Minnesota Vikings named as potential suitor for former Defensive Player of the Year winner valued at over $100 million

The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off a 14-win season that was one of their most successful in franchise history. While the year was an overwhelming success in that they greatly surpassed all expectations, it was also greatly disappointing due to being eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Los Angeles Rams.

If there’s some positive news, it’s that the Vikings are well-positioned to improve the roster in a big way this offseason, thanks to having over $50 million in projected cap space. While they’re likely to spend the majority of that surplus in free agency, the Vikings could turn to the trade block for an accomplished star too.

Minnesota Vikings named possible suitor for Myles Garrett trade

Myles Garrett shocked the world by making his trade request public on Monday morning. His preference is to land with one of the NFL’s top contenders, which could limit Cleveland’s market. Yet, the Browns also haven’t expressed even a hint of interest in trading the face of their franchise.

However, if the tension continues to build, it’s possible the Browns will change their mind and be more receptive to trading the former Defensive Player of the Year winner. If so, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the Minnesota Vikings could emerge as a potential frontrunner for the six-time Pro Bowl talent.

The Browns might also prefer adding young players to fill holes on their roster. Would the Vikings ship off Dallas Turner? ESPN on Myles Garrett/Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings already have one Pro Bowl pass rusher in Jonathan Greenard, but it never hurts to add more elite talent. They also have Dallas Turner, the 17th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he only played 28% of the team’s defensive snaps last season and remains an unproven player.

If the Vikings feel like their Super Bowl window is wide open right now, then going all-in for Garrett makes sense. Yet, perhaps they’d prefer to wait and see if Turner develops into a Pro Bowl player too.