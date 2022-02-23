mixwell returns to G2’s active lineup

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports

Oscar “mixwell” Canellas rejoined G2 Esports’ active Valorant roster Wednesday after a month on the bench.

The 26-year-old Spanish pro regains the spot he lost to Wassim “keloqz” Cista, 18, of France.

The move was somewhat surprising as G2 won 10 of 11 matches with keloqz in the lineup, per dotesports.com.

G2 and mixwell return to action Saturday against BBL Esports in the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage One. Also on the active squad are Zygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas of Lithuania, Auni “AvovA” Chahad of Denmark, Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas of Finland and Johan “Meddo” Renbjork Lundborg of Sweden.

–Field Level Media