MLB roundup: Pirates pull off 1-0 win despite being no-hit by Reds

Cincinnati Reds rookie right-hander Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined on a no-hitter Sunday, but the host Pittsburgh Pirates scratched out a run on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ fielder’s choice in the eighth for a 1-0 win.

Greene (1-6) started and went 7 1/3 innings, and Warren finished the eighth. According to the Pirates, it is the sixth time since 1901 a team has thrown a no-hitter and lost.

Greene, 22, a highly touted prospect in recent years making his seventh major league start, was pulled after he walked Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez with one out in the eighth. He walked five, struck out nine and threw 118 pitches.

Pittsburgh starter Jose Quintana pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, with five strikeouts and one walk. Chris Stratton (2-1) pitched the eighth, and David Bednar pitched a one-two-three ninth for his seventh save as the Pirates earned a split of the four-game series.

Cardinals 15, Giants 6

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina became the winningest pitcher-catcher battery in Major League Baseball history as host St. Louis demolished San Francisco.

Wainwright (4-3) and Molina recorded their 203rd victory together, moving them past Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for first place all-time. Molina paced the offense with a two-run homer and a two-run single. Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs with two doubles and a homer, Andrew Knizner had three RBIs and Nolan Arenado added a two-run homer.

Giants starter Carlos Rodon (4-2) suffered his first poor outing of the season. After allowing just seven earned runs in his first six starts, he allowed eight runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Padres 7, Braves 3 (11)

Ha-Seong Kim had an RBI double to start a four-run 11th inning rally, and San Diego defeated host Atlanta to take two of three games in the series.

Kim’s second double of the game drove in automatic runner Jake Cronenworth to start the 11th. After Eric Hosmer reached on a fielding error, Kim scored on Jurickson Profar’s fielder’s choice. Wil Myers followed with a broken-bat two-run single to expand the lead to four runs.

San Diego’s Nabil Crismatt (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. Crismatt also had a key defensive play in the 10th when he threw out designated runner William Contreras at third to negate a sacrifice bunt.

Brewers 7, Marlins 3

Rowdy Tellez stroked an RBI single as part of a four-run fifth inning and added a solo homer in the seventh, leading Milwaukee over host Miami.

Aaron Ashby earned a four-inning save, his first of the season, by striking out eight while not allowing a run, hit or walk. The Brewers, who won twice in the three-game series, received solo home runs from Kolten Wong and Jace Peterson.

The Marlins, who have lost 11 of their past 14 games, got a home run from Jorge Soler, his seventh of the season. After hitting just two homers in 20 April games, Soler has five in 14 May contests.

Astros 8, Nationals 0

Justin Verlander threw five shutout innings and Houston homered in three consecutive innings to bash host Washington in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Martin Maldonado, Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jose Altuve all hit home runs for Houston. It was a strong bounce-back outing for the Astros, who a night earlier had an 11-game winning streak snapped with a 13-6 loss. Verlander (5-1) used 107 pitches and gave up two hits to combine with three relievers on a four-hitter.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (0-6) took the loss, logging six innings and giving up five runs on six hits, including three home runs. Washington, which has been blanked three times this season, has lost five of its last seven games.

Rangers 7, Red Sox 1

Adolis Garcia ripped two home runs, a three-run shot in the sixth inning and two-run blast in the eighth, and Kole Calhoun had two solo homers as Texas beat Boston in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers salvaged the finale of a three-game series and snapped a two-game losing streak. Texas had managed just four runs in the first two contests in the series. Martin Perez (2-2) earned the win against his former team, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Boston had just seven hits, with Rafael Devers going 3-for-4. J.D. Martinez had a single in the first inning to expand his hitting streak to 16 games; Martinez has reached base in 32 consecutive contests.

Tigers 5, Orioles 1

Tarik Skubal struck out 11 batters in six innings, Miguel Cabrera homered and drove in two runs and host Detroit completed a three-game series sweep of Baltimore.

In matching his career high for strikeouts, Skubal (3-2) allowed just three hits and two walks. Harold Castro supplied three hits, a run scored and two RBIs, while Tucker Barnhart contributed two hits and drove in a run. Detroit’s three-game win streak is its longest of the season.

Baltimore starter Tyler Wells (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. Trey Mancini homered in the ninth for the Orioles, averting a second consecutive shutout.

