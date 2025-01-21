MLB’s 500 Home Run Club: Ranking Baseball’s All-Time Home Run Leaders

Credit: Phil Carter-Imagn Images

It’s the most exclusive club in all of baseball — the 500-home-run club. Only 28 players have reached the majestic milestone, with only four eclipsing the 700-home-run mark. Here’s a look at the top 28 players on MLB’s all-time home run list.

MLB ALL-TIME HOME RUN LEADERS

28th. Eddie Murray: 504

Eddie Murray played with five teams over his 21-year Hall of Fame career, with the majority of his time coming with the Baltimore Orioles, where he won a World Series in 1983. Murray was an eight-time All-Star who captured the AL Rookie of the Year in 1977 at the age of 21. He is one of seven players to finish with at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Murray was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

27th. Gary Sheffield: 509

Gary Sheffield was a dynamic power hitter during his 22 MLB seasons, playing for eight teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Florida Marlins, with whom he won a World Series in 1997. He was a nine-time All-Star and finished in the top 10 of MVP voting six times. Sheffield failed to make the Hall of Fame on the final year of his ballot in 2024 due to PED suspicions.

25th (tied). Miguel Cabrera: 511

Cabrera capped off his Hall of Fame career in 2023 after 21 seasons with the Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who is also part of the 3,000-hit, 500-home-run club, was a 12-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP, capturing the Triple Crown in 2012. He also won the World Series as a rookie with the Marlins in 2003.

25th (tied). Mel Ott: 511

Mel Ott spent his entire 22-year Hall of Fame career with the New York Giants, winning one World Series. On top of his 511 home runs, he finished his career with a .304 average, 2,876 hits, and 11 All-Star appearances. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.

23rd (tied). Ernie Banks: 512

Ernie Banks will forever be known as “Mr. Cub.” Banks spent his entire 19-year career with the Chicago Cubs, winning two National League MVP awards and appearing in 14 All-Star games. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

23rd (tied). Eddie Mathews: 512

Eddie Mathews formed one of the most feared hitting tandems during his time with the Braves alongside Hank Aaron. Mathews spent 15 of his 17 seasons with the Braves (from Boston to Milwaukee to Atlanta) and made the All-Star team nine times. He won two World Series championships — one with the Braves and another at the end of his career with the Detroit Tigers. Mathews was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1978.

20th (tied). Willie McCovey: 521

Willie McCovey spent 19 of his 22 Hall of Fame seasons with the San Francisco Giants. His towering home runs caused part of San Francisco Bay to be called McCovey Cove, which is located beyond the right-field wall of Oracle Park. McCovey was a six-time All-Star who captured the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 1959 and NL MVP in 1969.

20th (tied). Frank Thomas: 521

Frank Thomas, better known as “The Big Hurt,” punished baseballs for 19 seasons, 16 of them with the Chicago White Sox, where he won back-to-back AL MVP awards. He also won a World Series with the White Sox in 2005, despite being injured. Thomas was a five-time All-Star who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

20th (tied). Ted Williams: 521

“The Splendid Splinter” Ted Williams was one of the greatest hitters ever to grace the game. On top of hitting 521 home runs, Williams was a two-time AL MVP, 19-time All-Star, and is the last player to hit .400 in MLB when he batted .406 in 1941. Williams, who spent his entire 19-year career with the Boston Red Sox, missed three seasons while serving in World War II. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1966.

19th. Jimmie Foxx: 534

Jimmie Foxx is one of the greatest players of all time. Over 20 seasons, Foxx hit 534 home runs, captured back-to-back MVP awards while with the Philadelphia Athletics, won two World Series, and was a nine-time All-Star. Foxx was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.

18th. Mickey Mantle: 536

Every kid in the 1950s and 60s wanted to grow up to be Mickey Mantle, especially those in the Bronx. The 20-time All-Star won seven World Series in his 18 seasons with the New York Yankees, taking home three AL MVP awards. “The Mick” was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974.

17th. David Ortiz: 541

David Ortiz might be the most clutch hitter in MLB history. The Boston Red Sox star became a legend during the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees, with game-winning hits in back-to-back games to stave off elimination. After being down 0-3, Boston would go on to beat the Yankees in seven games and then win their first World Series since 1918, breaking the “Curse of the Bambino.” Ortiz would win three World Series during his 14 seasons in Boston, being named an All-Star 10 times. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

16th. Mike Schmidt: 548

Michael Jack Schmidt is the greatest all-around third baseman to ever play the game. Over 18 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Schmidt hit 548 home runs, won 10 Gold Gloves, captured three NL MVP awards, earned World Series MVP honors in 1980 after the Phillies won their first championship, and was a 12-time All-Star. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995.

15th. Manny Ramirez: 555

It was always Manny Ramirez’s world and we were just living in it. Ramirez was one of the greatest right-handed hitters ever, with 555 home runs, a .996 OPS, and 154 OPS+ (indicating he was 54% better than the league-average hitter). He won two World Series with the Boston Red Sox and was named World Series MVP in 2004. However, he was suspended for PED use in 2009 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers and then had a second failed test while with the Tampa Bay Rays during spring training in 2011. He immediately retired and failed to reach the Hall of Fame.

