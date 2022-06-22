MLB roundup: Isaac Paredes’ 3 HRs power Rays over Yankees

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Paredes hit three home runs to power up a slumping offense and help the Tampa Bay Rays break a four-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, beating the top team in the majors 5-4 Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Paredes, who broke up Gerrit Cole’s no-hit bid Monday with an eighth-inning leadoff single, took starter Nestor Cortes (6-3) deep in the first and third. He added a third shot against Clarke Schmidt in the fifth. It was the seventh time in Rays history that a player had slugged three long balls, and the first since Brandon Lowe ripped three on Oct. 2 against the Yankees.

Paredes, who was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and was hit by a pitch, had recorded his first career multi-homer game on May 18, with two against the Detroit Tigers.

Harold Ramirez added a homer and a double as the Rays won for only the third time in the past 10 games against the Yankees.

Royals 12, Angels 11 (11 innings)

Carlos Santana and Bobby Witt Jr. combined for nine RBIs, ruining a monster night by Shohei Ohtani, as they led Kansas City to an 11-inning victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Santana homered, doubled, singled twice and drove in five runs, while Witt homered twice and doubled.

Ohtani homered twice, including a three-run, game-tying shot with one out in the ninth, and drove in eight runs. Angels first baseman Jared Walsh, who hit for the cycle against the Mets on June 11, nearly did it again with a double, a triple and a home run.

White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6 (12 innings)

Josh Harrison knocked a game-ending single in the 12th inning to lift host Chicago over Toronto.

Adam Engel had three hits and Luis Robert added two hits and four RBIs for Chicago.

Toronto scored runs in the 10th and 11th innings but went down in order against Vince Velasquez in the 12th. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Raimel Tapia had two hits each for Toronto, while Alejandro Kirk hit a home run.

Cardinals 6, Brewers 2

Nolan Gorman hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs and the bullpen allowed one hit in six scoreless innings to lift visiting St. Louis over Milwaukee and into a tie with the Brewers atop the NL Central.

Gorman put the Cardinals in front 3-2 in the fourth inning with his fifth homer. It came off recently signed Chi Chi Gonzalez, thrust into a spot start when Aaron Ashby went on the injured list.

Gorman, who went 4-for-4, opened the seventh inning with another homer, off Miguel Sanchez, to make it 4-2. Gorman also had RBI singles in the first and eighth innings.

Giants 12, Braves 10

Austin Wynns drove in four runs and Mike Yastrzemski broke out of a slump with a two-run double that put visiting San Francisco ahead to stay in a win over Atlanta.

Wynns hit a three-run homer, Joc Pederson hit a solo shot and Wilmer Flores drove in two runs in the ninth to put the Giants up 12-8.

Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs for Atlanta, which also got two-run homers from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna.

Red Sox 5, Tigers 4

Trevor Story blasted a three-run homer and Christian Vasquez added a solo shot as host Boston topped Detroit.

Xander Bogaerts had two hits and scored for Boston, which won for the 15th time in 19 games. Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings while recording six strikeouts.

Javier Baez had three hits — a solo home run, triple and single — for Detroit. Miguel Cabrera reached base four times, including three singles, and knocked in a run. Jonathan Schoop supplied a solo homer. Beau Brieske (1-6) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings.

Pirates 7, Cubs 1

Michael Perez and Bligh Madris each homered to help Pittsburgh to a third straight win, beating visiting Chicago.

Daniel Vogelbach added an RBI double and RBI single, and Oneil Cruz delivered an RBI single for the Pirates. Roansy Contreras (2-1), making his seventh start in his 10th big-league game, allowed one run and four hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Patrick Wisdom hit a solo homer for the Cubs, who have lost three in a row and 13 of 15. Matt Swarmer (1-3), making his fifth major league start, gave up five runs (four earned) and five hits in four innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Dodgers 8, Reds 2

Freddie Freeman fell a homer shy of the cycle and drove in five runs as visiting Los Angeles improved to 5-0 against Cincinnati this season.

