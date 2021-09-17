Minnesota Vikings’ Everson Griffen (concussion) out for Week 2 after car accident

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an injury suffered in a car accident on Thursday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared Friday that Griffen, linebacker Anthony Barr and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw were all ruled out for Week 2. Griffen’s sudden spot on the injury report came as a surprise, but head coach Mike Zimmer explained the cause to reporters.

On his way to Thursday’s practice, Griffen was driving and a deer ran across the road. He swerved to avoid it, causing an accident. The 33-year-old suffered a concussion and will not have enough time to clear the NFL’s concussion protocols.

Everson Griffen stats (2020): 14 quarterback hits, 7 quarterback hits, 6 sacks

After spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, Griffen played for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys last year. He rejoined the Vikings this offseason and after being released for 53-man roster cuts, re-signed with the team a day later.

Facing a Cardinals’ offense that scored 38 points in Week 1, Minnesota will be an underdog. With all four NFC North teams winless, Week 2 will play a key role in deciding who comes out ahead early in the season.