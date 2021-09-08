Minnesota Twins rookie Joe Ryan pitches a gem in earning first career win

Sep 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (74) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Joe Ryan recorded his first career win after allowing one hit in seven innings to propel the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Ryan (1-1) retired the first 19 batters he faced before Amed Rosario ended his bid for perfection by slapping a clean single to left field with one out in the seventh. Ryan, however, induced Jose Ramirez to ground out and Franmil Reyes to fly out to end the threat and conclude his evening after 85 pitches.

Ryan struck out four and did not walk a batter while making his second career start since representing the United States in the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old retired the side in order in four of the five innings he pitched in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday.

Minnesota scored all three of its runs with two outs in an inning. Nick Gordon ripped an RBI double in the fifth inning, Miguel Sano added a solo homer in the seventh and Ryan Jeffers scored on a fielder’s choice in the eighth.

The Twins (62-77) improved to 10-5 against Cleveland this season after winning the first three contests of this four-game series. They’ll vie for the sweep on Thursday.

Rosario’s single allowed the Indians (68-69) to avoid being no-hit for the third time this season. Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon provided the honors on April 19 before Cincinnati Reds southpaw Wade Miley repeated the feat on May 7.

Rob Refsnyder worked a two-out walk off Triston McKenzie (4-6) in the fifth inning before promptly stealing second base. Refsnyder didn’t wait there long, however, as he came around to score the game’s first run on Gordon’s double to right field.

Minnesota doubled the advantage in the seventh after Sano deposited a 2-1 fastball from Nick Wittgren over the wall in center field. The homer was Sano’s 25th of the season and second in four games.

Caleb Thielbar relieved Ryan and retired the side in order in the eighth inning. Tyler Duffey did the same in the ninth to secure his third save of the season.

–Field Level Media