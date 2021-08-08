Missouri Tigers to hire Desiree Reed-Francois as athletic director

Mar 6, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers Golden Girls perform during the first half of the game against the LSU Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri is in the process of hiring Desiree Reed-Francois as its new athletic director, according to multiple reports.

Reed-Francois has been athletic director at UNLV for the past four-plus years. She will replace Jim Sterk, who announced his resignation last month.

Reed-Francois, 49, will be the first woman AD at Missouri and, because of her Hispanic heritage, the first person of color in that role.

Reed-Francois recently signed a four-year extension at UNLV that runs through June 30, 2026. Published reports say the deal called for $420,000 in annual base salary.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Sterk was making $700,000 in base salary.

Reed-Francois recently hired Kevin Kruger, son of Lon, as UNLV’s basketball coach.

