. Jonathan Heasley (1-7), the Royals’ 27th man, allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked just one and struck out five. But he allowed two solo home runs.

Royals 4, White Sox 2 (Game 1)

Nick Pratto went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run as Kansas City defeated visiting Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.

The home run was the second one of the homestand for Pratto. Vinnie Pasquantino also clubbed a two-run homer for Kansas City. Brady Singer (5-4) threw a solid 7 1/3 innings for the Royals. He allowed one run on five hits, striking out six and not walking a batter.

Josh Harrison put the White Sox on the board in the third. He took a 2-2 pitch and placed it in the first row of the seats in left field. The solo shot was his sixth homer of the year. Yoan Moncada’s sacrifice fly in the ninth drove in the second Chicago run.

Guardians 5, Tigers 2

Shane Bieber pitched seven strong innings, Oscar Gonzalez had a two-run double and Cleveland downed host Detroit.

Bieber (7-6) gave up just four singles and a walk while striking out eight.

Amed Rosario supplied three hits, including two doubles, while scoring a run and driving in another as the Guardians won their third straight.

Phillies 4, Marlins 1

J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and host Philadelphia defeated Miami.

Kyle Schwarber contributed two hits for the Phillies, who won their sixth in a row and moved a season-high 13 games above .500. Starter Zack Wheeler (11-5) gave up five hits and one run in six innings. Wheeler, who threw a season-high 109 pitches, struck out eight and walked three.

JJ Bleday homered for Miami, which managed just five hits and has lost eight of its last 10 games.

Brewers 5, Rays 3

Freddy Peralta pitched five strong innings and Kolten Wong doubled in two runs to help Milwaukee defeat visiting Tampa Bay.

Peralta (4-2) allowed two runs on two hits in five innings, striking out four and walking none in a 65-pitch outing. Matt Bush struck out two in the ninth inning for the Brewers’ first save since they traded All-Star closer Josh Hader at the deadline.

Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the Rays. Christian Bethancourt reached on an infield single and was sacrificed to second by Taylor Walls before Diaz sent a 2-0 pitch 421 feet to center for his sixth homer.

Mets 6, Reds 2

Carlos Carrasco pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and red-hot New York beat visiting Cincinnati.

Carrasco (13-4) won his fifth straight decision and moved into a tie for the National League lead in wins by becoming the fourth 13-game winner. He allowed two runs in the seventh — and four of the seven hits he yielded came in that inning — yet he earned a standing ovation from fans after allowing a single to Jonathan India on his final pitch. The veteran right-hander struck out nine and walked one.

Lindor hit his 20th homer — matching his total from last season — when he sent a 2-2 changeup from Cincinnati left-hander Mike Minor (1-9) into the left field seats in the third inning. Carrasco lost his shutout when Jake Fraley hammered a 2-0 changeup to the bridge in right-center field with one out in the seventh.

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5

Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and Baltimore defeated visiting Toronto.

Austin Hays led off the inning with a single against Yimi Garcia (1-4), and Odor followed with his 11th homer of the season.

Bo Bichette hit two home runs and had four RBIs for Toronto. Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed three runs, eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Astros 7, Rangers 5

Aledmys Diaz drilled a grand slam with two outs in the fourth inning to spark a rally from a four-run deficit as Houston topped visiting Texas.

Diaz pulled the Astros even with his 10th home run and second grand slam this season, following consecutive two-out walks issued by Rangers left-hander Martin Perez (9-3).

Jose Altuve opened the fourth with a single and Yuli Gurriel followed with a walk, but Perez appeared to clear danger when he induced a double-play grounder off the bat of slugger Yordan Alvarez. But Perez, who retired the first nine batters he faced, failed to regain his footing. He walked Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker before Diaz blasted an 0-1 changeup 432 feet to left-center field.

Braves 9, Red Sox 7 (11 innings)

Austin Riley had a two-run single in the 11th inning to lift visiting Atlanta to a win against Boston in the opener of a two-game series.

Riley tallied three hits, including a two-run homer, and five RBIs, and Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits and scored three runs for the Braves, who ended a season-high three-game losing streak. Braves starter Charlie Morton allowed five runs and six hits in six innings. Dylan Lee (3-0) pitched the 10th inning, and Tyler Matzek worked the 11th for his first save.

Christian Arroyo had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for Boston, which has lost five of six. Alex Verdugo had three hits and scored two runs, and Tommy Pham and Jarren Duran also homered.

Angels 5, Athletics 1

Shohei Ohtani showed no ill effects of a foot injury, ripping a home run while shutting out host Oakland over six innings in leading Los Angeles to a victory.

The right-handed pitcher allowed four hits and three walks over his six innings, striking out five. Taylor Ward also homered for the Angels, who won a second straight over Oakland on the road after dropping two of three to their California rival at home last week.

Oakland’s lone run was the result of Chad Pinder’s leadoff homer in the ninth, his 10th homer of the season. A’s starter James Kaprielian (3-6) allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Dodgers 10, Twins 3

Trea Turner drove in three runs and had a pair of doubles as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to a season-best nine games with a victory against visiting Minnesota.

Max Muncy hit a home run, while Julio Urias won his ninth consecutive decision as the Dodgers improved to 31-5 since June 29. Los Angeles also extended its winning streak to nine consecutive games over the Twins, going back to 2014.

Byron Buxton hit a home run for Minnesota, while starter Joe Ryan (8-5) gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits over five innings. The loss dropped the Twins into a tie for first place in the American League Central with the Cleveland Guardians. It is the first time the Twins have not been in sole possession of first place in the division since June 24. Minnesota is 5-7 since July 26.

–Field Level Media