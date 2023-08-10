MLB roundup: Michael Lorenzen tosses no-hitter in home debut for Phillies

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history in their 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Lorenzen, acquired from the Detroit Tigers before the trade deadline, struck out five and walked four while throwing a career-high 124 pitches. Lorenzen is 7-7 overall and 2-0 with the Phillies.

Dominic Smith flied out to Johan Rojas in center field for the final out. The Phillies then celebrated with Lorenzen on the field. The last Phillies’ no-hitter occurred on July 25, 2015, when Cole Hamels accomplished the feat on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

“I worked insanely hard to make this dream come true,” Lorenzen said on a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Dodgers 2, Diamondbacks 0

David Peralta laced a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning to lead Los Angeles past host Arizona in Phoenix, the Dodgers’ fourth straight win and eighth in their last nine games.

Freddie Freeman had two hits and has recorded multiple hits in nine of the past 12 games. Jason Heyward also had two hits. Dodgers rookie starter Bobby Miller went six-plus innings and gave up four hits and four walks and struck out four.

Arizona had just four hits as its season-worst losing streak stretched to eight games. The Diamondbacks have dropped 24 of their past 31 contests to fall one game under .500. After the Dodgers loaded the bases with two out in the eighth against left-handed reliever Kyle Nelson (5-3), Peralta drilled a 2-1 fastball into right field to score Freeman and Will Smith.

Braves 6, Pirates 5

Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave visiting Atlanta its second straight win over Pittsburgh.

Tied at 5 after the Braves blew an early four-run lead, Michael Harris II singled off Carmen Mlodzinski (2-3), went to second on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s single, advanced to third on Ozzie Albies’ forceout and scored on Riley’s fly to deep second.

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up four runs and six hits in four innings in his second outing since returning from a three-month absence due to a forearm strain. Pierce Johnson (2-6) pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to get the win. Raisel Iglesias gave up two hits in the ninth but notched his 22nd save.

Marlins 5, Reds 4

Bryan De La Cruz’s go-ahead home run in the ninth and Josh Bell’s two homers helped Miami claw back for a win over host Cincinnati, clinching the three-game series.

With Jon Berti and Luis Arraez on base, Bell pulled the game back for the Marlins in the top of the eighth. He launched his 14th homer — second of the game — off Sam Moll to knot the game at 4-4. De La Cruz then got his second hit all series, hitting the ball just 352 feet to right field off Alexis Diaz (3-4) to give the Marlins the decisive one-run lead.

Tanner Scott (6-4) earned the win for the Marlins after he, A.J Puk and David Robertson closed out the final three innings, giving up a combined two hits. Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the way for the Reds, accounting for three of their four runs, including a two-run homer to give them a lead in the fourth.

Athletics 2, Rangers 0

Freddy Tarnok earned his first major league win, Zack Gelof belted a solo home run and Oakland avoided a three-game home sweep at the hands of Texas with a shutout victory.

Tarnok (1-1) combined with an opener and three finishers on the four-hit shutout. Oakland’s runs came in the third and sixth innings, beginning with a Jonah Bride sacrifice fly in the third against Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery (7-10). Esteury Ruiz scored the run after a one-out single and a pair of stolen bases, his 45th and 46th of the season.

The shutout was just Oakland’s third of the season. Jordan Diaz had a single and a double for Oakland, which outhit the visitors 7-4.

Brewers 7, Rockies 6 (10 innings)

Mark Canha rebounded from a costly 10th-inning error to drive in the tying run and score the winner on a walk-off error as Milwaukee outlasted visiting Colorado.

Canha, after taking the first strike on a pitch-clock violation, crushed the first pitch from Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence (3-5) for a ground-rule double that scored automatic runner William Contreras from second base. Canha advanced to third on a Sal Frelick groundout, then came home for the winning run with two outs when shortstop Ezequiel Tovar’s throw to first on Andruw Monasterio’s grounder sailed past for an error.

After the Brewers threw out automatic runner Cole Tucker at home plate on a Jurickson Profar fielder’s choice to begin the top of the 10th, Tovar hit a double that the left fielder Canha bobbled. Profar scored on the error and Tovar advanced to third. The Brewers avoided further damage when Bryse Wilson (4-0) forced Ryan McMahon into a groundout to end the inning.

Astros 8, Orioles 2

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer and Jose Altuve drove in three runs as visiting Houston beat Baltimore.

Altuve finished 3-for-5 with three singles and two runs for the Astros, who have taken the first two games of the three-game series. Alex Bregman also recorded three hits, including a double, and had two RBIs. Houston starter Cristian Javier (8-2) allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts for his first win since June 3.

