Minnesota Twins discussing Pablo Lopez trade with Miami Marlins

Now that the MLB Winter Meetings have wrapped up, organizations can continue attacking their offseason plans to improve their roster. Two teams who have reportedly spoken in recent time include the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins, regarding a potential trade centered around starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, according to Ted Schwerz.

For the Twins, who are constantly seeking more pitching, adding Lopez would help stabilize a staff that currently has a trio of starters set for free agency after this upcoming season. All of Kenta Maeda, Sonny Gray, and Tyler Mahle‘s contracts are scheduled to expire after 2023, furthering the need to find established long-term options.

While Lopez’s contract situation isn’t much better, as he’s set for free agency after the 2024 season, he would at least provide more long-term security for a ballclub that can never seem to have enough pitchers.

He’s also extremely effective. Lopez has only ever played for the Marlins and has a career ERA of 3.94 across 510 innings pitched in five seasons. Lopez pitched 180 innings in 2022, which would have topped all other Twins pitchers.

For a Twins team looking to add not only a frontline starter but also one who’s durable and under contract for multiple seasons, it may not get much better than Lopez.

Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins could build Pablo Lopez trade package around Luis Arraez

Teams typically aren’t in a rush to trade talented ballplayers. Then again, the Marlins aren’t like everyone else. This is an organization that rarely digs deep into the pocketbooks to keep their own players and would generally prefer to trade them before a big contract hits.

For Miami, there’s no urgency to deal the 26-year-old pitcher, as he’s still under contract for two seasons, but if the right offer came along, why not?

One specific player that the Twins have been rumored to be open to trading is the 2022 MLB batting champion, Luis Arraez. He’s certainly a valuable trade chip, and the Twins don’t appear eager to trade the career .314 hitter, but if a good enough pitcher became available via trade, plans could change quickly.

Making the case for the Twins to include Arraez for Lopez

Arraez has one of the best eyes in baseball, having walked 137 times, compared to 131 strikeouts in his four-year career, but he also comes with quirks. The 25-year-old has played all over the park, seeing time at first, second, and third base, and also a bit in the outfield in left, but he has no set position defensively. He’s only in the lineup because of his bat.

While Arraez didn’t hurt his team defensively at first base, he’s also an odd fit, at 5-foot-10, with very little pop. Not to mention, Arraez has battled knee and lower body injury issues, and it’s possible the medical team has some long-term concerns.

For the Twins, seeing a chance to sell high on the first-time All-Star could be appealing, even if it takes one of their most consistent hitters out of the lineup. Arraez’s departure would only open up more opportunities for more up-and-coming talent, whether it’s more at-bats for players such as Alex Kiriloff at first base or Trevor Larnach at DH or another emerging ballplayer remains to be seen.

With that said, it may take more than just Arraez to land Lopez, in which case the Twins have several tradeable pieces in their farm system, including many players who were originally drafted as shortstops.

Depending on what happens with Carlos Correa, if the Platinum Glove-winning shortstop signs a decade-long contract to stay in Minnesota, why shouldn’t the organization consider dealing one of their prospects who would no longer appear to have a future starting position available?

If the Twins are serious about improving their starting rotation, tough decisions will have to be made, and with how the free agency market is driving up the price of quality starters, adding to the staff via trade may be their best option.

