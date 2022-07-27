MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar’s two-run homer capped a four-run first inning and Taijuan Walker recovered from a rough start to toss six innings for the host New York Mets, who beat the New York Yankees 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Mets have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. The Yankees have lost four of six since the All-Star break and are 10-11 this month.

The Yankees raced out to a 2-0 lead against Walker when Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo homered on consecutive one-out pitches in the first. However, Walker (8-2) wound up allowing just three runs on seven hits.

Starling Marte homered off Jordan Montgomery (3-3) with one out in the bottom half of the inning to begin a five-batter flurry by the Mets that included back-to-back doubles by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in addition to Escobar’s two-run shot.

Nationals 8, Dodgers 3

Luis Garcia hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning as Washington beat the National League-best Dodgers, their second consecutive win in Los Angeles.

Victor Robles had three hits and Josh Bell added two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals. Superstar Juan Soto went 0-for-4 and was hit by a pitch amid continued rumors that he could be dealt before next week’s trade deadline. Josiah Gray gave up three runs over five innings against his former team.

Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger homered for the Dodgers, who have dropped two straight to the major-league-worst Nationals after winning a season-best eight in a row.

Cubs 4, Pirates 2

Seiya Suzuki homered, doubled and scored two runs to help host Chicago post a win against Pittsburgh in the finale of their two-game series.

Ian Happ drove in two runs and Nico Hoerner had two hits for the Cubs, who have won a season-high six games in a row.

Cubs starter Keegan Thompson (8-4) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter for his first win in the past five starts. Rookie Oneil Cruz belted a two-run homer for the Pirates, who have lost four of five coming out of the All-Star break.

White Sox 2, Rockies 1

Yasmani Grandal had three hits, Michael Kopech pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Chicago beat Colorado in Denver.

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits, walked three and struck out four. Liam Hendriks gave up a home run in the ninth but settled down to earn his 19th save for the White Sox, who have won three straight.

Ryan McMahon homered and Garrett Hampson had two hits for the Rockies, who have lost five of their last six. German Marquez (6-8) yielded one run on seven hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out six.

Mariners 5, Rangers 4

Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the winning run as Seattle defeated visiting Texas.

Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez homered for the Mariners, who will go for a sweep of the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Erik Swanson (1-0) got the victory despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Adolis Garcia had two hits and two RBIs for the Rangers. Brett Martin (0-6) took the loss in relief.

Padres 6, Tigers 4 (10 innings)

Jorge Alfaro drove in three runs, including a two-run single in the 10th inning, and visiting San Diego defeated Detroit.

Luke Voit also knocked in three runs for San Diego, and Manny Machado had two hits and two runs. Taylor Rogers (1-4) picked up the win despite blowing a ninth-inning lead. Nick Martinez collected his fourth save.

Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, while Riley Greene had two hits, including a game-tying single in the ninth, for the Tigers.

Orioles 5, Rays 3

Ramon Urias clubbed a two-run homer as part of a three run eighth inning and Baltimore rallied past visiting Tampa Bay.

Adley Rutschman led the frame off with a single against Rays reliever Colin Poche (2-1). Urias fell behind 0-2 but caught up with a Poche fastball for his 11th homer of the season, a shot to left-center field that gave Baltimore a 4-3 lead.

The Orioles added an insurance run as Jorge Mateo doubled, stole third and scored on a Trey Mancini sacrifice fly. Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who improved to 14-6 in July.

Brewers 7, Twins 6

Luis Urias delivered a game-ending, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and Milwaukee outlasted visiting Minnesota.

Urias produced his second walk-off RBI since the All-Star break. He also homered on Tuesday and collected a season-high three hits. The Brewers won for the fourth time in five games and rebounded from getting blanked 2-0 by the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Milwaukee posted its fifth walk-off win of the season.

Jose Miranda contributed an RBI double for the Twins, who had won three of their previous four games. Minnesota’s Dylan Bundy allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings.

