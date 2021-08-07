Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson suffers sprained AC joint

Jul 30, 2021; Eagan, MN, United States; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) takes the field at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Star second-year wideout Justin Jefferson has a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder after taking a hit at Minnesota Vikings practice on Friday, according to NFL Network.

Jefferson, who set a Super Bowl-era record for receiving yards by a rookie (1,400) last season, was hurt after being tackled by CB Bashaud Breeland on a short pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

He is considered day-to-day after follow-up testing on Friday.

Jefferson, 22, finished last season with 88 catches and seven touchdowns in 16 games after being selected by the Vikings with the 22nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Minnesota opens preseason play against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 14 and will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 12 in Week 1.

–Field Level Media