MLB roundup: Braves’ Kyle Wright MLB’s first 20-game winner

Michael Harris II was a triple shy of the cycle, William Contreras added a homer, two singles and two RBIs and the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday.

Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson each contributed two hits and an RBI and Travis d’Arnaud had two hits for the Braves, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Braves starter Kyle Wright (20-5) tossed a no-hitter for 5 1/3 innings and wound up allowing two hits and two runs. Wright became the first pitcher to win 20 games this season.

Bryce Harper hit a home run and knocked in two runs for the Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Phillies starter Bailey Falter (5-4) lasted only 3 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits and six runs.

Yankees 7, Red Sox 5

Anthony Rizzo belted a two-run homer to snap a tie in the seventh inning to lift host New York over Boston.

Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with a walk to remain at 60 homers on the season for the Yankees, who have won six in a row. Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera belted a two-run homer and Gleyber Torres had a solo shot off Nick Pivetta, who allowed 10 homers in five starts against the Yankees this season.

New York’s Domingo German pitched five innings and allowed a solo homer to rookie Triston Casas and a two-run shot to Reese McGuire in Boston’s three-run second inning.

Marlins 4, Nationals 1

Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 batters, and Bryan De La Cruz homered as part of his first career four-hit game, leading host Miami to a win over Washington.

Alcantara (14-8) continued to make his case for the National League Cy Young Award, allowing three hits, one walk and one run in eight innings. Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save of the season and his second in two nights. Erick Fedde (6-11) took the loss, allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Washington opened the scoring in the first as Joey Meneses slugged a two-out solo homer on a first-pitch sinker. His drive was measured at 360 feet. Miami took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first on a rally set up by Brian Anderson’s single and Garrett Cooper’s walk. With two outs, JJ Bleday drove them both in with his single to center.

Dodgers 6, Cardinals 2

Miguel Vargas hit a two-run home run to propel Los Angeles past visiting St. Louis.

Will Smith and Trayce Thompson added solo homers for Dodgers, who improved to 53-21 at home. Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (10-3) allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings. Kershaw struck out seven and walked one.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals (89-64), who lost for the fourth time in six games. Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (8-6) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings.

Pirates 6, Cubs 0

Jack Suwinski hit a three-run homer and Johan Oviedo pitched seven scoreless innings as Pittsburgh downed visiting Chicago to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Oviedo (4-2) was dominant. He allowed three hits, all singles, struck out seven, walked none and retired the final 16 batters he faced. Rookie Ji Hwan Bae added a two-run double during a five-run fifth for the Pirates, who had lost the first two games of the four-game set by one run each.

Chicago starter Wade Miley (1-2) gave up one run and three hits in four-plus innings, with three strikeouts and one walk, before he left in the fifth with an oblique injury. In the fifth, Greg Allen bunted toward the mound. Miley fielded it, spun and threw to second. Not only did his throw go into center for an error, but Miley also immediately grabbed at his right side and left the game.

Athletics 10, Mets 4

Oakland overcame Pete Alonso’s first-inning homer with an offensive barrage, cruising to a victory over visiting New York.

Alonso followed a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly with a two-run homer, his 38th, for a 3-0 lead before Oakland starter Ken Waldichuk (1-2) had even recorded a second out.

The Mets also scored on Matt Vientos’ first career home run, a solo shot in the second, before Waldichuk and three relievers silenced the New York bats the rest of the way.

Blue Jays 3, Rays 1

Toronto’s Alek Manoah fired seven shutout innings, Whit Merrifield homered and the Blue Jays regained the top wild-card spot in the American League, beating host Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Over a season-high 113 pitches, Manoah (15-7) surrendered just four hits and two walks while striking out eight. The victory moved him to 3-0 in five September starts.

The win snapped Toronto’s three-game losing skid and propelled the club back into the No. 1 wild-card position by one game over the Rays.

Brewers 10, Reds 2

Hunter Renfroe went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead visiting Milwaukee to a win against Cincinnati.

