MLB roundup: Guardians’ uprising upends Mariners

Jose Ramirez’s RBI double keyed a three-run eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 victory Saturday at Seattle on the night that Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Mariners’ Hall of Fame.

The Mariners, who got homers from Eugenio Suarez, rookie Julio Rodriguez and Jake Lamb, lost for the first time this season when taking a lead into the eighth inning, the last team in the major leagues to endure a defeat in that situation. They had been 51-0.

Guardians right-hander Zach Plesac (3-11) won for the first time in eight decisions since June 5. He allowed three hits — all solo homers — over seven innings, with no walks and six strikeouts. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his majors-leading 30th save.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo was in line for the victory before Cleveland’s late rally. Castillo allowed one run on four hits over six innings, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Marlins 2, Dodgers 1

Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 and scattered just six hits, leading host Miami to a win over Los Angeles.

Alcantara got Joey Gallo to ground out with the bases loaded in the ninth, ending the game. One pitch before the final out, Alcantara nearly hit him, which would have brought in the tying run.

Mookie Betts led the Dodgers with a homer, his 30th of the season. In the first two contests of this four-game series, Betts is batting 5-for-10 with three homers, one double and five RBIs.

Angels 2, Blue Jays 0

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over seven scoreless innings, Andrew Velazquez hit a solo homer and visiting Los Angeles defeated Toronto.

Ohtani (11-8) allowed two hits and one walk on the mound and also walked twice at the plate. Angels right fielder Ryan Aguilar led off the fifth with a double to right for his first major league hit, but was out trying to extend it to a triple.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah (12-7) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings with eight strikeouts. Anthony Bass allowed Velazquez’s eighth home run of the season with two out in the ninth.

Mets 3, Rockies 0

Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and four New York pitchers combined on a five-hitter in blanking visiting Colorado.

David Peterson (7-3) allowed four hits over six innings for the Mets, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Nimmo, who hit the second pitch from Kyle Freeland beyond the right-center field fence, drove in another run on a double and walked and scored as well.

Freeland (7-9) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings. The Rockies have lost 10 of their last 13 games.

Red Sox 5, Rays 1

Rich Hill struck out 11 batters over seven shutout innings and Boston scored four times in the first inning of a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

Hill (6-5) became the first Red Sox pitcher to strike out as many as 11 batters in a game at the age of 40 or older. The 42-year-old southpaw allowed just three hits and one walk as he completed seven innings for the first time this season.

Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo each had two hits and scored a run as Boston won its second straight of the three-game series.

Phillies 6, Pirates 0

J.T. Realmuto ripped a three-run double and Kyle Gibson tossed seven scoreless innings to fuel surging Philadelphia to a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

Nick Castellanos homered to lead off the third inning and Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm each drove in a run for the Phillies, who bolted to an early 6-0 lead for the second straight game. Bryce Harper reached base three times (single, two intentional walks) and scored one run in his second game since missing some two months due to a broken left thumb.

Tyler Beede (1-4) yielded six runs on five hits in three innings to take the loss for the Pirates in his third straight outing.

Athletics 3, Yankees 2 (11 innings)

Shea Langeliers raced home from second base on DJ LeMahieu’s throwing error with two outs in the 11th inning, allowing host Oakland to edge New York.

The Yankees finished with just one hit. Their winning streak ended at five, while it was Oakland’s third walk-off win in the last eight days. Each team scored twice in the 10th and Joel Payamps (3-3) held the Yankees scoreless in the top of the 11th. Lou Trivino (2-8) was tagged with the loss when the winning run scored on the errant throw on a potential double play.

The Yankees scored the first two runs of the game with two outs in the 10th on an A.J. Puk wild pitch and subsequent throwing error by catcher Murphy. But Oakland pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt tied it with a two-run homer off Ron Marinaccio in the bottom of the inning.

Reds 6, Nationals 2

TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the sixth inning to lift Cincinnati to a victory against host Washington.

