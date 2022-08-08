MLB roundup: Dodgers sweep Padres for 8th straight win

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger hit a pair of home runs and Tyler Anderson went seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers made a statement with a 4-0 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday while finishing off a three-game series sweep.

Bellinger had three hits and Freddie Freeman drove in two runs as the Dodgers continued their dominance over the Padres, who added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader at Tuesday’s trade deadline. Los Angeles has won eight of the 10 games between the teams this season.

The Dodgers increased their winning streak to eight games. Los Angeles is now 30-5 since June 29.

Yu Darvish gave up two runs over six innings for San Diego while pitching against his former team. The second-place Padres, who had two hits, dropped to 15 1/2 games behind the Dodgers, although they remain in line for a wild-card spot in the National League.

Soto, the Padres’ prized acquisition of the trade deadline, went 0-for-2 with two walks and was 2-for-8 in the series with three walks.

Pirates 8, Orioles 1

Bryse Wilson logged five solid innings and Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run home run as Pittsburgh snapped host Baltimore’s five-game winning streak.

Five of Pittsburgh’s runs came courtesy of two-out hits, capped by Hayes’ home run in a four-run seventh inning. For the game, the Pirates went 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Wilson, meanwhile, gave up one run and four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Jorge Mateo had a home run among his two hits for the Orioles.

Mariners 6, Angels 3

Jesse Winker hit a grand slam and Marco Gonzales survived a couple of scares to pitch six quality innings as Seattle defeated visiting Los Angeles to split the four-game series.

Gonzales (7-11) allowed three runs on eight hits. The left-hander walked one and struck out seven. Paul Sewald worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 14th save of the season.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-3), making his Angels debut after being acquired from Atlanta at the trade deadline as part of the deal for closer Raisel Iglesias, gave up all six Seattle runs on six hits in four-plus innings. He walked five and fanned one.

Guardians 1, Astros 0

Triston McKenzie allowed two hits over eight shutout innings to lead Cleveland past visiting Houston in the finale of their four-game series.

McKenzie (8-8) struck out eight and walked one. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 24th save. Luke Maile homered, and Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had two hits each for the Guardians, who won the final two games of the series to earn a split.

Astros starter Cristian Javier (6-8) allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

Phillies 13, Nationals 1

Rhys Hoskins homered for the fourth straight game, Darick Hall hit two home runs and host Philadelphia routed Washington to complete a four-game sweep.

Nick Maton also homered, and Aaron Nola pitched six innings as the surging Phillies won their fifth straight game and 10th in their last 11. Nola (8-8) allowed one run on five hits. He struck out five and walked two as Philadelphia pitchers held Washington to seven singles.

Philadelphia chased Washington starter Cory Abbott (0-1) in a five-run fourth. With one out and one on, Maton homered to right center to make it 4-0. Kyle Schwarber followed with a double and Hoskins connected with a 1-1 fastball for his 24th homer of the season.

Reds 4, Brewers 2 (10 innings)

Aristides Aquino’s infield single in the top of the 10th inning scored the go-ahead run for Cincinnati, which held on to beat host Milwaukee.

Aquino’s soft ground ball to third scored Austin Romine, who was on second as the automatic runner. Aquino later came home on a sacrifice fly to left by Donovan Solano to complete the Reds’ scoring. Solano finished with two RBIs to lead the Reds.

Both starting pitchers were dominant. Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out nine in six innings, giving up one run, two hits and two walks to lower his ERA 2.45. Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three.

Rays 7, Tigers 0

Randy Arozarena had a two-run double during a seven-run ninth inning and six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a shutout as Tampa topped host Detroit.

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen tossed three innings without a hit or a walk. Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Pete Fairbanks and Shawn Armstrong also contributed to the to the shutout, but Colin Poche (4-1) struck out two batters in one inning of relief and picked up the victory.

Detroit starter Matt Manning tossed seven scoreless innings. He gave up four hits and walked three while striking out seven, tying a career best. Gregory Soto (2-6) took the mound in the ninth, earning the loss with five runs on two hits with three walks and no strikeouts.

Royals 13, Red Sox 5

Rookie catcher MJ Melendez homered and drove in six runs, and Brad Keller ended a three-start losing streak as host Kansas City defeated Boston.

