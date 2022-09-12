MLB error: Dodgers didn’t clinch playoff berth after all

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ magic number is back at 1.

Due to an internal error announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, the Dodgers did not clinch their 10th straight postseason berth Sunday with their win over San Diego.

MLB said it failed to account for a scenario in which the Padres, who are 20 games behind the Dodgers, overtake the Dodgers to win the NL West and the Dodgers finish in a three-way tie with Milwaukee and St. Louis.

The Dodgers would need to lose their final 23 games and the Brewers would need to win their last 21 games for that scenario to come into play.

So, the Dodgers can clinch a playoff berth — again — when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. The Dodgers can win the NL West as early as Tuesday.

–Field Level Media