MLB roundup: Bryce Elder, Braves blank Yanks

Bryce Elder allowed only one hit over seven scoreless innings and Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 5-0 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Atlanta has taken the first two games of the three-game set and has won five of its past six games. New York has lost four straight and seven of its past nine.

Elder (9-4) gave up New York’s only hit of the night, a sharp single to center field by DJ LeMahieu in the second inning.

The losing pitcher was Luis Severino (2-8), who worked four innings and allowed all five runs (three earned) on five hits.

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5

Christian Walker homered and Arizona rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to beat Colorado in Denver. The Diamondbacks have won three of four since a nine-game losing streak.

Tommy Pham, Geraldo Perdomo, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Nick Ahmed had two hits each for the Diamondbacks. Kevin Ginkel (6-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win. Paul Sewald worked into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his 24th save.

Brenton Doyle homered and Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero had three hits each for Colorado, who took their sixth loss in seven games.

Mariners 10, Royals 8 (10 innings)

Ty France hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the 10th inning as Seattle defeated host Kansas City.

Teoscar Hernandez went 5-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs for the Mariners, who snapped a three-game losing streak. France, Eugenio Suarez and Josh Rojas also homered for Seattle.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a grand slam as part of a five-run fifth for the Royals.

Dodgers 6, Brewers 2

J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead RBI double in a five-run sixth inning, Enrique Hernandez added a two-run single and Los Angeles extended its season-best winning streak to nine games with a victory over visiting Milwaukee.

Rookie Bobby Miller gave up one run on one hit over six innings and recorded 18 consecutive outs to close his outing as the National League West-leading Dodgers won for the 13th time in 14 games.

Carlos Santana hit a home run for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who saw their four-game winning streak end. Adrian Houser gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Pirates 7, Mets 4

Pinch hitter Jack Suwinski drew a tiebreaking walk in the seventh inning as visiting Pittsburgh beat New York.

The Pirates blew open the game with six runs in the seventh on their way to winning for the third time in eight games. The Mets had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Conner Joe and Ke’Bryan Hayes each reached base four times for the Pirates. Brandon Nimmo had two hits, including a home run, for the Mets.

Giants 7, Rays 0

Jakob Junis and Sean Manaea combined to strike out 12 in 7 1/3 innings, Thairo Estrada and Wilmer Flores hit sixth-inning home runs and San Francisco pulled away late to beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Junis, Manaea, Tyler Rogers and Luke Jackson tag-teamed in a bullpen game on a three-hitter, allowing the Giants to win for just the second time in their past seven games.

Zack Littell (2-4), a former Giants reliever, worked the first 5 2/3 innings for the Rays, yielding two runs on three hits.

Blue Jays 2, Phillies 1

Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to break a tie in the eighth inning, lifting Toronto over visiting Philadelphia.

Seranthony Dominguez (2-3) hit Biggio with a first-pitch slider with two outs to give the Blue Jays the first game of a two-game set.

Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi allowed one run and four hits in six innings. Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler allowed one run on three hits in seven innings.

Astros 6, Marlins 5

Kyle Tucker blasted a tiebreaking, 422-foot homer in the seventh inning, leading Houston over host Miami.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was removed from the game in the first inning due to a contusion on his left knee, where he fouled off a pitch.

Prior to the dinger, Tucker had been 0-for-7 in his career against Miami reliever A.J. Puk (5-5). Chas McCormick and Yainer Diaz also homered for Houston, which overcame a 3-0 deficit to end a two-game skid.

Red Sox 5, Nationals 4

Alex Verdugo opened the game with a homer, Triston Casas had two hits and two RBIs and Boston defeated host Washington.

Five Red Sox relievers tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings to end the game. John Schreiber (2-1) pitched one inning for the win, and Kenley Jansen worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 28th save.

Keibert Ruiz and Stone Garrett had two-run doubles for the Nationals, who had won three straight games. Washington starter Josiah Gray (7-10) was charged with five runs on five hits over three-plus innings, his shortest start of the season.

Cardinals 6, Athletics 2

Nolan Arenado went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer as St. Louis defeated visiting Oakland.

Jordan Walker and Tommy Edman also hit homers for the Cardinals, who won for the third game in a row. Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (4-0) allowed two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings while winning his third straight start.

Lawrence Butler hit his first career homer, a two-run blast, as Oakland dropped its fifth straight game. Spenser Watkins (0-1) lost in his A’s debut, allowing five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Guardians 3, Reds 0

Rookie Logan Allen tossed six shutout innings while three relievers combined for three scoreless frames as visiting Cleveland blanked Cincinnati.

Jose Ramirez had two hits in his return from a two-game suspension for punching Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox.

Allen (6-5) was effective for a third straight start, holding the Reds to four singles while striking out seven. The lefty has allowed just three runs and 12 hits over 17 innings in his three August starts.

Twins 5, Tigers 3

Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to highlight a five-run sixth inning and lead Minnesota over Detroit in the opener of a two-game series in Minneapolis.

It was the third straight win for the Twins. Dylan Floro (4-5) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief, and Jhoan Duran earned his 22nd save.

Miguel Cabrera and Spencer Torkelson each homered and Matt Vierling doubled and singled for the Tigers.

Rangers 7, Angels 3

Corey Seager homered twice and drove in five runs to lead Texas over Los Angeles in the second game of a three-game set in Arlington, Texas.

Seager went 3-for-5 while Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran contributed two hits each for the Rangers, who have won two in a row and 12 of 14.

Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery (8-10) allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter, improving to 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts since he was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 30.

White Sox 5, Cubs 3

Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the visiting Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs to snap a three-game skid.

White Sox relievers Tanner Banks, Lane Ramsey (1-0), Aaron Bummer and Gregory Santos (fourth save) combined for five shutout innings. Ramsey posted his first career win in his fourth major league appearance. Elvis Andrus had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki homered for the Cubs. Julian Merryweather (4-1) served up Robert’s decisive homer.

Padres 10, Orioles 3

Gary Sanchez capped a five-run first inning with San Diego’s first grand slam of the season as the Padres routed visiting Baltimore.

Padres starter Michael Wacha (9-2) worked five scoreless innings in his first outing since July 1. The right-hander, who was activated pregame after recovering from shoulder inflammation, allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five.

Orioles starter Jack Flaherty (8-8), formerly Wacha’s teammate with the Cardinals, gave up seven runs in three innings. Austin Hays homered for Baltimore.

