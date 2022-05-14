MLB roundup: Chase Silseth shines in Angels debut

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Silseth threw six scoreless innings in his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the host Oakland A’s on Friday night.

Silseth, 21, was called up from Double-A Rocket City with the Angels in need of an extra starter ahead of a Saturday doubleheader. An 11th-round draft pick out of the University of Arizona last year, Silseth (1-0) allowed only one hit — a third-inning single by Elvis Andrus.

He walked two and struck out four while making 81 pitches before handing the ball over the Angels’ bullpen, which completed the shutout. Aaron Loup (seventh inning), Ryan Tepera (eighth) and Raisel Iglesias (ninth inning, eighth save) each threw a scoreless inning and finished a two-hitter.

A’s starter Daulton Jefferies (1-6) also went six strong innings, but he allowed an RBI single to Brandon Marsh and a solo homer to Andrew Velazquez, and that was enough for Los Angeles.

Royals 14, Rockies 10

Hunter Dozier had five hits, Andrew Benintendi and Ryan O’Hearn homered, and Kansas City beat Colorado in Denver.

Michael A. Taylor and Benintendi had three hits apiece, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield each had two hits and Dylan Coleman (1-1) pitched an inning of relief to earn the win for the Royals.

Brendan Rodgers homered among his three hits, Sam Hilliard had two hits and also went deep, C.J. Cron finished with three hits and Ryan McMahon had two hits for the Rockies.

Brewers 2, Marlins 1

Jace Peterson drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth inning — the only free pass of the game — that scored Christian Yelich as Milwaukee defeated host Miami.

Peterson drew the four-pitch walk from Anthony Bender, who inherited a bases-loaded, no-out jam from fellow reliever Tanner Scott (0-1). Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save. He is the first pitcher in major league history to go 13-for-13 on save chances to start a season.

The Marlins have lost 10 of their past 12 games. Eight of those 10 losses have come by just one run. Pablo Lopez set a career high with 11 strikeouts, including nine on his changeup. He allowed three hits, no walks and one run in seven innings, and his major league-leading ERA rose slightly from 1.00 to 1.05.

Mariners 2, Mets 1

Ty France scored Seattle’s first run and delivered the tie-breaking RBI single in the eighth inning in a win over host New York.

The Mariners, who played at Citi Field for the first time since the park opened in 2009, won for just the fourth time in 12 games this month. The Mets, who have yet to lose a series this season, have dropped two of three.

Former Mets pitcher Paul Sewald (2-1), who struck out Starling Marte to strand two in the seventh before retiring all three batters he faced in the eighth, got the win for Seattle. Sewald went 1-14 for New York from 2017-2020 but is 12-4 for Seattle.

Red Sox 7, Rangers 1

Nick Pivetta allowed one run in seven innings and Boston rolled to a victory in the opener of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Xander Bogaerts had two hits and two RBIs while J.D. Martinez also had two hits to lead the Red Sox’s 10-hit attack. Pivetta (1-4) gave up just three hits and walked one. Boston has won two of its past three games after losing five in a row.

Dane Dunning (1-2) surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings while striking out six. The Rangers managed just four hits, three by Kole Calhoun, while falling for the second time in three contests.

Tigers 4, Orioles 2

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, Miguel Cabrera hit his 504th career home run and host Detroit held off Baltimore.

Rodriguez (1-2) allowed five hits and four walks while striking out three to record his first win since signing with Detroit as a free agent. Cabrera had an RBI double along with his solo homer, while Spencer Torkelson had two hits and drove in a run.

Orioles starter Jordan Lyles (2-3) gave up four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and fanned six. Baltimore’s Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander hit solo homers in the eighth inning.

Rays 5, Blue Jays 2

Manuel Margot and Francisco Mejia each had RBI singles in the eighth inning and Brandon Lowe followed with a run-scoring triple as Tampa Bay defeated Toronto at St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Blue Jays took their fourth straight loss, spoiling a strong effort by starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (3-2), who was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk. Gausman struck out eight.

