MLB roundup: Guardians overtake sloppy Red Sox

Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking home run with one out in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians capitalized on shoddy defense by the host Boston Red Sox and recorded a 7-6 victory on Wednesday night.

Naylor snapped a 6-6 tie when he hammered a 2-0 slider from Tanner Houck (5-4) over the Green Monster seats for his 14th homer. Naylor’s fifth homer in 18 games this month helped Cleveland win for the seventh time in 10 games.

Myles Straw hit a tying double in the eighth off Red Sox reliever John Schreiber (3-2) two batters after first baseman Franchy Cordero committed his third error of the game by making an errant throw on a grounder by rookie Nolan Jones. Cordero was charged with two errors in Cleveland’s three-run second inning when he bobbled Jones’ grounder and also made an errant toss.

Bobby Dalbec homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs for Boston, but the Red Sox dropped to 2-11 in their past 13 games.

Phillies 7, Braves 2

J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each had two hits and two RBIs to help Philadelphia to a win against visiting Atlanta in the rubber contest of a three-game series.

Kyle Gibson (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings for the Phillies, who had lost four of five coming out of the All-Star break. He struck out four and walked two.

Braves starter Charlie Morton (5-5) allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two. Matt Olson homered and Eddie Rosario had two hits for Atlanta.

Tigers 4, Padres 3

Victor Reyes hit a two-run, walk-off double with two outs off closer Taylor Rogers to give host Detroit a win over San Diego, as the Tigers took two of three in the series.

Jeimer Candelario, who began the ninth-inning uprising with a double, had three hits and drove in two runs. Michael Fulmer (3-4) collected the victory with an inning of scoreless relief.

Padres starter Yu Darvish allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 11 in seven innings. San Diego’s Jurickson Profar had two hits and an RBI.

Angels 4, Royals 0

Janson Junk threw five-plus scoreless innings, Kurt Suzuki, Brandon Marsh and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and Los Angeles beat host Kansas City.

Junk, who was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to begin the sixth inning, earned his first career major league win after going winless in four major league starts last season and one relief appearance this year. He struck out a career-best eight batters while allowing only one walk and four hits.

Royals starter Brad Keller (5-11) gave up three runs on six hits in six innings. Ryan O’Hearn collected three hits and Michael A. Taylor had two hits for Kansas City.

Brewers 10, Twins 4

Rowdy Tellez had two home runs and six RBIs as host Milwaukee swept a two-game series from Minnesota.

Luis Urias also homered and had two RBIs for the Brewers, who won for the fifth time in six games. Corbin Burnes (8-4) struck out 11 without a walk in six innings. He gave up three runs on five hits.

Jose Miranda and Kyle Garlick homered for the Twins, who have dropped nine of their past 14 games. Chris Archer (2-5) surrendered six runs on three hits in three innings. He walked six and struck out two.

Rockies 6, White Sox 5

Elias Diaz hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth as host Colorado rallied to beat Chicago.

Charlie Blackmon homered, Kris Bryant, Brendan Rodgers and Jose Iglesias had two hits apiece and Robert Stephenson (2-1) got the win with an inning of relief for the Rockies, who earned a split of the two-game series.

Chicago led 5-4 entering the bottom of the ninth but reliever Kendall Graveman (3-2) struggled with his command. He walked the first three batters to load the bases and Diaz singled through the hole at second to bring home Rodgers and Iglesias.

Dodgers 7, Nationals 1

Justin Turner had an RBI single in the first at-bat of his return from a rib cage injury and Los Angeles turned a six-run first inning into a victory over visiting Washington.

Hanser Alberto had a two-run double in the early uprising as the Dodgers scored all of their first-inning runs with two outs to avoid being swept in the three-game series. Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney gave up one hit over four innings in his return from a 5 1/2-week stint on the injured list caused by his second bout this season with shoulder inflammation.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin gave up six runs on seven hits in just two-thirds of an inning in the shortest stint of his 10-year career.

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3

Arizona turned two bunts, a single to the outfield and an infield error into two runs to break a tie in the seventh inning and went on to beat San Francisco in Phoenix.

The Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas added an insurance run later in the seventh a home run. Arizona has won five of six since the All-Star break and six of seven overall.

Giants starter Logan Webb (9-4), who was 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his previous four starts, gave up four runs and seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. The Giants are winless in seven games since the All-Star break. They went 0-7 on a road trip for the first time since 1985.

A’s 4, Astros 2

Stephen Vogt and Stephen Piscotty hit back-to-back home runs and Cole Irvin continued his impressive July as Oakland wrapped up a three-game sweep of the Astros.

Oakland’s Tony Kemp capped a big series against his former team with three hits, including two doubles. Irvin (6-7) worked seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He walked one and struck out four in improving to 4-1 in five July starts.

Yordan Alvarez hit his 29th homer for the Astros. Houston starter Cristian Javier (6-6), who gave up the back-to-back home runs in the second, took the loss.

Mariners 4, Rangers 2

Julio Rodriguez hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning as host Seattle defeated Texas to complete a sweep of the three-game series.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (6-10) went seven innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out five. Matt Festa worked the ninth for his second save of the season and of his career.

Texas right-hander Jon Gray (7-5) yielded two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He fanned eight and walked four.

Reds 5, Marlins 3

Luis Castillo struck out eight and allowed three runs over seven innings in what could be his farewell as Cincinnati beat visiting Miami.

Castillo (4-4) worked around solo home runs from Nick Fortes and JJ Bleday and a seventh-inning jam to record his fourth straight outing of seven innings, all in July, leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The Reds gave Castillo an early cushion off Braxton Garrett (2-4) when they broke out with four runs in the first, all scoring with two outs. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run double, Donovan Solano added an RBI double, and Matt Reynolds capped the frame with a run-scoring single.

Mets 3, Yankees 2

Starling Marte delivered the walk-off RBI single for host New York Mets, who edged the New York Yankees to sweep a two-game interleague series.

The Mets have won three straight following a three-game losing streak to extend their lead in the National League East to three games. The Yankees, who own the best record in the American League, are 2-5 since the All-Star break and 10-12 this month.

Seth Lugo (2-2) struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

Cardinals 6, Blue Jays 1

Albert Pujols had three hits including a three-run home run, Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings and visiting St. Louis defeated Toronto.

Nolan Gorman added a solo home run and had two hits for the Cardinals, who gained a split in the two-game set. Wainwright (7-8) allowed one run, five hits and no walks while striking out eight.

The Blue Jays were held to five hits as their seven-game winning streak ended. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hit streak to eight games with a first-inning double, and Bo Bichette drove in Toronto’s only run.

Rays 6, Orioles 4 (10 innings)

Randy Arozarena ripped a two-run double in the 10th inning to lift visiting Tampa Bay to a victory over Baltimore.

After seeing a early three-run lead vanish, the Rays loaded the bases against Jorge Lopez (4-6) with no outs in the 10th inning. Arozarena drove a fly ball over the head of right fielder Anthony Santander, allowing Taylor Walls and Roman Quinn to score.

The late uprising made a winner out of Colin Poche (3-1), who surrendered Jorge Mateo’s game-tying, solo homer with one out in the ninth inning. Poche, who allowed one run on two hits in one inning, also served up Ramon Urias’ two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Orioles’ 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

