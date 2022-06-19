MLB roundup: Cardinals wallop Red Sox

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer, and Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill each added a solo shot to fuel the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

St. Louis’ Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt each had two-run singles and Arenado added an RBI single during a six-run sixth inning. Dylan Carlson and Andrew Knizner each had an RBI double, and Harrison Bader and O’Neill each had three hits to help the Cardinals snap a two-game losing skid.

The offense was more than enough for Dakota Hudson (5-3), who picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits in five innings.

Bobby Dalbec had an RBI single and Kevin Plawecki drew a walk with the bases loaded for the Red Sox, who lost for just the fourth time in their last 16 games.

White Sox 7, Astros 0

Johnny Cueto twirled a season-best seven shutout innings while Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert recorded three-hit games as visiting Chicago cruised to a victory over Houston.

Cueto (1-3) worked a combined 12 scoreless innings over his first two starts with Chicago after May 16. In four subsequent appearances, he posted a 5.32 ERA while surrendering a .785 opponent OPS and almost as many runs (15) as strikeouts (16) over 23 2/3 innings.He reclaimed his mid-May form against the Astros on Saturday.

After allowing a leadoff single to Jose Altuve in the first, Cueto induced Michael Brantley to line into a double play before retiring the ensuing nine batters. He worked around a two-out walk to Alex Bregman in the fourth inning and did not allow another baserunner until Martin Maldonado walked with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

Brewers 7, Reds 3

Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe each homered for the second straight day as visiting Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

Jace Peterson added a pair of hits and two RBIs. The third baseman made several athletic plays on sharply hit balls to help rookie Jason Alexander (1-0) earn his first Major League win in his fourth career start.

The Brewers got to Reds’ starter Graham Ashcraft (3-1) early on to hand the right-hander his first taste of defeat in the majors. The Reds had won Ashcraft’s first five starts.The Brewers won back-to-back games for the first time since sweeping a doubleheader against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 30.

Tigers 14, Rangers 7

Eric Haase led a 19-hit barrage with three hits, including a three-run homer, and scored three runs as host Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak by thumping Texas.

Robbie Grossman also had three hits, including his first homer this season. Javier Baez hit a two-run homer, while Willi Castro and Kody Clemens drove in two runs apiece. Detroit’s run total was its highest this season.

Tigers outfielder Riley Greene reached base four times in his major league debut, including a pair of singles. Detroit starter Rony Garcia (1-2) gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits in six innings.

Cubs 6, Braves 3

Willson Contreras had three of his team’s 13 hits and an RBI, and Justin Steele delivered five solid innings as host Chicago kept recently surging Atlanta down for a second straight game.

Steele (2-5) didn’t allow his two runs until the fifth inning. He also yielded five hits and three walks, but that was good enough to help the Cubs win their first series since May 16-18. Rafael Ortega homered and Jonathan Villar had two RBIs for Chicago, which has won back-to-back games for the first time since June 1-2.

Adam Duvall homered and doubled for Atlanta, which averaged 7.2 runs during its 14-game win streak, but didn’t score its first of this series until Saturday. Kyle Wright (7-4) had won three straight starts, but yielded five runs with a season-high 11 hits while striking out eight.

Mets 3, Marlins 2

Francisco Lindor homered for the second straight game and Taijuan Walker retired 18 straight batters for New York, which edged visiting Miami.

The Mets have won the first two games of the four-game set and five of their last six overall. The Marlins have lost three straight and five of six.

Lindor’s homer and Jeff McNeil’s second-inning RBI single off Braxton Garrett (1-2) provided the support for Walker (5-2), who allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine over 6 2/3 innings.

Phillies 2, Nationals 1 (10 innings)

Rhys Hoskins singled home Matt Vierling with the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Philadelphia ended Ryan Zimmerman’s special day with a win at Washington.

Pinch hitter Hoskins opened the 10th with a ground-ball single to center off Reed Garrett (0-1), scoring Vierling from second to make it 2-1. Didi Gregorius had two hits for the Phillies, who have won five straight and 15 of their last 17.

