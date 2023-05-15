Miss. St. LB Nathaniel Watson arrested on suspicion of DUI

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday.

“We are aware of the matter and are continuing to gather information,” first-year coach Zach Arnett said in a statement issued Monday. “We do not have further comment at this time.”

He was arrested by campus police.

Watson has played for the Bulldogs since 2018, when he enrolled as a three-star prospect from Maplesville, Ala. Taking advantage of the extra season granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic, he is entering his sixth season at Mississippi State.

In 2022, he recorded 113 tackles, second in the Southeastern Conference behind teammate Jett Johnson. He had a team-leading 12 tackles for loss to go with six sacks.

He made at least 10 tackles in seven games last season, including 17 against Kentucky on Oct. 15.

