MLB roundup: Jack Suwinski powers Pirates past Giants

Jack Suwinski’s third home run of the game Sunday came in walk-off fashion in the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided a series sweep with a 4-3 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants.

After the Giants tied the game in the top of the ninth with Thairo Estrada’s solo homer, Suwinski led off the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Rogers (0-3) with a shot to right on a 1-1 pitch. It was Suwinski’s 11th homer, leading all major league rookies.

Hoy Park added a solo homer for the Pirates, who had lost 11 of 12.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up two runs (one earned) and three hits in six innings, with four strikeouts and three walks. David Bednar (3-1) pitched the final two innings for the Pirates, giving up one run and one hit, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Marlins 6, Mets 2

Jerar Encarnacion delivered a memorable first hit in his major league debut Sunday afternoon, crushing the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to vault visiting Miami to victory over New York. Encarnacion is the first Marlins player to hit a grand slam in his major league debut since Jeremy Hermida did it Aug. 31, 2005.

Sandy Alcantara earned the win by tossing eight solid innings for the Marlins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Alcantara (7-2) allowed six hits and one walk while striking out eight in going at least eight innings for the sixth time this season.

The Mets lost for the second time in seven games. Mets starter Chris Bassitt (5-5) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Guardians 5, Dodgers 3

Oscar Gonzalez hit his first career home run and Andres Gimenez hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning as visiting Cleveland beat Los Angeles.

Richie Palacios had a game-tying RBI double in the eighth inning, while Southern California native Shane Bieber pitched into the seventh inning in his first career start at Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman hit a home run for the Dodgers and left-hander Andrew Heaney gave up just one earned run over five innings after spending two months on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Angels 4, Mariners 0

Mike Trout hit a tiebreaking two-run home run and six pitchers combined on a two-hitter as Los Angeles dropped Seattle to 3-8 to conclude its 11-game homestand.

The Angels, who had lost 18 of their previous 20 games entering the series, took four of five, with Trout hitting a go-ahead home run in each of their wins. Trout hit five homers in the series.

Angels lefty Kenny Rosenberg, making his first major league start, pitched 4 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits, walked three and struck out one. Andrew Wantz (1-0), Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera and Raisel Iglesias closed out the victory with an inning of relief apiece.

Diamondbacks 7, Twins 1

Rookie Buddy Kennedy hit a grand slam, Christian Walker belted two solo home runs and Merrill Kelly won for the third time in his last four decisions in Arizona’s win over visiting Minnesota.

Kennedy’s grand slam — his first major league home run in three games after he was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Friday — generated the runs in Arizona’s four-run sixth inning to put the Diamondbacks ahead by six. Pavin Smith also homered for the Diamondbacks, who won the series two games to one.

Kelly (6-4) allowed only one run and five hits in seven innings, with five strikeouts and no walks. Byron Buxton scored the Twins’ only run in the first inning on Carlos Correa’s double-play groundout.

Astros 4, White Sox 3

JJ Matijevic hit his first career homer with two outs in the fourth inning, Mauricio Dubon added a two-run homer in the fifth and host Houston beat Chicago.

Matijevic homered in his sixth career game and was 0-for-8 in his career until he lifted a first-pitch 94 mph fastball from Chicago starter Michael Kopech (2-3) into the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Kyle Tucker added an RBI single for the Astros, who won for the fifth time in seven games following a three-game losing streak June 8-11.

Nationals 9, Phillies 3

Juan Soto and Maikel Franco hit home runs, Jackson Tetreault pitched seven strong innings for his first career win, and host Washington beat Philadelphia to salvage the finale of the rare five-game series.

Tetreault (1-1), making his second major league start, allowed three unearned runs on six hits as the Nationals snapped an eight-game losing streak, all at home.

Luis Garcia and Yadiel Hernandez each had three hits for Washington. The Nationals had lost 12 in a row to the Phillies dating to last season, the team’s longest losing streak against any opponent.

Blue Jays 10, Yankees 9

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run, go-ahead home run in the seventh, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his fifth career grand slam and Toronto defeated visiting New York.

The Blue Jays overcame an 8-3 deficit to salvage the final game of the three-game series and end the Yankees’ winning streak at nine. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run blast and George Springer added a solo homer for Toronto.

Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run for New York. Gleyber Torres, Kyle Higashioka, Marwin Gonzalez and Anthony Rizzo added solo shots. Wandy Peralta (1-1) allowed Bo Bichette’s infield single to open the bottom of the seventh and Alejandro Kirk’s one-out walk before Hernandez hit his sixth home run of the season to give Toronto a 10-8 lead.

Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4

Christian Vazquez hit a three-run home run and scored twice as Boston defeated visiting St. Louis to earn its fifth consecutive series win.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta (7-5) allowed one run on four hits in seven innings. He struck out 10 and overcame four walks and two wild pitches. Tanner Houck, the fourth Boston pitcher, got the final out to earn his fourth save.

Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Juan Yepez hit a pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth for the Cardinals.

Orioles 2, Rays 1

Anthony Santander hit a solo homer and Baltimore relied on its bullpen to beat visiting Tampa Bay in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The Orioles went with a bullpen game after scheduled starter Jordan Lyles was scratched before the game with a stomach virus. Baltimore had a 2-1 lead after four innings and held on, using seven pitchers overall. Jorge Lopez recorded the final four outs for his 11th save.

Taylor Walls hit an RBI double to score Francisco Mejia for the Rays. Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out six while throwing 92 pitches.

Tigers 7, Rangers 3

Spencer Torkelson had two hits, including a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth, and Robbie Grossman hit a three-run home run as Detroit defeated visiting Texas.

Alex Lange (4-1), the second of six Tigers pitchers, earned the win despite allowing a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning. Dane Dunning (1-5) took the loss for Texas, surrendering five runs on four hits and four walks, striking out two in 4 2/3 innings.

Corey Seager ripped a solo shot in the first inning, his 15th home run of the season, for the Rangers. Texas managed just five hits, with only Seager’s homer for extra bases.

Brewers 6, Reds 3

Hunter Renfroe homered for the third straight game and starter Adrian Houser overcame one rough inning to help visiting Milwaukee complete a three-game sweep of Cincinnati.

Houser (4-7) retired his final seven batters, holding the Reds to four hits and three runs over six innings to break a personal five-game skid dating to his last win over Cincinnati on May 5.

Albert Almora Jr. had a two-run double in a three-run fourth for the Reds, who lost their fourth straight overall and fell to 2-7 in nine games against Milwaukee this season. The Reds did not hold a lead over the entire 27 innings of Milwaukee’s three-game sweep.

Braves 6, Cubs 0

Ian Anderson threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings and visiting Atlanta defeated Chicago to end its two-game losing streak. The two teams split their season series 3-3.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a three-run home run in the opening inning to set the tone for the Atlanta win. Anderson (6-3) won his third straight decision while striking out six and the Braves have prevailed in each of his last five starts.

The losing pitcher was Kyle Hendricks (2-6), who has lost three of his last six starts and has not won since May 9. The veteran pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Chicago’s Adrian Sampson followed by pitching the final 4 2/3 innings and allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts and no walks.

Rockies 8, Padres 3

Randal Grichuk greeted reliever Steven Wilson with a three-run home run to cap a five-run fifth inning and right-hander Antonio Senzatela held the visitors to one run over six innings as Colorado completed a three-game sweep of San Diego at Denver.

The Padres lost offensive leader Manny Machado in the first inning when the National League MVP candidate turned his left ankle sliding off the first base bag on a groundout. X-rays were negative and Machado, who was helped off the field, was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

The win was the Rockies’ 10th straight over the Padres at Coors Field. Luke Voit and Austin Nola homered for the Padres, while Elias Diaz also went yard for the Rockies.

Athletics 4, Royals 0

Sean Murphy belted a three-run home run and Seth Brown had a solo shot to lift host Oakland to victory over Kansas City.

Murphy and Brown each had three hits to help Jared Koenig (1-2) record his first major league win. The 28-year-old left-hander scattered two hits and worked around four walks in 5 2/3 innings to emerge victorious in his third career start. Brown scored two runs and Luis Barrera added two hits for the Athletics, who posted just their fourth win in their last 22 games.

MJ Melendez had two of the three hits for the Royals, who failed in their bid to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games.

