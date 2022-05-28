MLB roundup: Orioles explode for 10 late runs, beat Red Sox

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Santander homered and later drove in the tie-breaking run with a ninth-inning single as the visiting Baltimore Orioles rallied from a pair of six-run deficits to stun the Boston Red Sox 12-8 on Friday night in the opener of a five-game series.

The Orioles scored 10 runs across the final three innings to win for just the fifth time in their last 14 games. The comeback came against one of the hottest teams in baseball, as the Red Sox had been on an offensive tear. But Boston’s bullpen let it down in this one.

Xander Bogaerts crushed a three-run home run in a four-run first inning, and the Red Sox appeared in good shape for most of the night. Garrett Whitlock pitched six strong innings in a starting role.

Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo also homered and Rougned Odor and Ramon Urias each provided three hits for Baltimore.

Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4

Mookie Betts, Edwin Rios and Trea Turner homered as Los Angeles continued its dominance over Arizona with a victory in Phoenix.

Turner drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who improved to 23-5 against the Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. Los Angeles starter Ryan Pepiot allowed one run on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. Reliever Brusdar Graterol (1-2) earned the victory after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Josh Rojas had three hits and three RBIs for Arizona, which trailed 6-2 before scoring two runs in the ninth against Craig Kimbrel. Losing pitcher Madison Bumgarner (2-3) allowed five runs on seven hits over six innings. The left-hander walked two and struck out three.

Mariners 6, Astros 1

Houston’s Justin Verlander allowed four home runs, matching the total from his previous eight starts this season, in the loss to host Seattle.

Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Lewis, Ty France and Taylor Trammell went deep for the Mariners, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Seattle right-hander Chris Flexen (2-6), who was 0-5 with a 6.16 ERA in six previous starts against the Astros, went seven innings and allowed one run on seven hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Verlander (6-2), who entered the game leading the AL in ERA (1.22), WHIP (0.72) and batting average against (.161), hadn’t been scored upon in his previous three starts.

Cardinals 4, Brewers 2

Paul Goldschmidt hit an early two-run home run and St. Louis tacked on two runs in the seventh inning to defeat visiting Milwaukee, which had its three-game winning streak end.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson gave up five hits and walked four in 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Drew VerHagen (2-0) picked up the win in relief, and Ryan Helsley got the final two outs to earn his third save.

Keston Hiura hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Brewers’ only runs. Brandon Woodruff (5-3) exited after four innings due to an ankle injury. He said postgame that he believed the ailment was minor, but there is a chance he could miss a start.

Yankees 2, Rays 0

Jameson Taillon faced just one batter over the minimum in eight dominant innings, Gleyber Torres and Matt Carpenter homered and New York beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Taillon (5-1) allowed hits to Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot in his 93-pitch outing. After his fifth-inning leadoff single, Arozarena was caught stealing. Taillon struck out five and didn’t issue a walk, lowering his ERA to 2.49 in his ninth start.

Making his fifth start of the season, Jeffrey Springs (2-2) was sharp the first time through New York’s lineup, but the visitors got to him with the two deep shots in the fourth. The left-hander went a career-long six innings, giving up two runs on five hits. He fanned six without a walk.

Reds 5, Giants 1

Brandon Drury clubbed his team-leading eighth homer and Graham Ashcraft took a shutout into the seventh inning in his second big league start to lead Cincinnati past visiting San Francisco.

Ashcraft (1-0) held the Giants to four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out one. Art Warren pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings for his third save.

Tyler Stephenson and Albert Almora Jr. each collected two hits and an RBI for the Reds. Brandon Crawford had two of San Francisco’s six hits.

Mets 8, Phillies 6

Pete Alonso continued his red-hot May by homering and finishing with four RBIs as host New York held off a comeback bid by Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Mets, who have yet to drop three in a row. The Phillies have lost eight of 12. Alonso has 45 RBIs this season, the most ever in franchise history before Memorial Day.

Winning pitcher Carlos Carrasco (5-1) carried a two-hit shutout into the sixth before the Phillies scored six times. Carrasco was charged with five runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven. Philadelphia’s Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer to cap the burst.

Braves 6, Marlins 4

Sparked by a dramatic pinch-hit double from Ronald Acuna Jr., host Atlanta rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to beat Miami.

The Braves, who earlier blew a 3-0 lead, tied the game on Acuna’s two-out double and added two more on a bloop double by Ozzie Albies. Braves reliever Jackson Stephens (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings, and Kenley Jansen worked around a hit in the ninth inning for his 11th save.

Garrett Cooper and Jesus Aguilar each hit two-run homers in the sixth for the Marlins. Losing pitcher Anthony Bass (1-2), who came on to face Acuna, allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

Blue Jays 4, Angels 3

Jordan Romano struck out pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani for the final out as Toronto edged Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Romano fanned the side in the ninth for his 15th save of the season. Trevor Richards (2-0) got the victory after the Blue Jays scored the tiebreaking run against Rasiel Iglesias (1-3) on an error in the top of the ninth.

Jared Walsh and Tyler Wade homered for the Angels.

Twins 10, Royals 7

Jorge Polanco’s two-run home run keyed a four-run first inning as Minnesota defeated Kansas City in Minneapolis.

The Royals tied the game in the fourth inning, but the Twins answered immediately to retake the lead and then pulled away late with another four-run inning. Bobby Witt Jr. finished a double shy of completing the Royals’ first cycle since George Brett had one in 1990.

Minnesota reliever Trevor Megill (1-1) came into the game with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth and induced an inning-ending double play to keep the game tied. He then completed two more scoreless innings to earn the win. Emilio Pagan got the final out in the ninth for his seventh save.

Padres 4, Pirates 3

Wil Myers hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning to give San Diego a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

Manny Machado drew a walk from Duane Underwood Jr. (0-1) to open the eighth and moved to second on Eric Hosmer’s ground-ball single through the right side. Myers then dropped a single into center to score Machado.

Nabil Crismatt (3-0) picked up the win with a perfect eighth, and Taylor Rogers earned his 17th save with a 1-2-3 ninth. The Padres got a three-run homer from Luke Voit. Pirates starter Jose Quintana allowed only two runs, both unearned, in 5 1/3 innings.

Rangers 8, Athletics 5

Andy Ibanez’s pinch-hit single with two out in the ninth inning drove in two runs as Texas came from behind to beat host Oakland in the second game of their four-game series.

Ibanez’s big hit off Athletics closer Dany Jimenez brought home Kole Calhoun and Nathaniel Lowe and broke open a tie game. Marcus Semien followed with a single to plate Ibanez. Matt Moore (2-0) struck out three in two perfect innings to earn the win, while Dennis Santana pitched the ninth to earn his first major league save.

Jimenez (1-2) took the loss, getting just two outs in the ninth while surrendering three runs on three hits and a walk. Sean Murphy and Chad Pinder hit back-to-back home runs to cap a five-run third inning for the Athletics.