Will Smith homered and drove in a pair for the Dodgers, who out-hit Cincinnati 17-5. Starter Tony Gonsolin (9-0) came out after only five innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Gonsolin allowed two home runs for the first time in 13 starts but extended his personal winning streak to 12 games.

Jonathan India homered and walked for the Reds, who have dropped five straight. Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle (2-6) labored through six innings on a hot and humid night in Cincinnati, allowing a season-high 12 hits and four runs while throwing 111 pitches.

Nationals 3, Orioles 0

Erick Fedde worked six shutout innings to propel visiting Washington in a victory against Baltimore to open a two-game set.

Kyle Finnegan, Carl Edwards Jr. and Tanner Rainey each pitched an inning to complete the four-hitter. Lane Thomas homered for the Nationals. Fedde (5-5) gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out four. The Nationals recorded their third shutout of the year, with Fedde involved in the past two.

Jordan Lyles (4-6) took the loss despite 6 1/3 solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out four. The Orioles had won three of their previous four games.

Marlins 9, Rockies 8

Avisail Garcia belted a three-run homer and Garrett Cooper atoned for an error with the go-ahead RBI double in the eighth, leading the host Marlins past the Rockies.

Miami got first baseman Jesus Aguilar and center fielder Jesus Sanchez back after they each had missed four games due to undisclosed reasons. Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a homer, and Aguilar went 2-for-4 with two runs.

Ryan McMahon led Colorado with a 438-foot solo homer, an RBI double off the center-field wall and an RBI single. C.J. Cron also had three hits and scored three times.

Guardians 6, Twins 5 (11 innings)

Andres Gimenez drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning and Cleveland held on to beat Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes each homered for Cleveland, which won for the 16th time in its past 20 games. Oscar Gonzalez also drove in a run and Emmanuel Clase earned his 16th save for the Guardians.

Luis Arraez finished 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Twins, who took their third loss in four games. Alex Kirilloff went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Rangers 7, Phillies 0

Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim connected on back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, and Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun each belted two-run homers in the eighth to power Texas past Philadelphia in Arlington, Texas.

Martin Perez (5-2) tossed six shutout innings and lowered his ERA from 2.10 to 1.96. Perez, Matt Bush, Dennis Santana and Brock Burke combined for Texas’ fifth shutout.

The Phillies, 15-4 in June, have now lost successive games for the first time since dropping five straight May 27-31. Limited to six hits, the Phillies also were shut out for the first time since falling 2-0 at San Diego on May 19.

Astros 8, Mets 2

Kyle Tucker drilled a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning to lend support to Jose Urquidy, whose quality start helped Houston earn a victory over visiting New York.

Tucker delivered the decisive blow with two outs in the Astros’ four-run fifth. He drilled a 2-0 fastball from Mets left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to right-center field to plate Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez and give Houston a 6-0 lead.

Altuve, Alvarez and Jose Siri homered for the Astros. Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar homered for New York.

Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2 (11 innings)

Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning to give host San Diego a walk-off victory over Arizona.

Ian Kennedy (3-4), the seventh pitcher used by the Diamondbacks, struck out Nomar Mazara for the first out and then intentionally walked Eric Hosmer, who tied the game at 2-2 five innings earlier with a solo homer.

Alfaro then grounded his second walk-off hit of the season — and the Padres’ sixth — between third and short. Tim Hill (2-0), who induced a bases-loaded groundout to end the top of the 11th, got the win.

Mariners 8, A’s 2

Marco Gonzales worked seven strong innings and Seattle got consecutive home runs from Julio Rodriguez, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in a five-run seventh to break open a victory at Oakland.

Taylor Trammell also homered for the Mariners, who had lost three in a row. Gonzales (4-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two.

Promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, Nick Allen belted his first career homer, a two-run shot, to account for all the Oakland scoring. James Kaprielian (0-5) gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media