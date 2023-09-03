MLB roundup: Orlando Arcia’s homer in 10th lifts Braves over Dodgers

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Arcia hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the National League-best Atlanta Braves continued their dominance over the host Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-2 victory Saturday.

Ronald Acuna hit a mammoth 454-foot home run in the third inning, his third homer in three games of the series, as the Braves extended their winning streak to six games, including the last three against the Dodgers. Atlanta also has won 10 of its last 11.

Five Braves pitchers held the Dodgers to two runs, one day after Los Angeles didn’t score until the eighth inning. Michael Tonkin (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win and Raisel Iglesias pitched the 10th for his 28th save.

Six Dodgers pitchers had held the Braves to a run over the first nine innings before Alex Vesia (0-5) gave up Arcia’s home run in the 10th. The Dodgers had pulled to within four games of the National League-best Braves at the start of the series but have now lost three straight for the first time since June 16-18.

Guardians 7, Rays 6 (11 innings)

Steven Kwan was the hero twice, first sending the game into extra innings with a two-out, RBI single in the ninth inning, then delivering a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th in Cleveland’s win over visiting Tampa Bay.

After the Rays took the lead in the top of the 11th, the Guardians responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to pull off the comeback win. Jose Tena tied it with a one-out, RBI single off Chris Devenski (3-3), scoring Myles Straw. Bo Naylor, who walked on 10 pitches, advanced to third on Tena’s hit to set the stage for Kwan.

Christian Bethancourt, Yandy Diaz and Jose Siri each went deep for Tampa Bay.

Twins 9, Rangers 7 (10 innings)

Carlos Correa and Max Kepler each had RBI singles and Ryan Jeffers added a sacrifice fly in a three-run 10th inning as Minnesota rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to defeat Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Donovan Solano went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run double to highlight a five-run fourth inning for Minnesota, which maintained its American League Central lead at five games over second-place Cleveland. Correa and Kepler each added two hits.

Adolis Garcia and Sam Huff both homered for Texas, which lost its third straight game. Grossman doubled and had three hits, a run and an RBI, and Leody Taveras also had two hits, an RBI and two steals for the Rangers, who fell to 2-8 in extra-inning games.

Marlins 11, Nationals 5

Jake Burger homered twice and right-hander Johnny Cueto won for the first time with Miami in a victory against host Washington.

Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz both swatted three-run homers for the Marlins, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Cueto (1-3) worked five-plus innings, taken out after Lane Thomas’ homer to lead off the sixth.

Dominic Smith also had a solo home run for the Nationals, who have lost four straight games. Washington starter Trevor Williams (6-9) allowed nine runs (eight earned) and 12 hits in four innings.

Brewers 7, Phillies 5

Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer to help Milwaukee to a win against visiting Philadelphia in the second game of a three-game series.

Mark Canha had two doubles and scored two runs for Milwaukee, which has won 11 of its last 13 games to build a 4 1/2-game lead in the National League Central. Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner homered for the Phillies, who have lost three games in a row.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (12-9) was aiming to win his fourth consecutive start but was removed after surrendering seven runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Mariners 8, Mets 7

J.P. Crawford led off the ninth inning with a homer for Seattle, which beat New York in a back-and-forth middle game of the three-game series.

Crawford’s blast off Adam Ottavino (1-5) was his third hit of the game and gave the Mariners, who entered Saturday in a virtual tie for first place in the American League West with the Houston Astros, their 14th win in their last 17 games.

DJ Stewart hit a three-run homer, Francisco Lindor had a two-run shot and Mark Vientos delivered a solo blast for the Mets. Jeff McNeil tripled home Lindor in the eighth to tie the game at 7-7. McNeil had three hits while Vientos, Stewart and Ronny Mauricio finished with two each.

Rockies 8, Blue Jays 7

Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three RBIs, Ezequiel Tovar, Ryan McMahon and Elehuris Montero had two hits each, and Colorado held on to beat Toronto in Denver.

Tyler Kinley got the final out for his first save for Colorado, which rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to snap a four-game losing skid.

Kevin Kiermaier homered and Whit Merrifield, Daulton Varsho and Santiago Espinal had two hits each for Toronto. The Blue Jays remain 1 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers and 2 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League wild-card race.

Tigers 10, White Sox 0

Miguel Cabrera went 4-for-5 with three RBIs to headline Detroit’s season-best 18-hit attack and Reese Olson scattered four hits in seven shutout innings as the visiting Tigers routed Chicago.