Before the game, the Nationals held a ceremony retiring the No. 11 worn by Zimmerman, who spent his entire 16-year career with Washington. Juan Soto singled and walked twice for Washington, which has lost eight straight.

Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0

Aaron Hicks hit a three-run double, right-hander Jameson Taillon struck out a season-best eight and visiting New York defeated Toronto to extend its win streak to nine games.

Taillon (8-1) allowed four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. The Yankees scored three runs in the fourth inning. Anthony Rizzo walked with one out and Gleyber Torres singled. After Joey Gallo struck out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa beat out an infield single to shortstop to load the bases before Hicks cleared them with a double to right.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah (8-2) allowed four runs, six hits and one walk while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.

Royals 2, Athletics 0

Right-hander Brad Keller threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Ryan O’Hearn’s pinch-hit, RBI double broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh as Kansas City made it two straight over host Oakland.

Michael A. Taylor scored the game’s first run after smacking a one-out triple in the seventh off Oakland starter Cole Irvin (2-4). When the A’s pulled the left-hander in favor of righty Domingo Acevedo, the left-handed-hitting O’Hearn was called upon to pinch hit for Emmanuel Rivera and came through with his RBI double. The pinch-hit was O’Hearn’s seventh in 12 at-bats this season. He leads the majors in pinch hits.

The triple by Taylor and double by O’Hearn were the only extra-base hits for the Royals, who out-hit the A’s 7-2. The shutout loss was Oakland’s eighth of the season. Both of the A’s hits — by Bride and Barrera — were doubles.

Rays 7, Orioles 6

Harold Ramirez drove in three runs, including a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, and visiting Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Baltimore.

Robinson Chirinos had three hits and four RBIs for Baltimore, which rallied from a 6-2 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning. Tampa Bay loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Dillon Tate (0-3) and moved ahead when Ramirez’s fly ball to right field easily scored Yandy Diaz from third.

Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer for Tampa Bay, which recorded 14 hits after scoring a total of four runs in its past four games. Manuel Margot drove in two runs and Diaz had three hits and three runs.

Giants 7, Pirates 5

Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater homered as visiting San Francisco came back from a two-run deficit to top Pittsburgh.

Brandon Crawford added an RBI double and an RBI single, Luis Gonzalez had an RBI double and Darin Ruf singled home a run for the Giants, who have won seven of eight. San Francisco starter Alex Wood (5-5) allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and two walks.

Diego Castillo hit a three-run homer and Daniel Vogelbach launched a solo shot for the Pirates, who have lost 11 of 12. Pittsburgh went ahead in the bottom of the third. Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled, and after Bryan Reynolds struck out, Hayes stole third. Michael Chavis drew a walk, and Castillo followed with his fourth homer of the season to make it 4-2.

Angels 4, Mariners 2 (Game 1, 10 innings)

Mike Trout hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the top of the 10th inning as Los Angeles defeated host Seattle in the opening game of a doubleheader.

With a runner at second to open the inning, Mariners right-hander Diego Castillo (3-1) retired the first two batters before Trout hit a 1-1 pitch at the bottom of the strike zone over the center-field wall. It was Trout’s third homer in the first three games of the series and the 50th of his career against the Mariners.

Seattle had tied the score at 2-2 in the seventh. Dylan Moore was hit by a pitch and stole second. Abraham Toro lined a single to left, with Moore stopping at third. An out later, rookie Julio Rodriguez greeted reliever Archie Bradley with a run-scoring single to right, with Toro taking third.

Dodgers 7, Guardians 1

Trea Turner hit a go-ahead home run and Julio Urias did not give up an earned run over six innings as Los Angeles topped visiting Cleveland, which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

Freddie Freeman had three hits and Justin Turner drove in two runs as the Dodgers won for just the third time in seven games. Los Angeles entered having scored two runs or less in five of the previous six games.

Amed Rosario had one of the Guardians’ two hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Cleveland dropped to 4-1 on a nine-game, three-city road trip that moves to Minnesota on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media