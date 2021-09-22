Minnesota Vikings’ Harrison Hand put on COVID-19 list

The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

In his second season, Hand played Week 1 and recorded two tackles in the overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and sat out last Sunday with a hamstring injury. The Vikings fell to 0-2 after a heartbreaking 34-33 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.

Minnesota selected Hand, 22, in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 14 games (one start) last season and contributed 17 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed.

The Vikings host the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday in their season debut in Minneapolis.

–Field Level Media