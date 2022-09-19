Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (leg) out for season

Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota’s top receiver Chris Autman-Bell is out for the rest of the season with a lower leg injury.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday that Autman-Bell will undergo surgery. Fleck added that the school will pursue a seventh season for the sixth-year senior, if he wants to return in 2023.

“His leadership is second to none,” Fleck said. “It’s unfortunate. Your heart breaks for him because he’s worked incredibly hard.”

Autman-Bell left Saturday’s game against Colorado in the second quarter after suffering the non-contact injury.

Autman-Bell had 11 catches for 214 yards this season, tops among the Golden Gophers’ wide receivers. Autman-Bell has 125 career catches for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Minnesota is 3-0 as it heads into Big Ten play this Saturday against Michigan State.

