Mississippi State routs MVSU to remain unbeaten

Tolu Smith scored 24 points, D.J. Jeffries added 12 and Mississippi State stayed undefeated Saturday afternoon with an 82-52 victory against Mississippi Valley State in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs (8-0) opened a 16-point halftime lead and coasted in the second half while keeping intact their season-long streak of not allowing more than 55 points in a game. They enjoyed a 43-24 advantage in rebounds.

For the Delta Devils (1-9), Danny Washington and Terry Collins each scored 14 points, Kadar Waller had 12 points and Arecko Gipson added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The margin would have been even bigger if the Delta Devils hadn’t shot 53.3 percent (8 of 15) on 3-pointers, led by Collins’ 4 of 9 shooting.

The Bulldogs’ Tyler Stevenson started the second-half scoring with a three-point play that increased the lead to 19 points.

The Delta Devils later trimmed the lead to 16 on a 3-pointer by Collins, but Will McNair answered with a layup and Shawn Jones Jr. added a 3-pointer that made it 53-32, and MVSU would never again get within 20 points.

Kimani Hamilton’s 3-pointer expanded the lead to 25 points midway through the half.

Early in the game, 3-point baskets by Washington and Collins gave the Delta Devils a 6-5 lead, and they were tied at 9-9 after six minutes.

McNair’s layup broke the tie, giving the Bulldogs the lead for good. They expanded the lead to 21-14 on a 3-pointer by Jones.

Jeffries scored five points and Eric Reed Jr. had two as the Bulldogs opened a 28-18 lead.

Gipson’s layup reduced the lead to single digits before MSU finished the half with a push.

Smith scored the Bulldogs final five points of the period as they took a 38-22 halftime lead.