Margot, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, broke a 2-2 tie when his line drive between shortstop and third base drove in pinch runner Vidal Brujan. It was Margo’s 14th RBI in May.

Phillies 12, Dodgers 10 (10)

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and drove in three runs as visiting Philadelphia outlasted Los Angeles.

Bryce Harper had a home run among his three hits, Bryson Stott had three RBIs and Kyle Schwarber added a home run as Philadelphia improved to 4-1 on a seven-game West Coast road trip that began with a series in Seattle.

Justin Turner hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning for the Dodgers to send the game into extra innings, and he drove in four runs. Chris Taylor also homered and Austin Barnes had three hits for Los Angeles, which has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Padres 11, Braves 6

Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer to help visiting San Diego rally past Atlanta in the opener of a three-game series.

The Braves scored four times in the sixth inning to take a 6-4 lead, but Kim belted a 2-0 fastball from reliever Will Smith in the seventh to put the Padres back on top. San Diego put it away with four runs in the ninth, three of those coming on a pinch-hit double by Trent Grisham.

The winning pitcher was Luis Garcia (1-2), who tossed one scoreless inning. Taylor Rogers got four outs for his 13th save. Smith (0-1) took the loss after yielding three runs in his lone inning.

Twins 12, Guardians 8

Royce Lewis hit a grand slam for his first career home run and three other Twins homered to power Minnesota to a win over Cleveland in Minneapolis.

Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez each homered to join Lewis in the offensive outburst for Minnesota, which enjoyed its highest-scoring game of the season. Max Kepler added three hits and two RBIs.

Austin Hedges, Oscar Mercado and Andres Gimenez each homered for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Giants 8, Cardinals 2

Mike Yastrzemski, Evan Longoria and Curt Casali drove in two runs each as visiting San Francisco routed St. Louis for its sixth consecutive victory.

Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (5-1) allowed one run on three hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out one.

Jordan Hicks (1-3) gave up three runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings as the Cardinals lost for the fifth time in six games. Paul Goldschmidt drove in both Cardinals runs with an RBI grounder and a solo homer while extending his on-base streak to 20 games.

Reds 8, Pirates 2

Brandon Drury drilled his team-leading seventh homer and drove in four while Mike Moustakas homered twice to power suddenly hot Cincinnati over host Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle (2-4) overcame a leadoff homer to allow only two runs and five hits, striking out a season-high eight and walking one for the Reds, who won a season-best third straight. The Reds have won four of five from the Pirates and six of their last seven games overall.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (0-5) was charged with five runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two, taking his fifth loss in seven starts this season. Keller fell to 1-4 lifetime against Cincinnati, with a 7.36 ERA in 10 career starts.

Yankees 10, White Sox 4

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson homered to back 6 1/3 strong innings from Gerrit Cole, boosting New York to a win at Chicago.

The Yankees earned their fifth consecutive victory and won for the 17th time in 19 games overall. Cole (3-0) scattered three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Gavin Sheets homered for the White Sox, who have been outscored 25-11 in the first two games of the series.

Astros 6, Nationals 1

Houston belted three early home runs and rode a strong starting pitching effort from Framber Valdez to win its 11th game in a row by beating host Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

Jose Altuve’s solo shot and Yuli Gurriel’s two-run blast came in a five-run first inning. Yordan Alvarez homered in the third.

Washington lost for the fourth time in its last five games. The Nationals didn’t score until the seventh inning on Alcides Escobar’s fielder’s choice grounder. That scoring chance stemmed from Keibert Ruiz’s leadoff walk.

Diamondbacks 4, Cubs 3

Ketel Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Josh Rojas scored what proved to be the winning run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch to lead Arizona past Chicago in Phoenix.

Geraldo Perdomo also had three hits for the Diamondbacks, who entered the game batting .199 but finished with a season-high 12 hits. Zach Davies (2-1) picked up the win, allowing three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings, and Mark Melancon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Ildemaro Vargas had a two-run triple and Frank Schwindel added two hits for the Cubs, who lost for the seventh time in nine games. Drew Smyly (1-4) gave up four runs on 10 hits over six innings.

–Field Level Media