MLB roundup: Padres cap big day with doubleheader sweep

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Grisham hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies and a sweep of a day-night doubleheader.

Grisham, who hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs in the Padres’ 13-5 win in the opener, drove a hanging breaking pitch from Alex Colome into the right field seats. It was the first homer allowed this season by Colome (2-4), who was making his 42nd appearance.

Grisham has homered in each of the three games, all Padres wins, to begin the five-game series. San Diego has won four games in a row overall and five of its past six.

On a day when the Padres acquired Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals and Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds, the nightcap win went to fellow newcomer Josh Hader (2-4) in his Padres debut. Hader was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Colorado has dropped four straight and six of the past seven. Jose Iglesias had five hits for the Rockies in the doubleheader, and Ryan McMahon had four hits.

Dodgers 9, Giants 5

Mookie Betts drove in three runs with a single, a double and a home run and four relievers combined for four innings of shutout ball as Los Angeles prevailed at San Francisco.

In beating the Giants for a sixth straight time, the Dodgers never trailed, building as much as a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning. Tyler Anderson (12-1) managed to earn the win despite allowing all five Giants runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Dodgers relievers Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Chris Martin and David Price combined to give up just one hit over the final four frames. Giants starter Alex Wood (7-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits.

Reds 2, Marlins 1

Graham Ashcraft pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings and Aristides Aquino stroked a two-run single and unleashed a 101 mph throw from right field to cut down a runner at the plate, leading Cincinnati to a victory at Miami.

Ashcraft (5-2) earned his first win since June 24, allowing five hits, no walks and one unearned run. He struck out three.

Braxton Garrett (2-5) took the loss despite tying his career high with 11 strikeouts. He allowed three hits, two walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Garrett struck out seven batters with his slider.

Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 3

Christian Walker belted a three-run homer and Carson Kelly added a solo shot as visiting Arizona snapped a four-game losing skid with a victory over Cleveland.

Zac Gallen (6-2) yielded three runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Kyle Nelson and Joe Mantiply combined for two scoreless innings before Ian Kennedy struck out the side in the ninth for his fifth save.

Luke Maile had two hits and two RBIs for the Guardians. Triston McKenzie (7-8) yielded five runs (four earned) on six hits in six innings. He fanned seven and walked two.

Nationals 5, Mets 1

Luis Garcia homered, doubled and drove in three runs to help host Washington end a tumultuous day for the franchise on a positive note with a win against New York.

Joey Meneses homered in his major league debut and Yadiel Hernandez also went deep for the Nationals. The win came after the Nationals dealt Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres.

Despite the diminished lineup, the Nationals were able to outlast Jacob deGrom in his season debut. Making his first start in over a year, the Mets star allowed a run on three hits over five innings. He fanned six batters without allowing a walk.

Pirates 5, Brewers 3

Oneil Cruz’s three-run homer and Tyler Heineman’s go-ahead RBI single helped Pittsburgh snap a seven-game losing streak with win over visiting Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh starter Bryse Wilson pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and six hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Colin Holderman (5-0), in his Pirates debut, tossed one scoreless inning. Wil Crowe struck out three while pitching around a single in the ninth for his third save.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes (8-5) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits. He struck out six and walked a career-high five. Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and Kolten Wong all homered in the sixth inning for the Brewers, who have lost two in a row.

Blue Jays 3, Rays 1

Kevin Gausman allowed just one hit in eight innings as Toronto defeated Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Gausman (8-8) was throwing a no-hitter until Taylor Walls led off the sixth inning with a single. The right-hander struck out 10 and walked only one while throwing 103 pitches.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the catalyst for Toronto’s offense. He doubled in the first inning and came around to score on a single by Bo Bichette. Guerrero finished 2-for-4 and also stole a base.

Cardinals 6, Cubs 0

Pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina reunited for seven scoreless innings as St. Louis blanked Chicago.

Molina, back after spending six weeks on the injured list due to right knee inflammation, returned to make his 317th career start with Wainwright. They moved into second place on the all-time starts list, trailing only Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan (324 starts for the Detroit Tigers).

Paul Goldschmidt (solo homer, two-run single), Dylan Carlson (two-run homer) and Nolan Arenado (solo homer) provided the offense for the Cardinals, who have won four of their past five games to move within two games of the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Tigers 5, Twins 3

Riley Greene’s run-scoring single snapped a seventh-inning tie as Detroit rallied for a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Greene’s hit keyed a three-run rally that erased a 3-2 deficit and made a winner of reliever Jason Foley (1-0), who pitched a scoreless sixth for his first major league win. Andrew Chafin and Joe Jimenez followed with one scoreless inning each, and Gregory Soto locked down the ninth to earn his 20th save in 22 chances.

Griffin Jax (5-3) got just one out in the seventh, allowing three hits and all three Detroit runs to absorb the loss.

Red Sox 2, Astros 1

Rafael Devers made an impactful return from the injured list while Kutter Crawford produced a sixth consecutive solid start as visiting Boston topped Houston.

Devers, reinstated from the IL earlier Tuesday after missing 10 games with right hamstring inflammation, drove in both runs against Cristian Javier (6-7). The Astros right-hander surrendered two runs on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Crawford (3-3) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings. Tanner Houck earned his eighth save.

Mariners 8, Yankees 6

Sam Haggerty hit a tiebreaking homer to start the seventh inning and visiting Seattle defeated New York after blowing an early four-run lead.

Penn Murfee (2-0) allowed two hits and no runs in one inning for the Mariners. Seattle starter Logan Gilbert gave up six runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

New York’s Jameson Taillon allowed six runs (five earned) and two hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Lucas Luetge (3-4) surrendered three hits and one run in 1 2/3 innings.

Orioles 8, Rangers 2

Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as Baltimore defeated Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Mateo drilled a three-run home run during Baltimore’s five-run third inning and added a two-run shot in the ninth inning. He had only three previous games this season with multiple runs batted in — topped by a pair of three-RBI efforts.

Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria had three hits, including a home run to lead off the ninth. Marcus Semien had two hits, including a two-out, run-scoring single in the fifth inning, and Nathaniel Lowe also provided two hits.

Braves 13, Phillies 1

Rookie Spencer Strider set a career high with 13 strikeouts and the Atlanta bats erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to spark a win over visiting Philadelphia.

Strider (6-3) pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits and one walk. It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

The Atlanta offense produced 14 hits, three each from Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna doubled and homered, and Rosario drove in five runs.

White Sox 9, Royals 2

Eloy Jimenez went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Jose Abreu and Gavin Sheets homered and host Chicago routed Kansas City.

Jimenez stretched his season-best hitting streak to eight games while notching his fourth multi-hit game during that stretch. The White Sox outhit the Royals 14-7, with Andrew Vaughn collecting three hits and Tim Anderson, Abreu and Josh Harrison each adding two apiece.

Chicago’s Lucas Giolito (7-6) scattered two runs and five hits in five innings with three walks and seven strikeouts. Royals starter Brad Keller (5-12) allowed eight runs and 13 hits in 5 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

Angels 3, Athletics 1

Los Angeles traded away its starting pitcher, a starting outfielder and its closer before the game, but their replacements still managed to lead the way to a victory over Oakland in Anaheim, Calif.

Jose Suarez (3-4), starting in place of Noah Syndergaard, who was dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies, gave up just one unearned run in five innings. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five. Jo Adell, starting in left field in place of Brandon Marsh, who was also sent to the Phillies, singled and scored.

Jose Quijada threw a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save of the season. He took over for Raisel Iglesias, who was traded to the Atlanta Braves.

–Field Level Media