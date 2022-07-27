Misfits sell LEC slot to Team Heretics, will leave LOL play

Credit: Team Heretics

Team Heretics are entering League of Legends European Championship (LEC) series after buying the spot of Misfits Gaming Group.

League of Legends confirmed Wednesday that Team Heretics, of Spain, will enter the league in 2023.

Misfits Gaming said the organization will be a minority partner in Team Heretics and also announced their departure from play in France’s national league, LFL, following the 2022 season.

Misfits will retain their gaming presence in the Overwatch League (Florida Mayhem), Call of Duty League (Florida Mutineers) and in Valorant play.

Misfits will be shifting their focus into talent creation, such as the upcoming launch of TubNet featuring 18-year-old Tobias James “Toby” Smith, commonly known as Tubbo, who is a Minecraft streamer and content creator.

“It’s bittersweet to know that our mission to diversify means that we cannot be in all places at once and we’re sad to say so long to the loving camaraderie and competitiveness of the LEC,” Misfits co-founder and CEO Ben Spoont said in a news release. “We did not make this decision lightly and ran an exhaustive process vetting numerous interested offer parties and came to the decision that Team Heretics was the right selection to continue on as responsible stewards of the league.”

Financial terms were not announced, but a previous report pegged the value of the LEC slot as high as $50 million.

Misfits have been a middling side in the LEC in recent years, with their best result a third-place finish in the 2022 Spring Split regular season before they came in fourth in the Spring Split playoffs. They placed fourth in the 2021 Summer Split before winding up fifth in the Summer Split playoffs.

In the current Summer Split, Misfits are 5-6, tied for sixth place in the 10-team league. Their next match is scheduled for Friday against Rogue.

–Field Level Media