Mariners 8, Mets 7

Cal Raleigh hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the sixth inning and Julio Rodriguez collected a career-high four hits for visiting Seattle, which became the first team to beat New York in a series this season by withstanding a furious ninth-inning rally to earn an 8-7 win.

The Mariners took two of three from the Mets to improve to 5-9 this month. The Mets lost a series for the first time in 11 tries this season — the longest stretch to open a season in franchise history.

The Mets looked like they might extend their streak when they responded to a three-run fourth inning by the Mariners by scoring four runs in the bottom half off Robbie Ray (4-3) via two-run triples by J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo — the first time in franchise history New York has collected multiple RBI triples in an inning.

Royals 8, Rockies 7

Salvador Perez had a two-run single in the ninth inning to help Kansas City rally for a win against Colorado in the rubber contest of their three-game series in Denver, Colo.

Emmanuel Rivera doubled, homered and drove in three runs, and Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt Jr. also homered for the Royals, who let a six-run lead slip away before rallying for the win. Royals starter Daniel Lynch did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked three. Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk each had two-run singles in a seven-run seventh inning.

Rays 3, Blue Jays 0

A throwing error by Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman opened the door for a three-run sixth inning by Tampa Bay, and five pitchers combined for a shutout as the Rays defeated the Blue Jays at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Relievers Matt Wisler (2-1), J.P. Feyereisen, Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge combined to allow only two Toronto players to reach base. Feyereisen walked a batter and Kittredge allowed a ninth-inning single.

Alek Manoah (4-1) went six innings for the Blue Jays, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with four strikeouts.

Dodgers 5, Phillies 4

Gavin Lux delivered a walk-off two-run double in the ninth inning after committing a costly error earlier in the game and Los Angeles rallied for a win over visiting Philadelphia.

Philadelphia led 4-3 before Cody Bellinger sparked the Dodgers’ comeback with a two-out triple in the ninth against Corey Knebel (0-3). Chris Taylor then walked before Lux doubled in two runs with a line drive into the right-field corner. Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles, which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Philadelphia failed to complete a four-game sweep despite a strong outing from Aaron Nola. The left-hander threw a season-high 108 pitches over seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Twins 3, Guardians 1

Gio Urshela and Byron Buxton each hit home runs, and Minnesota held on for a win over Cleveland at Minneapolis.

Max Kepler added an RBI for the Twins, who won despite tallying only four hits. Jose Ramirez homered and Richie Palacios went 2-for-3 for Cleveland, which has lost three of four.

Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (4-2) collected his first victory since April 27. He limited the Guardians to one run on four hits in six innings. Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie (2-3) took the loss despite recording a quality start. He allowed three runs on three hits in seven innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Angels 4, Athletics 1

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer, Patrick Sandoval gave up one run in 6 1/3 innings and Los Angeles beat host Oakland.

Ohtani’s eighth home run of the season came in the first inning against A’s starter Frankie Montas, with Ohtani getting hold of a 95-mph sinker that didn’t sink.

Montas (2-4) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out a season-high 12, but it wasn’t good enough because of the performance by Sandoval (2-1). The Angels’ lefty gave up one run on four hits and four walks in his 6 1/3 innings, striking out four.

Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 2

Patrick Wisdom homered and doubled and Frank Schwindel drove in the winning run in the ninth inning with a single as Chicago defeated Arizona in the rubber game of the three-game series in Phoenix.

Rafael Ortega also homered for Chicago, which won its second straight series and finished 4-2 on its six-game Western road trip. Scott Effross (1-1) picked up the win with an inning-plus of scoreless relief, while Rowan Wick earned his fourth save. Left-hander Justin Steele started for the Cubs and struck out a career-high 10 over six innings.

Christian Walker had two hits and a run scored and Cooper Hummel tripled for Arizona, which lost its second straight game. Ian Kennedy (2-2) suffered the loss.

Yankees 5, White Sox 1

Nestor Cortes followed up his near no-hit bid by pitching a career-high eight dominant innings and New York made the most of two hits in beating host Chicago.

Cortes (2-1) took a shutout into the eighth and allowed one run on three hits to lower his ERA to 1.35 — the lowest in the American League among pitchers with at least 30 innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

Cortes lost his shutout bid when Adam Engel hit his first home run of the season in the eighth. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Yankees. White Sox starter Michael Kopech (0-1) allowed three runs and one hit in six innings. He struck out three and walked four walks.

–Field Level Media