In the series, Melendez homered three times and drove in 10 runs as the Royals won three of four. The Red Sox have lost four of their past five games. Keller (6-12) worked six innings, allowing four hits and one run — Rafael Devers’ 24th homer of the season. Keller walked three and struck out four.

The Royals had 11 hits — with Melendez, Massey, Eaton and Isbel each slashing a pair — to Boston’s 10. Isbel drove in three runs and scored three, and Massey and Eaton each scored three times.

Blue Jays 3, Twins 2 (10 innings)

Whit Merrifield scored the winning run on an overturned out call at the plate in the 10th inning to give Toronto a controversial victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Merrifield was initially called out at home on Cavan Biggio’s sacrifice fly, but Toronto successfully challenged that catcher Gary Sanchez had blocked his path to the plate while taking Tim Beckham’s throw from shallow left field. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was then ejected for arguing the call as boos rained down at Target Field.

The Twins tied it in the bottom of the ninth against Jordan Romano (4-3), who hit pinch hitter Carlos Correa to open the inning. Beckham pinch-ran for Correa, advanced to third on a one-out single by Sanchez and then scored on a single to right by Luis Arraez to set the stage for the controversial finish.

Marlins 3, Cubs 0

Jesus Luzardo pitched seven stellar innings of one-hit ball and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter as visiting Miami recorded a victory over Chicago.

Luzardo (3-4) joined Edward Cabrera as the second Miami pitcher to toss at least four hitless innings in the series against the Cubs. Cabrera went five hitless innings Friday before Huascar Brazoban allowed the game’s first hit.

Luzardo struck out six, walked one and matched his career high by completing seven innings for the second time. He also completed seven innings for the Oakland Athletics Sept. 9, 2020.

Giants 6, Athletics 4

Mike Yastrzemski bombed two home runs, right-hander Logan Webb pitched seven strong innings and visiting San Francisco completed a two-game interleague sweep of rival Oakland.

Returning from a concussion, Thairo Estrada added a two-run homer for the Giants, who won the annual Bay Bridge Series from the A’s 3-1.

Coupled with last year’s 4-2 win, the Giants recorded back-to-back series victories in the Northern California showdown for the first time since the franchises started meeting annually in regular-season play in 1997.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4

Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera each homered as host Arizona beat Colorado in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Chris Devenski (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings before Colorado loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth against Mark Melancon, who retired Randal Grichuk on a forceout for his 15th save in 18 opportunities.

Colorado’s Alex Colome earned the loss after allowing two runs on one hit and two walks in the seventh inning.

Cardinals 12, Yankees 9

Paul DeJong and Nolan Arenado drove in four runs each as St. Louis outlasted visiting New York to complete a three-game sweep.

DeJong went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a three-run homer and three runs in the 4-hour, 25-minute marathon. Arenado went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run homer and two runs. Reliever Chris Stratton (6-4) earned the victory and Ryan Helsley got the final four outs to earn his 11th save.

In his Yankees debut, starting pitcher Frankie Montas allowed six runs on five hits and three walks in three innings. Reliever Albert Abreu (2-1) took the loss. Aaron Judge went 2-for-5 with a walk and four RBIs for the Yankees. Aaron Hicks went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and two runs while breaking out of a 0-for-32 slump.

White Sox 8, Rangers 2

Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Luis Robert delivered a two-run double to power Chicago to a victory over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

AJ Pollock, Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia each chipped in with three hits as part of Chicago’s 15-hit attack. For Texas, Nathaniel Lowe homered, had three hits and drove in two runs.

The White Sox were without Tim Anderson on Sunday, who served the first of his two-game suspension for making contact with umpire Nick Mahrley on July 29. MLB announced Sunday that Anderson’s appeal of his three-game suspension was reduced to two games.

Mets 5, Braves 2

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start this season for New York, which completed an authoritative series win by beating visiting Atlanta.

DeGrom (1-0), who returned to action this week after missing almost 13 months due to elbow and shoulder injuries, struck out every batter in the Braves lineup at least once despite tossing just 5 2/3 innings. He retired the first 17 batters he faced in order before walking the No. 9 hitter, Ehire Adrianza.

Dansby Swanson followed by hitting a two-run homer to chase deGrom before Joely Rodriguez allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings of relief and Edwin Diaz recorded his 26th save by striking out the side in the ninth.

