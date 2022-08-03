MLB roundup: Luis Castillo beats Yanks in Mariners debut

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Castillo pitched 6 2/3 innings in his debut for the Seattle Mariners, who slugged three homers in the first inning off Gerrit Cole and recorded a 7-3 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana hit a solo shot before Cole could record an out in the first, and Jarred Kelenic added a two-run shot after Cole got the first out.

Jesse Winker added a homer in the seventh as Seattle tied a season best with four homers. The early power display was more than enough for Castillo (5-4), who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for four prospects on Friday. Castillo allowed three runs and five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Cole (9-4) allowed six runs on seven hits in six innings as Seattle won a series from the Yankees for the first time since April 2016.

Rays 3, Blue Jays 2

Recent acquisitions David Peralta and Jose Siri provided just enough offense to lift Tampa Bay to a win over Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Peralta and Siri, a pair of outfielders acquired just before Tuesday’s trade deadline, each came through with a single in the sixth inning. Siri led off the inning with a single, stole second base and came around to score on the base hit from Peralta, who went 2-for-4 in the game.

Ryan Thompson (3-2) threw two scoreless innings for the win, and Jason Adam fanned two in the ninth for his fifth save. Teoscar Hernandez homered and doubled for the Blue Jays.

Phillies 3, Braves 1

Nick Castellanos ended a month-long homerless streak with a two-run shot to highlight a three-run eighth-inning rally that helped visiting Philadelphia beat Atlanta to earn a split of a two-game series.

Castellanos had not homered since June 30, but he teed off on reliever Collin McHugh with a long shot to straightaway center field. The win evened the season series at 6-6 and ended Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

The rally made a winner out of Zack Wheeler (10-5), who pitched seven innings and allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. His only mistake was a two-out solo homer to Orlando Arcia in the fifth.

Guardians 7, Diamondbacks 4

Amed Rosario and Oscar Gonzalez both homered and combined for five RBIs as Cleveland beat visiting Arizona in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Shane Bieber (6-6) won his second straight start, allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks over six innings. The Guardians have won 11 of their past 17 games.

Alek Thomas homered among his two hits and had two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who concluded their six-game road trip with a 1-5 mark. Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth against Eli Morgan before pinch hitter Seth Beer struck out to end the game.

Twins 4, Tigers 1

Sandy Leon drove in two runs and Jorge Lopez collected a save in their debuts with their new team as Minnesota defeated Detroit in Minneapolis.

Leon, who had two hits, was acquired from Cleveland on Tuesday. He didn’t drive in a run while appearing in eight games with the Guardians this season. Lopez, acquired Tuesday from Baltimore to become Minnesota’s closer, retired all three batters he faced for his 20th save.

Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (2-5) gave up two runs and two hits while striking out five in five innings. Harold Castro had three hits and Riley Greene drove in the Tigers’ lone run. Detroit batters struck out 14 times.

Orioles 6, Rangers 3

Robinson Chirinos homered and added an RBI single as Baltimore produced big late-game offense to defeat Texas and complete a three-game sweep at Arlington, Texas.

The Orioles scored in each of the last three innings to keep the Rangers winless in three home games since the All-Star break. Ryan McKenna also homered for the Orioles. Cionel Perez (6-1), the fourth of five pitchers used by Baltimore, was the winner with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien hit home runs for the Rangers. Jose Leclerc (0-1) took the loss.

White Sox 4, Royals 1

Jose Abreu homered for the second straight game and Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings to lift host Chicago to a victory against Kansas City.

Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games, finishing 3-for-4 with three singles. Jimenez had four multi-hit games over the past week to help the White Sox to a 4-2 homestand against Oakland and Kansas City.

Bobby Witt Jr. cracked a solo home run in the sixth to open the scoring for Kansas City and trim the deficit to three runs. He finished with two hits for the Royals, who have lost seven of their past nine.

Astros 6, Red Sox 1

Jose Urquidy allowed two hits over seven shutout innings to lead Houston to a win against visiting Boston.

Urquidy (10-4) matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. Jose Altuve went 4-for-4, and Trey Mancini hit a two-run homer in his second at-bat with the Astros after being acquired from Baltimore.

Xander Bogaerts homered in the ninth to prevent the shutout, and Reese McGuire had two hits in his first game for Boston since he was traded from the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Mets 9, Nationals 5

Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam, Chris Bassitt tossed seven scoreless innings and New York routed host Washington to take the rubber game of the three-game series.

Vogelbach, acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 22, connected off reliever Jordan Weems in the fifth inning for his first homer as a Met. Pete Alonso also went deep, Jeff McNeil had three doubles and Brandon Nimmo had three hits for the Mets. Bassitt (8-7) allowed six hits and a walk while striking out four.

Keibert Ruiz and Lane Thomas homered, Victor Robles had an RBI single and Luis Garcia smacked a two-run single for the Nationals in a five-run ninth inning as reliever Mychal Givens was roughed up in his Mets debut.

Marlins 3, Reds 0

Sandy Alcantara pitched a six-hitter and Luke Williams stole three bases as host Miami snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Cincinnati.

Alcantara (10-4) reached his career high in wins. The Marlins right-hander allowed just one walk, striking out three batters in his third career shutout and lowered his National League-leading ERA to 1.88. Williams went 3-for-3, Jesus Aguilar homered and Garrett Cooper added a two-run double.

Mike Minor (1-8) allowed five hits, three walks and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Joey Votto had two hits for the Reds.