14th. Reggie Jackson: 563

“Mr. October” Reggie Jackson will forever be remembered for his World Series heroics, hitting three home runs in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and clinching the championship for the New York Yankees. Jackson won five World Series total (three with the Oakland Athletics and two with the Yankees) over 21 seasons, was named the 1973 AL MVP, appeared in 14 All-Star games, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

13th. Rafael Palmeiro: 569

Rafael Palmeiro was never one of the flashiest players, but is a member of the 3,000-hit, 500-home-run club. Over 20 seasons with three teams, Palmeiro was a four-time All-Star. However, his career was upended in 2005 while with the Baltimore Orioles when he was suspended for PED use. That came following his testimony during a congressional hearing where he said he never took steroids. Palmeiro failed to reach the Hall of Fame.

12th. Harmon Killebrew: 573

All Harmon Killebrew did for 22 seasons, 21 of them with the Minnesota Twins franchise, was bash baseballs. Killebrew hit 573 home runs, appeared in 13 All-Star games, and took home the 1969 AL MVP award. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.

11th. Mark McGwire: 583

Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa captured a nation’s attention during their historic home-run battle in 1998, when both men would go on to break Roger Maris’ single-season home-run record of 61. McGwire would do it first, coincidentally against Sosa’s Cubs at Busch Stadium, and end up with 70 for the season. The record would stand for only three seasons. Despite hitting 583 home runs, McGwire, who played 16 seasons for the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, never sniffed the Hall of Fame because of his PED use.

10th. Frank Robinson: 586

Frank Robinson might be the most underrated player of all time. On top of hitting 586 home runs, he was the first player ever to win MVP awards in both leagues, won two World Series with the Baltimore Orioles in 1966 and 1970, was the 1966 World Series MVP, and a 14-time All-Star. He would also become the first Black manager in MLB history with the Cleveland Indians in 1975. Robinson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

9th: Sammy Sosa: 609

Sammy Sosa was one of the most exciting players to watch in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He’s the only player in MLB history to have three seasons of at least 60 home runs. He also took home the NL MVP award in 1998 during the record-breaking home-run chase with McGwire. However, just like McGwire, steroid accusations put a damper on Sosa’s career. The seven-time All-Star would not reach the Hall of Fame.

8th: Jim Thome: 612

Jim Thome might be the most under-the-radar player to ever hit over 600 home runs. During his 22-year career, he only led MLB once in home runs with 47 in 2003 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Thome played for six different teams, with the bulk of his time in Cleveland, making five All-Star teams. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

7th: Ken Griffey Jr.: 630

Ken Griffey Jr. had the sweetest swing in baseball. He made hitting home runs look ridiculously easy, on top of his incredible catches while scaling walls in center field. The 13-time All-Star helped save baseball in Seattle, leading the Mariners to a dramatic ALDS win over the New York Yankees in Game 5 at the Kingdome. Injuries unfortunately followed him around during the second half of his career with the Cincinnati Reds; however, he still remains one of the greats of all time. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

6th: Willie Mays: 660

The “Say Hey Kid” Willie Mays is one of the top three baseball players of all time. Not only did he hit 660 home runs and collect 3,293 hits, he made “The Catch,” robbing Cleveland Indians’ Vic Wertz of an extra-base hit in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the 1954 World Series with an incredible over-the-shoulder catch with the score tied 2-2. Mays and the New York Giants would go on to win Game 1 and sweep the Indians, which would be Mays’ only championship in his 23 seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

5th: Alex Rodriguez: 696

Alex Rodriguez was one of the most talented players baseball has ever seen. He captured three AL MVP awards (one with the Texas Rangers and two with the New York Yankees), won the World Series with the Yankees in 2009, and was a 14-time All-Star. Unfortunately, he’s another one whose PED use won’t gain him entry into the Hall of Fame. A-Rod was suspended for the entire 2014 season for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

4th: Albert Pujols: 703

Albert Pujols was one of the most feared power hitters ever. During his first 10 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, he won two World Series and was a three-time MVP. Things weren’t the same when he left for the Los Angeles Angels, though, as injuries hampered the back half of his career. Even though he wasn’t the same player, Pujols incredibly reached 703 home runs and 3,384 hits, becoming one of only two players to have over 700 home runs and 3,000 hits.

3rd. Babe Ruth: 714

There would be no baseball without Babe Ruth. He was a global superstar during the “Roaring 20s,” leading the New York Yankees to four World Series championships while hitting 714 home runs. The game changed after the Boston Red Sox shipped Ruth, who had won three World Series for the franchise, after the 1919 season. Ruth was part of the first Hall of Fame induction class in 1936.

2. Hank Aaron: 755

Hank Aaron went through hell and back breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record. The Hall of Famer would receive death threats as he moved closer to Ruth’s record, but that didn’t stop him. Aaron made history on April 8, 1974, homering off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing for No. 715 to become the new all-time home-run king — until 2007. On top of 755 home runs, Aaron has 3,771 hits, a .304 career average, 2,174 runs scored, and is the all-time leader in RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

1. Barry Bonds: 762

On Aug. 7, 2007, Barry Bonds became the all-time home-run king when he hit No. 756 off Washington Nationals pitcher Mike Bacsik at Oracle Park in front of his home fans. He is also the single-season record holder with 73 home runs in 2001. However, his career will forever be stained with PED accusations and his involvement in the BALCO case. Despite capturing seven MVPs and being the all-time home-run king, Bonds was never voted into the Hall of Fame.