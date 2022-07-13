MLB roundup: A’s score 8 in 12th inning to rout Rangers

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Pinder put an exclamation point on an eight-run 12th inning with a grand slam and the Oakland Athletics outlasted the Texas Rangers 14-7 on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

With the game tied 6-6 in the 12th, Vimael Machin lifted a sacrifice fly to left. Ramon Laureano ripped an RBI single to center, Dermis Garcia contributed an RBI double for his first major-league hit and then Pinder hit a first-pitch fastball out to left-center for the slam.

Sean Murphy had a four-hit game, including two doubles. He added two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Ramon Laureano scored twice and drove in two runs.

Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs for Texas. Corey Seager homered for the fifth straight game.

Cardinals 7, Dodgers 6

Andrew Knizner hit three RBI singles as St. Louis edged visiting Los Angeles, ending the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak.

Albert Pujols hit his 685th career homer and Nolan Gorman also went deep for the Cardinals, who won their third straight game. Johan Oviedo (2-1) earned the victory in relief. Giovanny Gallegos allowed a run in the ninth but posted his 10th save.

Dodgers starter Mitch White (1-2) allowed six runs on 10 hits in five innings. Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs, and Trea Turner finished 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three runs.

Reds 4, Yankees 3

Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a four-run ninth inning as visiting Cincinnati rallied past New York.

The Yankees fell to 48-1 when leading after eight when Clay Holmes (4-1) did not retire any of the five hitters he faced. Holmes loaded the bases by walking Tommy Pham, allowing a single to Joey Votto and plunking Tyler Stephenson. Tyler Naquin followed with an RBI single, and Holmes heard boos after hitting Farmer with a pitch to force in another run.

The Yankees lost Aaron Hicks in the third inning due to a right shin contusion, but X-rays were negative. Hicks was injured when he fouled a ball off his lower leg.

Giants 13, Diamondbacks 0

Thairo Estrada belted two home runs, Yermin Mercedes and Joey Bart smacked one apiece and Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings as San Francisco shellacked visiting Arizona.

Mercedes finished with four RBIs, Estrada three and David Villar two for the Giants, whose 13 runs equaled their second-most of the season. Mercedes and Austin Slater collected three hits and three runs apiece, while Estrada and Bart both had two of each. Villar also contributed two hits to the 14-hit attack.

Sergio Alcantara had a double and two singles for Arizona, which has alternated losses and wins over its past five games.

Astros 6, Angels 5

Kyle Tucker’s ninth-inning double drove home Jose Altuve as visiting Houston sent Los Angeles to its fifth straight loss.

The Angels also lost center fielder Mike Trout, as the recently named All-Star left the game in the fifth inning because of muscle spasms in his upper back. The three-time MVP is day-to-day.

Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run homer for Houston, and Altuve drove in two.

Rockies 5, Padres 3

Charlie Blackmon homered, Austin Gomber tossed six strong innings, and Colorado beat San Diego in Denver.

Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 19th save for Colorado, which is 6-3 against the Padres this season.

Ha-Seong Kim, Nomar Mazara, Jorge Alfaro and Esteury Ruiz had two hits each for San Diego. Ruiz, a 23-year-old outfielder, was making his major league debut.

Brewers 6, Twins 3

Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames homered and Milwaukee held on for a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson also drove in one run apiece for the Brewers, who won for only the second time in their past six games. Jandel Gustave (2-0) got the win in relief, and Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his 27th save.

Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs to lead the Twins, who have lost four of five. Josh Winder (4-3) yielded five runs on four hits in five innings.

Tigers 7, Royals 5

Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs, breaking a tie with Ken Griffey Jr. in RBIs and moving into a tie with Ted Williams, as Detroit won in Kansas City.

Cabrera now has 1,838 RBIs, which ties him with Williams. He also has 160 RBIs against the Royals, the most of any KC opponent. Javier Baez and Jonathan Schoop each had two hits and scored twice for Detroit.

Andrew Benintendi had two hits and two RBIs for Kansas City, and Kyle Isbel notched three hits, a run and an RBI.

Orioles 4, Cubs 2

Ramon Urias belted a go-ahead homer for one of his three hits as visiting Baltimore moved to .500 for the first time all season with a ninth straight victory.

Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo also went deep, and Jordan Lyles threw seven solid innings. Cedric Mullins had two hits and two steals while Anthony Santander recorded an RBI for the Orioles, who are amid their longest single-season winning streak since a 13-game run in September 1999. After going 52-110 games in 2021, Baltimore is 44-44.

Ian Happ hit a homer for the Cubs, who have lost five straight.

Blue Jays 4, Phillies 3

Right-hander Jose Berrios matched his career best with 13 strikeouts, Teoscar Hernandez had a two-run double and Toronto defeated visiting Philadelphia.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including the go-ahead RBI double in the sixth, for the Blue Jays, who ended a four-game losing streak. Berrios (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Bryson Stott hit a solo home run for the Phillies, who have lost three straight.

Guardians 4, White Sox 1 (Game 1)

Shane Bieber threw a three-hit complete game for Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader against visiting Chicago.

Bieber (4-5) struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. He threw 95 pitches, 72 for strikes. He lost his shutout in the seventh when Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu reached base for the White Sox and Eloy Jimenez drove Vaughn home.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run single during a three-run third inning for the Guardians. Amed Rosario was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run.

White Sox 7, Guardians 0 (Game 2)

Dylan Cease threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to lead visiting Chicago to a split of a day-night doubleheader against Cleveland.

Cease (8-4) entered with the fourth-lowest ERA in the American League, 2.45, and lowered it to 2.30. He allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked three. Cease raised his strikeout total to a major-league-leading 142.

Luis Robert led Chicago with three hits, including a three-run homer off the right field foul pole with two outs in the ninth. Jose Abreu and Josh Harrison also homered for the White Sox, who had dropped the previous two games in the four-game series that concludes Wednesday.

Pirates 3, Marlins 2

Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight night to help Pittsburgh notch a victory over host Miami.

Oneil Cruz added a run-scoring triple and Diego Castillo had two hits as Pittsburgh beat the Marlins for the second consecutive game. The Pirates also have won a season-best four games, their best streak since also winning four straight Sept. 24-27, 2019.

Brian Anderson and Nick Fortes each had two hits for the Marlins, who have lost five of their last seven games. Following Joey Wendle’s sacrifice fly in the third, Miami pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth, and it was set up by Miguel Rojas’ steal of second with two outs. Fortes followed with a sharp single to left to drive in Rojas.

Rays 3, Red Sox 2

Tampa Bay ruined a strong 2022 debut by Boston left-hander Chris Sale with a wild sixth inning as it defeated Boston in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Red Sox held a 2-0 lead when Sale was replaced by reliever Ryan Brasier in the sixth inning. But that lead did not last. The Rays scored three runs in the bottom of the frame when Francisco Mejia slashed an RBI single and Taylor Walls singled and two Boston throwing errors brought home two more runs.

Sale, who had not pitched since last October due to a broken rib, threw 78 pitches in five innings. He held the Rays scoreless and allowed only three hits. The seven-time All-Star struck out five.

Braves 4, Mets 1

Matt Olson and Adam Duvall hit two-run homers and Atlanta defeated visiting New York.

Olson’s homer came in the sixth inning off David Peterson. His 14th home run of the season gave the Braves their first lead of the series. Duvall then delivered his 11th homer in the seventh inning, his first since June 30.

The win evened the series at a game apiece and allowed the Braves to pull within 1 1/2 games of the Mets in the National League East. Peterson (5-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings and left after Olson’s home run. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks, with nine strikeouts.

