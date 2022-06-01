MLB roundup: Jays top White Sox for sixth straight win

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to six games.

Teoscar Hernandez added two doubles and two RBIs for Toronto in the opener of a three-game series.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-3) allowed three runs, six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings. Jordan Romano pitched around two singles in the ninth, thanks to a double play and a strikeout, to pick up his 16th save.

Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (3-2) allowed six runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

Giants 7, Phillies 4 (11 innings)

Donovan Walton doubled to deep right-center field to score Joey Bart in the top of the 11th inning as San Francisco defeated host Philadelphia.

Joc Pederson, who had two hits, added a mammoth two-run home run in the 11th.

Luis Gonzalez had two doubles, two singles and two RBIs for the Giants, who won their third in a row. San Francisco’s Thairo Estrada chipped in with two hits. Bryce Harper had a double and two walks for the Phillies.

Cubs 8, Brewers 7

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the eighth inning as Chicago bested visiting Milwaukee to snap a three-game losing streak.

Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who tossed one inning of relief in the back-and-forth affair.

After Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer to put Milwaukee up 6-3, the Cubs struck for four runs in the sixth inning behind a two-run home run from P.J. Higgins and RBI doubles from Wilson Contreras and Frank Schwindel.

Cardinals 3, Padres 2 (10 innings)

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak and Albert Pujols hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to lift St. Louis over visiting San Diego.

Goldschmidt drew a walk in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 36 games and he later hit an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 22 games. Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings.

Padres starter Blake Snell allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in six innings. Trent Grisham provided the San Diego offense, hitting a two-run homer. Manny Machado and manager Bob Melvin were ejected for arguing a strike call in the sixth inning.

Mets 10, Nationals 0

Two-run homers by Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar provided the bookends to another offensive outburst as New York rolled over visiting Washington again.

The Mets, who routed the Nationals 13-5 on Monday in the series opener, earned their fifth straight win and locked up another series victory. New York is 13-2-1 in 16 series this season.

Mark Canha had four hits for the Mets, and Jeff McNeil added three hits. Trevor Williams (1-3) fired five scoreless innings for the win, and three relievers completed the six-hitter.

Rangers 3, Rays 0

Martin Perez threw seven shutout innings and retired the final 16 batters he faced as Texas shut out Tampa Bay in Arlington, Texas.

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia each connected on home runs in a three-run fourth inning off Ryan Yarbrough. Perez, who lowered his major-league-leading ERA to 1.42, yielded just three hits and struck out five, while not issuing a walk. Joe Barlow closed out the ninth for his ninth save.

Yarbrough (0-2) worked 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

Twins 8, Tigers 2 (Game 1)

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run home run, Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs and Minnesota pounded host Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

Kepler also scored two runs in the second game of a five-game series. Trevor Larnach drove in two runs and Luis Arraez added two hits and scored twice. Devin Smeltzer (2-0) lasted 6 2/3 innings, holding the Tigers to two runs on six hits. Griffin Jax got the last seven outs.

Jeimer Candelario and Daz Cameron drove in Detroit’s runs, while Spencer Torkelson had his second consecutive three-hit game. Rony Garcia (0-1) gave up six runs and seven hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Tigers 4, Twins 0 (Game 2)

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in all four runs and five pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as host Detroit salvaged a doubleheader split against Minnesota.

Tigers starter Joey Wentz threw four shutout innings, and Wily Peralta (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings to collect the victory. Andrew Chafin, Jason Foley and Michael Fulmer each pitched an inning of relief to complete the shutout.

Byron Buxton, Trevor Larnach and Jermaine Palacios had the only hits for the Twins. Minnesota starter Cole Sands (0-1) gave up all four runs and five hits in four innings during his first major league start. He walked four and struck out four.

Reds 2, Red Sox 1

Two-out errors in the sixth and ninth innings allowed runs to score as Cincinnati edged host Boston.

Joey Votto doubled twice in three at-bats, Matt Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a run and Albert Almora Jr. went 2-for-4 to lead the Reds, who have won five of their past six games.

Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (2-2) struck out 10 and allowed just one hit and three walks across six shutout innings. After the Red Sox got an RBI single from Alex Verdugo with two outs in the ninth, Tony Santillan secured his fourth save by striking out Trevor Story.

Guardians 8, Royals 3

Cal Quantrill picked up his first victory in more than a month and Austin Hedges blasted a three-run home run to spark Cleveland’s win over visiting Kansas City.

Quantrill (2-3) won his first game since his first start of the season on April 10 in Kansas City. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, three runs and no walks. He struck out five batters and improved to 5-0 in his career against the Royals.

The Guardians jumped on losing pitcher Daniel Lynch (2-4) in the first inning with three runs on four hits. Lynch went four-plus innings and allowed nine hits, six runs and three walks with two strikeouts.

Mariners 10, Orioles 0

Taylor Trammell had a career-high three hits and four RBIs and rookie George Kirby allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first big league win as Seattle pounded host Baltimore.

Trammell went 3-for-4, Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Ty France and Adam Frazier each had two hits for the Mariners, who scored eight runs in the first three innings. In his fifth start, Kirby (1-1) had eight strikeouts and a walk before being replaced by Matthew Festa in the seventh.

Anthony Santander went 2-for-4 for the Orioles, who struck out a dozen times.

Astros 3, A’s 1

Chas McCormick had three hits, including the tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, as visiting Houston did just enough to beat Oakland for its third consecutive win.

Rafael Montero (3-0), the fourth Astros pitcher, got the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Ryan Pressley earned his ninth save, getting a double-play grounder to end the game.

Frankie Montas (2-5) gave up two runs on seven hits in seven-plus innings as the A’s dropped their fifth game in the past six.

Yankees 9, Angels 1

Jose Trevino tied a career high with three hits, including a late two-run homer, and Matt Carpenter hit a two-run blast to cap a four-run first inning as New York cruised past visiting Los Angeles.

Luis Rengifo homered in the seventh for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani hit a double in four at-bats and was robbed of a home run by Aaron Judge, who made a leaping catch above the center field wall for the second out of the game.

Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres hit RBI doubles in the opening inning off the Angels’ Noah Syndergaard (4-3). DJ LeMahieu added a run-scoring double in the second as the Yankees picked up their American League-best 18th home win.

Pirates 5, Dodgers 3

Tucupita Marcano hit his second home run in two nights and Michael Chavis also went deep as visiting Pittsburgh continued to give Los Angeles fits.

Marcano hit his first career home run Monday and added another Tuesday as the Pirates won for the fourth time in five games against the Dodgers this season. Tyler Heineman had three hits for Pittsburgh, which clinched the season series between the teams for the first time since 2016.

Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with a homer for the Dodgers, extending his hitting streak to 23 games, tops in the majors this season. Los Angeles lost its second consecutive game to open a seven-game homestand after winning 13 of its previous 15 games.

Diamondbacks 8, Braves 7 (10 innings)

Cooper Hummel’s soft double into the left field corner drove in the winning run in the 10th inning, capping a two-run rally that gave Arizona a win over Atlanta in Phoenix.

Arizona’s David Peralta hit a one-out single that scored designated runner Jake McCarthy, and he advanced to second base on the throw. Hummel, who had been 0-for-4, hit a 2-0 pitch against Jackson Stephens (1-2), enabling Arizona to win a game it once trailed 6-2.

Mark Melancon (1-5) was the winner. The Braves had taken the lead in the top of the inning on Austin Riley’s RBI single.

