MLB roundup: Cardinals, Yankees clinch division titles

Miles Mikolas allowed one run over six innings and Andrew Knizner had a two-run homer as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals clinched the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee remains 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card spot as the Phillies lost 2-1 to the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers play their final eight games at home, while Philadelphia plays its final nine on the road.

Mikolas (12-13) allowed four hits, including Rowdy Tellez’s solo homer with one out in the sixth.

Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (6-10) exited in the fourth inning due to a right groin strain. He gave up three runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 2

Gleyber Torres had three RBI singles and New York clinched the American League East title with a victory at Toronto. The Yankees also clinched a first-round bye in the expanded playoffs.

New York’s Aaron Judge was 0-for-1 with four walks to remain at 60 home runs in his pursuit of the AL record of 61 homers.

Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon (14-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios (11-7) gave up five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Braves 8, Nationals 2

Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and visiting Atlanta blew out Washington to win its fourth straight and move into a tie for first place in the National League East.

Orlando Arcia also homered, and Michael Harris II had two hits for the Braves, who were elevated into a tie for the division lead when the New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins 6-4.

Victor Robles homered for the Nationals, and Luke Voit had two doubles.

Marlins 6, Mets 4

Pablo Lopez pitched six innings, JJ Bleday hit a two-run homer and visiting Miami knocked New York out of sole possession of first place in the National League East.

Lopez (10-10) allowed three runs, all on Pete Alonso’s fourth-inning homer. Alonso became the first player in Mets history with multiple 40-homer seasons.

Brian Anderson had three hits and scored two runs for the Marlins, and Jacob Stallings hit a two-run single. Dylan Floro struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save.

Padres 4, Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

Jorge Alfaro drew a two-out, full-count, walk-off walk from Craig Kimbrel in the bottom of the 10th inning to give San Diego a win over visiting Los Angeles.

Padres starter Blake Snell held the Dodgers scoreless on one hit (a game-opening single by Mookie Betts) but left after throwing 96 pitches in five innings. Pierce Johnson (1-1) got the win.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson retired the last 16 Padres he faced in his six-inning stint after giving up two runs on three hits in the first. Kimbrel (6-7) took the loss.

Red Sox 13, Orioles 9

Tommy Pham drove in three runs and Triston Casas homered among his three hits as Boston snapped a six-game losing streak by beating visiting Baltimore.

Casas, who finished 3-for-4, clobbered a two-run homer in the second inning. Rafael Devers and Connor Wong each drove in two runs as well.

Anthony Santander homered twice for the Orioles, who have lost three of their past four games. Santander has homered six times in his past four games thanks to three two-homer outings. Adley Rutschman also went deep, and Ramon Urias finished 3-for-3 for Baltimore.

Twins 4, White Sox 0

Bailey Ober allowed two hits over 7 1/3 innings and Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer to lead Minnesota to a shutout victory over Chicago in Minneapolis.

Ober (2-3), making his third start since missing more than three months due to a groin injury, finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts. Jose Miranda went 3-for-4 and Gio Urshela had two hits for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in the past eight games.

Lance Lynn (7-7) gave up four runs on 10 hits over five-plus innings as the White Sox dropped their seventh straight game.

Pirates 4, Reds 1

Miguel Andujar hit a three-run double in the seventh inning to give Pittsburgh a win over visiting Cincinnati. The Pirates have won two in a row and three of four while the Reds have lost two in a row and five of six.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller gave up one run of five hits in five innings. Wil Crowe (6-10) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and David Bednar handled the ninth for his 18th save.

Reds reliever Buck Farmer (2-2) yielded three in his lone inning after Hunter Greene allowed one unearned run and struck out 10 in six innings.

Tigers 4, Royals 3 (10 innings)

Harold Castro hit a two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th to give host Detroit a victory over Kansas City.

Castro, who had three hits and drove in three runs, slapped an 0-2 pitch from Anthony Misiewicz (1-2) to bring home the winning run. Riley Greene supplied two hits and an RBI for Detroit, which has won six of seven games. Alex Lange (6-4) held the Royals scoreless in the top of the inning.

Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer for the Royals, who got two hits from Michael A. Taylor.

Cubs 2, Phillies 1

Yan Gomes broke a tie in the seventh with a two-out double as Chicago beat visiting Philadelphia.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings and held the Phillies to one run on four hits. Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler nearly matched Stroman, as he allowed five hits and a run in six innings.

Philadelphia’s lone run came on a sixth-inning double by Bryce Harper, tying the game after the Cubs’ Christopher Morel hit a solo homer in the third. Chicago’s Manuel Rodriguez got the last three outs for his third save of the season.

Rays 6, Guardians 5 (11 innings)

Harold Ramirez grounded a tiebreaking, two-out double in the 11th inning to carry visiting Tampa Bay past Cleveland.

Ramirez, who was 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, ripped a ball off Trevor Stephan (6-5) for the Rays’ first hit since the fourth inning. Javy Guerra (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th, and Calvin Faucher took over in the 11th to earn his first career save.

Cleveland relievers retired 21 consecutive hitters from the fourth to the 11th, but the Guardians lost for the first time in eight games.

Astros 10, Diamondbacks 2

Jose Altuve recorded his eighth career multi-homer game while David Hensley produced his first career home run as Houston opened its season-ending, eight-game homestand with a victory over Arizona.

Altuve went 3-for-4 with four runs, and Hensley contributed an RBI single and a two-run homer. Astros starter Luis Garcia (14-8) allowed one run on four hits over six strong innings.

Geraldo Perdomo and Daulton Varsho homered for the Diamondbacks. Zach Davies surrendered four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Rangers 5, Mariners 0

Rookie Josh Jung enjoyed a career night, belting two homers and driving in all five runs for Texas in a road victory over Seattle.

Texas went with a bullpen game, starting reliever Jesus Tinoco, who threw two scoreless innings. He gave way to Tyson Miller (1-1), who logged 3 2/3 scoreless innings and was credited with his first major league win.

Mariners starter Robbie Ray (12-11) gave up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Giants 5, Rockies 2

Joc Pederson hit German Marquez’s first pitch for a home run, Logan Webb struck out seven in five innings and San Francisco downed visiting Colorado.

J.D. Davis chipped in with three hits, including a homer, for the Giants, who won for the seventh time in their past eight games.

Webb (15-9) allowed just the one run on five hits and one walk. Tyler Rogers, Scott Alexander and Camilo Doval went the rest of the way. Charlie Blackmon and Sean Bouchard each had two hits for the Rockies.

Angels 4, Athletics 3

Jo Adell’s eighth-inning single drove in Matt Duffy from second base, lifting Los Angeles over Oakland in Anaheim, Calif.

Duffy had two hits and score twice, and the Angels’ Livan Soto went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly.

Nick Allen hit a two-run double for Oakland, and Shea Langeliers tallied two hits and scored.

