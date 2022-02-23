MLB on the verge of canceling regular-season games as labor talks continue

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

MLB players have been locked out since all the way back on December 2. At that point, the hope was that the Players’ Association and MLB owners could come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement in time for the regular season to start late next month.

That now appears to be highly unlikely. With Major League Baseball owners and the players meeting for a third consecutive day to hash out a potential agreement, there’s now growing concern that regular-season games will be canceled.

According to this note from Evan Drellich of The Athletic, owners are remaining true to a Feb. 28 deadline in order to avoid canceling regular-season games.

“A Major League Baseball spokesperson said tonight that if a deal is not in place by Feb. 28, regular season games will be canceled. ‘A deadline is a deadline,’ the spokesperson said. Player pay would not be recouped, nor would those games be rescheduled, the spokesperson said. Evan Drellich on MLB labor talks

Has there been enough progress for MLB to avoid canceling games?

Dec 6, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; MLB baseball winter meetings 2021 logo at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Not really. The sides reportedly remain far apart in many important areas. That includes MLB owners offering a pre-arbitration bonus pool of $15-$20 million with players seeking $115 million.

The owners also changed their proposed draft lottery as a way to stop teams from tanking on the field. That includes the bottom four teams instead of the bottom three teams being in the lottery. MLBPA is demanding eight teams be in the lottery.

Other issues include revenue sharing, service time, arbitration eligibility and minimum salaries. In short, we can expect Opening Day to be postponed from March 31 and games to be canceled for just the fourth time in league history.