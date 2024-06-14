MLB disciplines umpire for violating league’s gambling policy

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MLB umpire Pat Hoberg has been disciplined by the league for violating their gambling rules, but Hoberg is already appealing the decision.

During spring training, MLB began an investigation into Hoberg after learning of a possible violation of the league’s gambling policies, in which he was removed from the field of play. Hoberg has not worked an MLB game all season while the league has conducted its investigation.

MLB released a statement on Hoberg’s discipline on Friday night, and there are sure to be more stories to follow.

“During this year’s Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by Umpire Pat Hoberg. Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.” MLB’s official statement on Pat Hoberg investigation

Hoberg has been working as a full-time MLB umpire since 2017 after starting in the profession back in 2009. The 37-year-old is well-regarded for his on-field work and even umped the Houston Astros’ World Series win in 2022.

Umpscorecards even gave Hoberg a perfect score for his work during the World Series when he was the home plate umpire.

Recently, Padres player Tucupita Marcano received a lifetime ban for gambling on baseball. Umpires are held to the same standard as players, where anyone who’s gambled on a baseball game they’ve participated in is to be permanently banned from MLB for life. Otherwise, the discipline for gambling on MLB games that have no ties to the player, coach, or ump is a one-year ban.

As mentioned, Hoberg has not worked as an umpire at all this season, but it remains to be seen how harsh his discipline is. That’s where the appeal process will come into effect too.