Six Tigers had multi-hit games as the team roughed up White Sox starter Mike Clevinger (6-7). Spencer Torkelson, Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter each had three hits, while Zach McKinstry and Parker Meadows had two apiece.

Detroit has won three games in a row for the first time since Aug. 8-10. The White Sox have lost four of their last five.

Yankees 5, Astros 4

Aaron Judge homered for the second time in as many games and visiting New York rode an exceptional relief effort from rookie Jhony Brito to beat Houston.

After slugging a home run on the first pitch of the fifth inning in the series opener, Judge drilled a first-pitch slider from Astros rookie right-hander Hunter Brown (10-10) leading off the top of the third. Judge provided the Yankees a 3-2 lead with his 31st homer of the season.

Michael Brantley, making his first home start in 14 months following right shoulder surgery, pulled the Astros even with a two-run home run to right in the bottom of the second off Yankees right-hander Luis Severino. After Judge helped the Yankees reclaim the lead, the Astros produced another two-run home run, this one from rookie catcher Yainer Diaz in the fourth.

Red 2, Cubs 1

Cincinnati scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second straight game, beating visiting Chicago.

With the Reds trailing 1-0, Jake Fraley led off the ninth with a double against Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (1-3), and pinch runner Harrison Bader stole third. After TJ Friedl walked and Spencer Steer was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Elly De La Cruz singled home the tying run.

The Reds then won on Hunter Renfroe’s walk-off fielder’s choice, which spoiled a strong outing from Chicago starter Javier Assad, who threw eight scoreless innings. Jeimer Candelario went deep for the Cubs.

Red Sox 9, Royals 5

Alex Verdugo was a home run shy of the cycle and Boston pounded out seven extra-base hits in a defeat of host Kansas City, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The Red Sox greeted Royals starter Alec Marsh (0-8) with four extra-base hits in the first inning, grabbing a 3-0 lead. Triston Casas drilled a two-run homer in the frame. Marsh lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks.

Tanner Houck (4-8) exited after hitting Matt Beaty with a pitch, loading the bases in the sixth as Kansas City sent nine batters to the plate, cutting the deficit to 9-4. Houck went five-plus innings, allowing four runs on seven hits to earn his first win since April 20.

Pirates 7, Cardinals 6

Pinch-hitter Joshua Palacios hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally visiting Pittsburgh past St. Louis.

Andrew McCutchen reached base four times, scored twice, and drove in a run for the Pirates, who extended their winning streak to five games. Thomas Hatch opened the game for the Pirates and allowed three runs on three hits and a hit batter in 2 1/3 innings.

Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer, Jordan Walker hit a two-run blast and Lars Nootbaar hit a solo shot for the Cardinals, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 3

Cedric Mullins hit a three-run home run and starter Kyle Bradish was effective through six innings as Baltimore beat Arizona in Phoenix.

Baltimore extended its American League East lead to 2 1/2 games over the Tampa Bay Rays, who lost 7-6 in 11 innings earlier Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Orioles avoided their first three-game losing streak since falling short in four consecutive games from June 27-July 1. Baltimore dropped two games to the Reds and two games to the Twins during that skid.

Padres 6, Giants 1

Blake Snell pitched six shutout innings and his teammates hit four homers off rookie left-hander Kyle Harrison to lead host San Diego past San Francisco.

Juan Soto gave the Padres a quick lead with a solo homer in the first. Xander Bogaerts and Gary Sanchez hit solo homers in the second, and Garrett Cooper delivered a three-run shot in the sixth. The home runs accounted for four of the Padres’ six hits.

Meanwhile, Snell (12-9) lowered his majors-leading earned run average to 2.50. He gave up three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. He is third in the majors with 201 strikeouts. The Giants were held to five hits overall and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Athletics 2, Angels 1

Paul Blackburn combined with five relievers on a six-hitter, Brent Rooker launched a go-ahead, two-run homer, and Oakland made it two straight over visiting Los Angeles.

In remaining unbeaten in five career starts against the Angels, Blackburn (4-4) allowed a first-inning run but then shut out the visitors for the next four innings.

In the meantime, Rooker gave Oakland the lead for good with his fourth-inning bomb to left-center field off Angels starter Griffin Canning (7-5), also scoring Ryan Noda, who had singled. The homer was Rooker’s 23rd of the season.

–Field Level Media