Rowdy Tellez had two hits, including a solo home run, and scored three times for the Brewers, who won their fourth straight game. Starter Corbin Burnes (11-8) allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Graham Ashcraft (5-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings for Cincinnati.

Tigers 7, White Sox 2

Javier Baez belted a three-run homer and Harold Castro also drove in three runs to fuel visiting Detroit to a victory over Chicago.

Riley Greene had an RBI single in the seventh inning to match Baez and Castro with three hits for the Tigers, who have won four of their last five games.

Eloy Jimenez and Gavin Sheets hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning for the White Sox, who have lost five games in a row.

Guardians 4, Rangers 2

Oscar Gonzalez homered twice, Cal Quantrill was strong on the mound and Cleveland extended its winning streak to six games with a win over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the fifth inning before launching a no-doubter over the center field wall in the ninth. It was Gonzalez’s second multi-homer game of the month. Quantrill (14-5) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks against four strikeouts.

Rangers right-hander Glenn Otto began his outing with four hitless innings before Gonzalez’s leadoff homer in the fifth. He went on to go 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits.

Twins 8, Angels 4

Gary Sanchez homered and drove in four runs and Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits as Minnesota snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles in Minneapolis.

Luis Arraez added two hits to raise his batting average to .313 and scored two runs for the Twins who finished with 11 hits. It was just the second win in the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Shohei Ohtani had a two-run single, Mike Trout had a double and two RBIs and Livan Soto and Luis Rengifo each had two hits for Los Angeles. Reid Detmers (6-6) suffered the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits over four-plus innings.

Mariners 6, Royals 5

Cal Raleigh’s one-out double in the ninth lifted visiting Seattle to a win over Kansas City.

Raleigh also had a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the sixth. Salvador Perez extended his home hitting streak to 20 games with a double in the first. Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a two-run, 432-foot home run.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, who came into the game having allowed two runs in 23 innings combined in his last four starts, allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings. Royals starter Kris Bubic allowed three runs on five hits (and four walks) in 4 2/3 innings.

Astros 11, Orioles 10

Yuli Gurriel’s two-run single capped a four-run ninth inning and visiting Houston rallied past Baltimore.

Rafael Montero (5-2) got the win and Ryan Pressly picked up his 31st save, despite allowing Rougned Odor’s solo homer. Jose Altuve homered for the Astros, who had been shut out by Oriole pitching on Thursday and Friday.

Cedric Mullins homered for the Orioles and Ryan Mountcastle had three hits.

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 2

Merrill Kelly earned his career-high-tying 13th victory and Geraldo Perdomo drove in two runs during a five-run fourth inning as Arizona beat San Francisco in Phoenix.

Kelly (13-7) allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings for Arizona, which snapped the Giants’ five-game winning streak. Joe Mantiply pitched a scoreless eighth inning before Reyes Moronta retired the Giants in order in the ninth for his second save.

Mike Yastrzemski doubled and hit a solo homer for San Francisco, which was held to four hits. San Francisco broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth. Brandon Crawford hit a two-out single, David Villar walked and Jason Vosler followed with a run-scoring single to right. Arizona responded by sending nine batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning against Alex Cobb (6-7).

Padres 9, Rockies 3

Yu Darvish held Colorado to two runs over six innings to win his sixth straight start as San Diego broke open the game with a six-run seventh inning to earn a win in Denver.

Rockies starter Chad Kuhl (6-10) suffered the loss, giving up three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. But it was relievers Justin Lawrence and Chad Smith who gave up the six runs in the seventh. Randal Grichuk and Ryan McMahon homered for Colorado.

With Lawrence pitching, Jurickson Profar doubled with one out ahead of walks drawn by Juan Soto and Manny Machado. Jake Cronenworth followed with a two-run single to give the Padres a 5-2 lead. Brandon Drury greeted Smith with a single to reload the bases. Josh Bell then drew a bases-loaded walk. Kim hit a grounder to short that rolled under the glove of the charging Ezequiel Tovar, with two runs scoring on what was scored a hit.

–Field Level Media