MLB free agency roundup: Angels sign RHP Archie Bradley

The Los Angeles Angels signed right-handed reliever Archie Bradley to a one-year, $3.75 million contract Friday.

Bradley, 29, was 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA and two saves in 53 bullpen appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021.

He is 30-28 with a 3.89 ERA and 30 saves in 308 games (35 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2015-20), Cincinnati Reds (2020) and Phillies. He has 465 strikeouts in 463 innings.

–The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with left-hander Danny Duffy for the 2022 season with a club option for 2023. Terms were not disclosed.

Duffy, 33, has spent his entire 11-year career with the Kansas City Royals, highlighted by a 2015 World Series title.

He was 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) last season, evening his career record at 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA in 234 games (204 starts) since 2011. He has 1,048 strikeouts in 1,172 1/3 innings.