Diamondbacks 7, Giants 3

Christian Walker hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Arizona won for the fifth time in six games, knocking off San Francisco in Phoenix.

Sergio Alcantara smacked a two-run blast for the Diamondbacks. Ian Kennedy (4-4) retired all five batters he faced in relief to pick up the win.

Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer for the Giants, who matched their season-worst losing streak of six games. Carlos Rodon (8-6) struck out 10 while giving up five runs, three hits and two walks in six innings.

Marlins 2, Reds 1

Pablo Lopez matched a career high with 11 strikeouts over seven strong innings as visiting Miami edged Cincinnati.

Lopez (7-5) outdueled Cincinnati rookie starter Hunter Greene to help Miami snap its eight-game losing streak in Cincinnati. Joey Wendle had three hits, including the decisive two-run single for the Marlins. Anthony Bass pitched a perfect eighth on seven pitches and Tanner Scott retired all three batters in the ninth for his 13th save in 17 chances as the three Miami pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

Greene (3-12) worked out of a one-out jam in the second when the Marlins had runners on second and third. Greene fanned Jesus Sanchez looking, and Luke Williams grounded out to the pitcher.

Braves 6, Phillies 3

Matt Olson hit a two-run home run, Michael Harris II added a homer, a double and two RBIs and Atlanta defeated host Philadelphia.

Dansby Swanson had three hits and Austin Riley contributed two doubles and an RBI for the Braves, who snapped a two-game skid. Eddie Rosario also chipped in with two singles and an RBI. Braves starter Spencer Strider (5-3) tossed six strong innings and gave up three hits and one run to go along with six strikeouts and one walk.

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run home run, Kyle Schwarber added a solo homer and Alec Bohm had two hits for the Phillies.

Guardians 8, Red Sox 3

Austin Hedges and Nolan Jones connected on home runs to help power Cleveland to a win over host Boston.

Before the game, the Red Sox celebrated David Ortiz’s induction into Baseball’s Hall of Fame. However, it was the Guardians who celebrated after the game. The Guardians snapped a three-game losing streak while the Red Sox fell for the 10th time in 12 games.

Kirk McCarty (1-2) pitched four innings of scoreless relief and was credited with the win. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four. Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski (3-5) worked three innings, giving up five runs on six hits.

Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 3

George Springer hit a grand slam to key a five-run sixth inning and Toronto defeated visiting St. Louis.

Jordan Hicks (2-5), who pitched a perfect bottom of the fifth, allowed one run in the sixth on singles by Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who was thrown out trying to reach second, and Matt Chapman. Two walks loaded the bases and Junior Fernandez replaced Hicks and allowed Springer’s 18th home run of the season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run home run and Alejandro Kirk added a solo shot for the Blue Jays, who have won seven in a row. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Austin Romine were not with the Cardinals because they were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Angels 6, Royals 0

Jose Suarez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi homered to lift visiting Los Angeles to a victory over Kansas City Royals.

Suarez, who pitched more than five innings for just the second time this season, gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one while hurling 78 pitches. Los Angeles’ Luis Rengifo had two hits and two RBIs, and Magneuris Sierra added two hits.

The Royals managed just five hits, all singles, as their three-game winning streak ended. The Angels won for the second time in three games. The teams will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday.

Athletics 5, Astros 3

Chad Pinder’s grand slam provided an early lead and Frankie Montas worked five innings for his first win since June 11 as host Oakland made it two in a row over American League West-leading Houston with a victory.

Four Oakland relievers combined for four perfect innings, allowing the A’s to win for the fifth time in their past six games. Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros, who outhit the A’s 7-6 but failed in an uphill climb after Pinder’s third-inning blast.

With a man on first and two outs in the third inning, Houston’s Luis Garcia (8-6) walked Ramon Laureano and Sean Murphy consecutively to set the stage for Pinder, whose grand slam was the fourth of his career and second this month. Garcia lasted 5 2/3 innings, charged with four runs on four hits.

–Field Level Media