Austin Hays hit a two-run blast for Baltimore, which has dropped back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak. The Orioles went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Mets 4, Cubs 3

Jeff McNeil hit the tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning for host New York, which held off a ninth-inning rally by Chicago to earn a win in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Pete Alonso remained hot with a two-run homer for the Mets, who earned their first series win since taking three of four from the visiting Washington Nationals July 27-30. New York then lost six straight following a trade deadline selloff that included Justin Verlander being dealt to the Houston Astros. Alonso has nine homers in his last 15 games.

Seiya Suzuki finished a double shy of the cycle and homered leading off the ninth for the Cubs, who lost a series for just the second time since the All-Star break. Christopher Morel hit a leadoff homer in the first while Suzuki scored on a passed ball after tripling in the second.

Cardinals 6, Rays 4

Paul Goldsmith had a two-run single, Lars Nootbaar belted a home run and St. Louis held off Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla., evening the three-game interleague series at 1-1.

St. Louis received contributions throughout its lineup, with Nootbaar collecting two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Jordan Walker added two hits and drove in a run. Cards starter Dakota Hudson (3-0) worked five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Giovanny Gallegos closed out the ninth inning for his ninth save.

Jose Siri had two home runs for Tampa Bay, who went with Jalen Beeks as the opener. The left-hander was charged with two runs in two-plus innings. Kevin Kelly (4-2) entered in the third inning after Nootbaar singled and went on to yield three runs on five hits in two innings of work.

Blue Jays 1, Guardians 0

Kevin Gausman tossed seven strong innings and George Springer capped a 13-pitch at-bat with a solo homer, lifting visiting Toronto to a victory over Cleveland.

Gausman (9-6) scattered four hits and struck out six without walking a batter. He exited after tossing 90 pitches, 61 for strikes. Springer finished with three hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added two for the Blue Jays, who rebounded from a 1-0 setback against Cleveland on Tuesday to record their fifth win in their last six games.

Kole Calhoun had two of the six hits for the Guardians, who have lost seven of their last nine contests. Cleveland has mustered just two runs en route to losing two of the three contests of this four-game series.

Red Sox 4, Royals 3

Triston Casas hit a solo home run and Alex Verdugo had a two-run double to help Boston defeat visiting Kansas City.

Boston’s Nick Pivetta (8-6) pitched the first five innings and held the Royals to two runs on four hits. He recorded eight strikeouts and walked two.

MJ Melendez hit two solo home runs for Kansas City. He has four home runs in his last four games.

Mariners 6, Padres 1

Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as Seattle defeated visiting San Diego.

Seattle’s top pitching prospect, Emerson Hancock, pitched five solid innings in his major league debut as the Mariners won their seventh in a row and for the 12th time in their past 14 games to remain two back of Toronto in the race for the American League’s third and final wild-card playoff berth.

The Padres suffered their fourth consecutive defeat. Padres starter Yu Darvish went six-plus innings and gave up one unearned run on six hits.

White Sox 9, Yankees 2

Oscar Colas homered, Elvis Andrus drove in three runs and Mike Clevinger pitched six strong innings to lead Chicago past visiting New York.

Chicago, which claimed the season series from New York 4-2, has won two straight series. Clevinger (5-5) limited the Yankees to one run and three hits in six innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Yankees lost for the third time in four games. Luis Severino (2-7) allowed four runs and five hits in two-plus innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Gleyber Torres extended his hitting streak to nine games. DJ LeMahieu was scratched with right calf tightness.

Tigers 9, Twins 5

Spencer Torkelson hit a pair of homers and scored three runs as host Detroit defeated Minnesota to take two of the first three games of the four-game series.

Matt Vierling had three hits, scored two runs and drove in another. Miguel Cabrera, Zach McKinstry and Eric Haase also supplied three hits apiece for the Tigers. Detroit starter Alex Faedo gave up three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Tyler Holton (1-2) tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and was credited with his first major league win.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and Correa added a solo shot for Minnesota, which will try to salvage the split on Thursday. Twins starter Bailey Ober (6-6) allowed five runs (four earned) and 11 hits while striking out nine in five innings.

Angels 4, Giants 1

Shohei Ohtani gave up one unearned run in six innings and Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer to lift Los Angeles to a victory over San Francisco in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani (10-5) gave up three hits, walked three and struck out five in his first start since cutting his last start short with a cramp in his right hand last Thursday. At the plate, Ohtani went 0-for-2 with two walks (one intentional) and a run scored.

The only run the Giants scored against Ohtani came in the second inning, when Michael Conforto doubled and later scored on Brandon Crawford’s sacrifice fly to center.

–Field Level Media