Minnesota Vikings reportedly meet with one-time Pro Bowler to be Dalvin Cook’s replacement

The Minnesota Vikings have a massive hole to fill in their backfield, and they may try to address the void right before the preseason with a former star from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Once the 2022 NFL season came to a close, the speculation started to build that Dalvin Cook’s memorable tenure with the franchise could come to a close despite earning a fourth straight trip to the Pro Bowl last season. However, the organization dragged its feet on making a decision.

By the time the Minnesota Vikings finally cut the star running back in June, the pickings for worthwhile and affordable replacements on the free-agent market were pretty thin. That is why heading into Vikings training camp it seemed like it would be an open RB competition between veterans Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler Kene Nwangwu, and rookie DeWayne McBride.

Well, that may not be the case anymore. There is one well-known running back that still remains on the NFL free-agent market a few weeks away from the start of the 2023 season, and it seems that Minnesota is looking at signing him.

Minnesota Vikings record (2022): 13-4, NFC North champions

On Friday afternoon, NFL Media league insider Tom Pelissero reported Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns veteran Kareem Hunt was visiting with the team today. Hunt has seemingly gone on a late summer free agency tour and made multiple stops over the last week, including with the New Orleans Saints.

Kareem Hunt stats (2022): 678 total yards, 4 total TD

The 28-year-old burst onto the scene in his rookie year when he posted 1,327 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2017 for the Chiefs. However, he has not been able to recapture that elite form in the five years since and eventually was supplanted in Cleveland by stud running back Nick Chubb.

Hunt made just over $6 million in the final season of a two-year deal he signed with the Browns before the 2021 campaign. Considering his resume and past achievements, he would automatically be the favorite to be the Minnesota Vikings’ starting running back in Week 1 if he is signed.