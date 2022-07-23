Minnesota United midfielder Jacori Hayes (leg) out for season

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United midfielder Jacori Hayes will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a broken right lower leg, the team announced Saturday.

Hayes, 27, was injured Wednesday during Minnesota’s 4-0 friendly win over Everton of the English Premier League. The team said the surgery was to fix a non-displaced tibia/fibula fracture.

“It was a huge disappointment for him because we feel as though he’s just coming into a better form as well and was contributing minutes for us,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said during a Thursday media availability. “That’s a huge disappointment.”

Hayes has one assist in eight matches this season, playing just 69 minutes total.

He has spent the past three seasons with Minnesota after playing the previous three campaigns with FC Dallas. Hayes has two goals and five assists in 72 MLS matches (33 starts).

–Field Level Media