After Jonathan India flied out, Kyle Farmer singled and Donovan Solano doubled ahead of Friedl’s heroics. Two batters after Friedl’s second blast of the season, Colin Moran homered to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Friedl went 3-for-4 and Farmer also homered for the Reds, who have won two in a row after a four-game skid.

Diamondbacks 10, White Sox 5

Carson Kelly and Geraldo Perdomo drove in three runs apiece, Jake McCarthy had four hits and scored three runs, and Merrill Kelly pitched into the eighth inning to lift visiting Arizona to a win over struggling Chicago.

Arizona won for the third time in four games while sending Chicago to its eighth loss in the past 10. The White Sox drew to within 7-5 in the eighth inning and brought the tying run to the plate before Daulton Varsho hauled in an Eloy Jimenez smash at the warning track to end the threat.

Merrill Kelly (11-5) allowed four runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Padres 4, Royals 3

Yu Darvish survived a shaky first inning and then cruised as San Diego defeated host Kansas City for its second straight victory.

Darvish (11-7) stranded runners on second and third with one out in the first inning, then left runners on second and third with two outs in the second before finding his groove. He allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings while walking two and striking out six.

The Royals loaded the bases with one out against Darvish in the first inning. Hunter Dozier lined a single to right, scoring Bobby Witt Jr. Nick Pratto then lined a double off the wall in center, scoring Salvador Perez and Ryan O’Hearn.

Orioles 3, Astros 1

Dean Kremer logged a career-best 7 2/3 innings while Anthony Santander and Austin Hays both homered in the third inning as Baltimore claimed a series-clinching victory over host Houston.

Kremer (6-4) dominated throughout while recording his second consecutive start in which he allowed just one run. He was perfect through three innings and faced the minimum through six.

Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy (12-5) allowed four hits, three runs and three walks while fanning five over five innings.

Cardinals 6, Braves 5

Tyler O’Neill’s walk-off walk lifted St. Louis past visiting Atlanta.

The Cardinals completed their comeback from a 4-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Braves closer Kenley Jansen (5-1).

Brendan Donovan hit a one-out double and took third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado to load the bases. Corey Dickerson tied the game with an RBI infield single before O’Neill walked on five pitches.

Brewers 7, Cubs 0

Christian Yelich’s three-run homer highlighted a four-run seventh inning that helped Milwaukee snap a three-game losing streak with a shutout of visiting Chicago.

The starting pitchers, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff and Chicago’s Drew Smyly, essentially dominated before each left after six innings. Woodruff yielded four of the Cubs’ five hits and struck out 10 with one walk over 97 pitches. Smyly, meanwhile, gave up five hits and issued one base on balls and recorded two strikeouts on 86 pitches.

Kolten Wong clubbed a solo homer and Willy Adames a two-run smash off Michael Rucker in the eighth, as Milwaukee won for just the ninth time in the last 24 games. Brewers relievers Taylor Rogers (2-6), Matt Bush and Brent Suter held the Cubs to one hit and three walks.

Tigers 11, Rangers 2

Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase hit two-run homers and drove in three runs apiece, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six strong innings and visiting Detroit rolled past Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Candelario added a double and scored two runs. Javier Baez contributed two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Victor Reyes supplied two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Rodriguez (3-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings. It was his first game back from a long absence from the club. He last pitched on May 18.

Texas starter Dallas Keuchel (2-8) gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Adolis Garcia had a solo homer and Nathaniel Lowe added two hits and drove in a run.

Twins 3, Giants 2 (10 innings)

Gilberto Celestino drew a four-pitch walk with one out in the 10th inning for host Minnesota, which rallied in the ninth against San Francisco to force extra innings.

Minnesota won its second straight following a six-game losing streak by pulling off a comeback in the ninth against Camilo Doval, who blew his third save. Carlos Correa, who had four hits, and Jake Cave drove in runs in the inning.

Nick Gordon started the 10th-inning rally off Dominic Leone (4-5) with a sacrifice bunt that moved the automatic runner to third. An unintentional walk was followed by an intentional one, but San Francisco’s strategy backfired when Leone couldn’t throw a strike to Celestino.

–Field Level Media